Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic loses second set to Dino Prizmic, Andrey Rublev avoids shock

The Australian Open is underway with defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the action on the opening night on the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open last year after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final and the 36-year-old will be aiming to challenge for the ‘golden slam’ of all four majors and the Olympic gold medal this season.

The World No 1 will begin his Australian Open defence against a qualifier, the 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic, who has the mighty task of attempting to beat a player in Djokovic who has not lost in Melbourne since 2018.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, won her first grand slam title when she defeated Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open last year. The Belarusian, who is seeded second, behind Iga Swiatek, for her Australian Open defence, also opens her tournament against an 18-year-old qualifier in Germany’s Ella Seidel.

Britain’s Jodie Burrage was unable to build on a good start as her Australian Open debut ended with a first-round loss to German Tamara Korpatsch, however, with the British number two losing the last seven games in a 2-6 6-3 6-0 defeat.

10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 6-2 6-7 2-2 Prizmic

Wow - this is a proper test for Djokovic in this third set! Prizmic stays aggressive and wins a brilliant exchange at the net thanks to his quick hands to get a look at 15-30...

Djokovic squeezes out a couple of easy points but Prizmic hangs on to get to deuce, where the uncharacteristic errors from Djokovic continue.

And suddenly it’s BREAK POINT Prizmic! Huge pressure on the Djokovic serve now... but he crushes the second serve down the middle! Deuce again.

10:32 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 6-2 6-7 2-2 Prizmic

Prizmic consolidates the break, which is so important against Djokovic. The 18-year-old is absolutely in this third set and that was a solid hold, great serving and backed up by the aggressive forehand.

Is Djokovic worried? I don’t think so just yet.

10:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-7 2-1 Prizmic* - Prizmic breaks!

WOW - brilliant from Prizmic to bounce back and get the break back! Djokovic played a loose point on 30-30 but Prizmic was relentless on break point as he pushed Djokovic to his limit! Excellent angles and aggression from the baseline, and Djokovic slumps over his knees as the forehand finds the net!

The concern for Prizmic is his body, though, and he’s called the trainer again. We’re already two hours into this first-round match.

10:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-7 2-0 Prizmic - Djokovic breaks!

Ah... Djokovic breaks back as Prizmic gives away an absolutely gift of a service game, wrapped up with a double fault. It’s a reminder of how consistent you have to be against Djokovic - you can’t afford to drop your level for one second but Prizmic did there.

Meanwhile it’s a stunner of a night for this opening evening session in Melbourne.

(Getty Images)

10:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-7 1-0 Prizmic

Almost a super start from Prizmic, who leapt into a flying forehand drive against Djokovic’s serve to get to 15-30, flashing the return right into the corner.

He’s then taken to deuce as Prizmic leaps and puts away the overhead - Djokovic gets away with the hold, but this is not going his way!

10:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-7 Prizmic - PRIZMIC WINS THE SECOND SET!

Extraordinary! What an achievement from the 18-year-old qualifier! He forces another error from Djokovic - the story of the tiebreak - as the Serbian sends his forehand wide! Such steel, and a reward for the Croatian after taking an aggressive approach to that second set!

We’re level!

The all-time great got the fast start, but the new kid on the block returned serve - literally.



Novak Djokovic and teenager Dino Prizmic are tied at a set apiece on RLA!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jnRrHLLoAv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2024

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-6 Prizmic - tiebreak!

Incredible! Djokovic slumps a backhand into the net and it’s 5-2 to Prizmic! Big serve out wide from Prizmic... another huge forehand down the middle, and Djokovic is on the back foot. WIDE from Djokovic!

FOUR set points for the 18-year-old!

Suddenly it’s down to just one! Prizmic stretches on the forehand return and sends it long... but the qualifier has one serve left...

Prizmic can’t find his first serve... the second is in... setting up a tense backhand duel...

09:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-6 Prizmic - tiebreak!

