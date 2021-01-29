Australian Open: Serena Williams heads to zoo, Novak Djokovic barefoot as hotel quarantine ends

Agence France-Presse
Updated ·3 min read
Serbia&#39;s Novak Djokovic with Japan&#39;s Naomi Osaka at a press conference&#xa0; - Reuters
A relieved Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo on Friday and Novak Djokovic was happy to simply walk barefoot in a park as the stars of tennis emerged from a fortnight of quarantine.

More than 1,000 players, coaches and officials jetted into largely virus-free Australia this month for 14 days' lockdown ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year, with most allowed out for just five hours of daily supervised training.

Big guns Williams, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka were among a select group that served their time in Adelaide rather than Melbourne ahead of an exhibition in the southern city on Friday.

Williams, who is gunning for one more Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 at next month's Australian Open, spent her two weeks holed up with three-year-old daughter Olympia.

"I'm so glad the quarantine is over because to be in a room with a three-year-old and being her best friend is definitely difficult, especially after training and working out and then it's like, oh my gosh, it never ends," said Williams.

"But it was fun... honestly I wouldn't trade anything for spending hours with her."

Asked what she did on her first day of freedom, Williams, who posed for selfies with fans after talking to reporters, said they headed to the zoo.

"We went to the zoo because we had a calendar in our room and every day we marked an x on the days that went by and a big circle on the quarantine ending day, and we promised that we would take her to the zoo to see koalas and kangaroos," said the American.

Williams played Osaka over two sets in the exhibition, while world number one Ashleigh Barty faced second-ranked Simona Halep.

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Japan&#39;s Naomi Osaka&#xa0; - Reuters
World number one Djokovic said he was content just to enjoy space once more.

"A walk in the park," he said of his first free morning. "You know, just putting bare feet on the ground, just doing something that I didn't have a chance to do so, just having the space I think that's what we all kind of missed," he said.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner is no stranger to Adelaide, winning one of his first ever titles in the city back in 2007.

"First time I came to Australia was in Adelaide and I drove my first car here on the opposite side," he said.

"I won the tournament back in 2007 which was, I think, the second tournament that I won in my career and it was a huge springboard what was coming up in my career."

Spanish great Nadal, who is aiming for a record-breaking 21st Slam title in Melbourne, moving him past the injured Roger Federer, plays third-ranked Dominic Thiem in his exhibition clash.

While most players have been able to train, 72 players were confined to their Melbourne rooms 24 hours a day after eight positive Covid-19 cases were detected on their charter flights to Australia.

They and other players in Melbourne also began tasting freedom, but torrential rain further complicated their already disrupted build-up.

Six ATP and WTA tournaments will take place at Melbourne Park next week to allow the players to return to match fitness before the Australian Open makes a delayed start on February 8.

    Serge Aurier left the Tottenham Hotspur stadium at half-time after being dragged off in the team’s defeat to Liverpool that saw Harry Kane injured. Kane was forced off with injuries to both of his ankles at the break, while Aurier did not reappear for the restart after being replaced by Harry Winks. It is understood the right-back left the ground in a move that will no doubt have angered head coach Jose Mourinho, who was forced to answer questions on whether or not there had been a half-time fall-out. Aurier suffered a nightmare opening 45 minutes and was one of the players at fault for the sloppy goal Spurs conceded seconds before the half-time whistle, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also blamed by television pundits. Asked what the mood of his players was like at the break, Mourinho said: “It’s the mood of a team that it was difficult to accept you are losing, difficult to accept the nature of the goal because the goal is in some aspects a replica of the chance they had in the first minute. “So it’s of course a mood where people are not happy - but then we have to move. Then Harry is injured and we need to try to do something. Unlucky that we started the second half conceding a goal.” Mourinho, who confirmed Kane will be out “for a few weeks”, left the dressing-room early at half-time and was livid with Tottenham’s defending in their defeat, in which Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane scored. “It’s a performance totally affected by defensive individual mistakes,” said Jose. “The team was very solid, the team was very confident and in the first half we made three defensive mistakes, individual, in the first minute almost a goal, in the middle of the half, a Mane shot on the inside that Hugo saved and in the last minute for the goal. “To go in losing 1-0 was very frustrating, especially the nature of the goal and at half-time to be losing 1-0 and to lose Harry was not easy. Even so the team comes to the second half with the intention to fight and the second goal, I don’t need to speak about it. Again, great reaction, great goal and another one, Firmino handball disallowed, but another one. And then the third goal, another one. “The third goal hurt me because the third goal was a mistake by a kid that played very, very well. Joe Rodon played very, very well so I feel very sorry for him, but I’m very happy with his performance.” On Kane’s injury, Mourinho said: “Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well. But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worse than the first one - a few weeks, I don't know. There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team’s first Premier League win in six games, but suggested injuries to Fabinho and Joel Matip, who suffered ankle ligament damage, could force him to look at the transfer market. “You can imagine we think about everything, of course,” said Klopp. “We thought about doing the right thing, but we need to find the right player.”