What is the Australian Open prize money?

The Australian Open prize money is at a record high for 2024 following a 13 per cent increase of £5.34m (AU$10m) from 2023.

The total prize pool now stands at £46.2m (AU$86.5m), with the men’s singles and women’s singles champions taking home around £1.67m (AU $3.15m) for winning the tournament.

Prize money has also been increased in the early rounds, with players who reach the main draw earning £64,000 - even if they do not win a match at the tournament.

There will be a new Australian Open champion when Daniil Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final. Sinner will play in a grand slam final for the first time after the 22-year-old Italian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets for the biggest win of his career.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-sets victory over Qinwen Zheng in Melbourne. The World No 2 sealed a dominant tournament defence with a 6-3 6-2 victory against the 12th seed Zheng, who was playing in a grand slam final for the first time.

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)