What a START from Prizmic! Super aggressive play from the Croatian on both the return and serve and he edges in front with the mini-break early in the tiebreak! That was a brilliant forehand return, smacked at Djokovic, and the Serbian eventually gives up the backhand error.

Prizmic gives up a cheap forehand into the net on the next point to hand back the advantage... but Djokovic isn’t happy as he chucks a forehand long of the baseline.

Stunning from Prizmic! He chips an audacious backhand return and clips the net tape, and Djokovic can’t nudge the return over!

Prizmic LEADS at the change of ends. 4-2!

09:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 6-6 Prizmic - tiebreak!

Wow - another great service game from Prizmic, and the qualifier secures the tiebreaker against the 24-time grand slam champion! Prizmic finds a series of first serves and holds to love against Djokovic - the frustration I guess is that he couldn’t find that consistency when he broke earlier in the second.

At least he can attack this next game as Djokovic serves to force the tiebreak.

Djokovic returns the favour and holds to love... so onto a tiebreak we go.

Djokovic won 31 of 39 tiebreaks last season... which is an insane %.

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 6-2 4-5 Prizmic

Could Prizmic get his way into a tiebreak? The 18-year-old holds serve impressively again on Rod Laver and forces Djokovic to hold to stay in this second set.

09:36 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 6-2 3-4 Prizmic

That’s a big hold from Prizmic - who pumps his fist as he emerges from 30-30 and holds with an aggressive pair of forehands. The 18-year-old remains right in this second set and it’s a decent battle now on Rod Laver.

09:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Caroline Wozniacki wins on her return to the Australian Open, but her first-round match comes to an early end as last year’s semi-finalist Madga Linette is forced to retire with Wozniacki 6-2 2-0 up.

The Wozniacki comeback story continues and she will play qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round.

(Getty Images)

09:24 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 6-2 2-3 Prizmic - Djokovic breaks back!

Ah, but as Prizmic has just found out, breaking Djokovic is just half the battle. The world No 1 does what he so often manages to do and breaks straight back against the 18-year-old, who was unable to find a first serve there and was forced into a couple of loose shots from the back of the court.

09:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 1-3 Prizmic* - Prizmic breaks!

Wow - sensational from Dino Prizmic! On 15-30 on Djokovic’s serve, the 18-year-old goes on the attack! As he comes into the net, Prizmic finds a sublime pick-up volley to set up two break points!

Drama! Djokovic is warned with a time violation as he faces the first break points of the match... Prizmic finds the return... and then a stunning crosscourt forehand winner past Djokovic! What a strike!

Prizmic breaks in this second set!

09:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Will this be the story of the day on the opening Sunday of the Australian Open? Caroline Wozniacki, a champion in Melbourne in 2018, is continuing her comeback this month after the former World No 1 retired from the sport in 2020. Two children later, Wozniacki came back to tennis last year and reached the last-16 of the US Open. Now, Wozniacki has won the first set against the 20th seed and last season’s Australian Open quarter-finalist Magda Linette, who has been forced to take an injury timeout during the opener on Margaret Court Arena.

(Getty Images)

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 6-2 Prizmic* - Djokovic wins the opening set

It’s all going as expected on Rod Laver Arena as Djokovic seals the opening set of his title defence with an ace. A 42-minute opening set from the Serbian and an impressive start against the young challenger.

08:56 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 5-2 Prizmic - Djokovic breaks

An immaculate return game from Djokovic, and the world number one takes the double break in this opening set. Prizmic has not done much wrong, but Djokovic’s returning was so strong and then was then able to find his spots with effortless ease in the rallies. Prizmic found two good serves from 0-30, but Djokovic’s returns were too good. The 18-year-old shrugs as he walks back to his bench. What else can you do?

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A big upset alert on the John Cain Arena - as 12th seed Taylor Fritz trails Facundo Diaz Acosta by two sets to one. Fritz got to the US Open quarter-finals last season but had early exits at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, and is in trouble again here.

08:47 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 3-2 Prizmic

Oh. The trainer is out... but it’s not for Djokovic. Prizmic holds serve with his first ace of the match - but immediately calls for the trainer. There have been several long rallies in the match so far and I was just about to say that Djokovic’s wrist was going to get a proper test in this first-round match... but it’s the 18-year-old who is requiring early treatment.

The trainer is getting a massage on his left leg and has taken a medical timeout. Prizmic had to come through qualifying so has racked up a lot of time on court already this week.

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 2-1 Prizmic

That should settle the young Prizmic, as the Croatian takes on Djokovic’s depth from the back of the court and emerges with his first hold of the match to get onto the scoreboard.

It’s hard to understate just how big an occasion this must be for Prizmic as he faces his idol.

(Getty Images)

08:27 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 1-0 Prizmic - Djokovic breaks

Understandably, it’s a nervy start from the teenager as he takes on the 24-time grand slam champion, as a double fault sees Prizmic face 0-30 on serve. Djokovic is forced to bide his time after a couple of errors from the baseline but keeps the pressure on the Croatian and, on the third break point, gets his early reward. Prizmic is pushed into the backhand error into the net and Djokovic has the opening break.

08:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Here comes the 10-time champion. Djokovic’s dramatic deportation from Australia in 2021 feels like a long time ago as the defending Australian Open champion comes out onto Rod Laver Arena for the start of his title defence. The 36-year-old remains very popular in Melbourne Park and gets a huge ovation from the crowd as he prepares to get his bid for a 25th grand slam title underway against the 18-year-old Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic.

Djokovic has won 28 matches in a row at the Australian Open and has not lost since 2018, so.... good luck Dino.

(Getty Images)

08:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic is optimistic his wrist problems are behind him as he prepares to start his bid for an 11th Australian Open title.

The world No 1 was hampered by a right wrist issue during an uncharacteristic loss to Alex de Minaur playing for Serbia at the United Cup earlier this month.

But he has been practising this week at Melbourne Park and said ahead of a first-round clash with Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic on Sunday: “My wrist is good.

“I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover. I’ve been training well. Practice sessions pain-free so far. It’s all looking good. Let’s see how it goes.”

Djokovic is no stranger to injuries in Melbourne, with an abdominal problem almost derailing him in 2021, while he played through last year’s tournament with a hamstring issue.

He still won the title on both occasions, and he said of the wrist: “It’s not as bad as some other injuries I had here – 2021 and last year I had worse injuries that I had to deal with.

“I can’t predict whether it’s going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, stress levels go higher. I don’t know. We have to find out.”

More here:

Novak Djokovic reveals latest on wrist injury ahead of Australian Open

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s what is coming up in the opening night session of the Australian Open - with two defending champions and the returning Caroline Wozniacki highlighting the action.

Rod Laver Arena

From 8am

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ella Seidel

Margaret Court Arena

From 8am

Magda Linette vs Caroline Wozniacki

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric

John Cain Arena

From 8am

Taylor Fritz vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

RELIEF for Rublev! Sealed with an ace, the World No 5 falls to his back after surviving a huge test against an inspired Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Rublev had four match points before trailing the deciding tiebreak 4-1 and 6-4... but the Russian then found a couple of big, brave forehand returns to get the job done.

He’ll hope to kick on from here... Rublev of course is still aiming for his first grand slam semi-final and NINE quarter-final appearances.

It’s 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6) for Rublev... and he’ll be grateful for an extra day of rest after that one.

(Getty Images)

07:48 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s neck and neck at 6-7 in the match decider, but Seyboth Wild missed a huge chance at the net when leading 6-4 but put his volley into the net!

Rublev is winning the key points as he looks to avoid the upset.

07:39 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s INSANE!

Seyboth Wild saves FOUR match points from 5-6, 0-40 down against Andrey Rublev to force a MATCH TIEBREAK!

The Russian cannot believe it and will now need to keep his nerve against Seyboth Wild to avoid a mighty upset!

07:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Rublev has managed to calm down and is asking more of the questions in the decider, but Seyboth Wild is hanging on impressively with some inspired play around the set.

The Brazilian saved three break points from 0-40 down early in the fifth and it remains on serve at 4-4 in the fifth.

06:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Fifth-set alert!

Andrey Rublev seemed to be cruising into the second round of the Australian OPen - but Thiago Seyboth Wild is having other ideas on Margaret Court Arena.

After the fifth set won the first two sets, Seyboth Wild has come storming back to level the match behind his huge forehand. Rublev is losing his temper, too.

The Brazilian always looked like being a potential banana skin for Rublev, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the Australian Open last year.

Could another upset be brewing this morning?

(Getty Images)

06:59 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s been an early shock in the men’s draw as Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion, was beaten in four sets by 24-year-old Hungarian Fabian Marozsan - who was one of the few players not called Novak Djokovic to beat Carlos Alcaraz last season. .

Meanwhile, Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova bounced back from a sluggish start in her first-round clash with Japan’s Mai Hontama, with the 2021 French Open champion coming through to win 2-6 6-4 6-3.

06:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Some sad news this morning as former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has been forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a foot injury.

The big-serving Italian, whose season was disrupted by injuries last season, had draw Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster round-one clash.

It means Berrettini has missed four out of the last eight grand slam tournaments.

More here:

Matteo Berrettini out of Australian Open before Stefanos Tsitsipas clash with injury

06:43 , Jamie Braidwood

The match of the day may have already happened at Melbourne Park, after a brave challenge from Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny in a five-set defeat to the 22nd seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Sweeny, the world No 257, had the John Cain Arena on its feet and dreaming of an upset after winning the fourth set to force a decider, but Cerundolo came through to win 3-6 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 win.

06:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is through to the Australian Open second round thanks to a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Czech teenager Sara Bejlek.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment and not think about what I’ve done in the past or what I should be doing in the future,” said the 21-year-old, who was beaten by Emma Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final.

“I’m just going to try to enjoy the moment here with my team,” said Fernandez, who is now ranked 36th in the world.

Fernandez will play America’s Alycia Parks in round two on Wednesday.

06:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Maria Sakkari struggled at the grand slams last season and the eighth seed’s best result at a major was making the third round of the Australian Open last January.

But the Greek will hope for an improved run this season and got her campaign off to a strong start with a 6-4 6-1 win over Nao Hibino of Japan on Rod Laver Arena.

Sakkari raced to victory in just 71 minutes.

(Getty Images)

06:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner got his Australian Open - and 2024 campaign - off to a winning start by beating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 7-5 6-3.

The Italian fourth seed, and one of the contenders for Djokovic’s title this month, opted to skip the warm-up events ahead of the Australian Open after a busy end to last season with the ATP Finals and Davis Cup, with his only matches this year coming in exhibition events.

Sinner was rusty, but did enough to earn a straight-sets wins.

“First match of the season, so I think I can be happy with the way I played today,” Sinner said.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

06:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Play underway! It’s a historic Sunday in Melbourne as the Australian Open gets kicked off on the weekend for the first time. We’ll have all the latest scores and news, building up to the opening night session - which features the defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka.

(Getty Images)

06:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Jodie Burrage was unable to build on a good start as her Australian Open debut ended with a first-round loss to German Tamara Korpatsch.

Burrage earned her spot in the main draw for the first time with a strong year in 2023 and she played with confidence and purpose to take the opening set as the year’s first grand slam made its maiden Sunday start.

But, as Korpatsch steadied, Burrage’s unforced error count began to rise and it was the German who came through.

The British number two lost the last seven games in a 2-6 6-3 6-0 defeat.

More here:

Late collapse costs Jodie Burrage in Australian Open debut

06:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

