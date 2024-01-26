Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic thrashed by Jannik Sinner in first set of men’s semi-final

Novak Djokovic faces the toughest test of his Australian Open title defence so far as the 10-time champion takes on fourth seed Jannik Sinner in a mouthwatering semi-final clash. Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open semi-final, winning every tournament in which he has reached the final four, but Sinner comes into the clash in red-hot form.

The Italian has not dropped a set so far and has won two of his previous three meetings against Djokovic, including in sensational fashion in the Davis Cup semi-finals in November. Djokovic thrashed Sinner in straight sets in the Wimbledon semi-finals last season but the 22-year-old has made significant improvements to his game and Melbourne Park could be set for a classic.

In the other semi-final, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev renew their rivalry as they meet at a grand slam for the first time. Zverev produced a sensational performance to defeat Carlos Alcaraz while Medvedev required another five-set epic to outlast Hubert Hurkacz. Zverev has faced off-court scrutiny regarding his forthcoming domestic abuse trial – he denies the allegations - and is bidding to reach his first Australian Open final.

FIRST SET! Error-strewn Djokovic loses first set 6-1 as Sinner makes strong start

04:47 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 1-6 2-4 Sinner

Another love-hold for Sinner. At this rate, the second set is going to slip away from Djokovic pretty quickly.

Just remarkable.

04:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-6 2-3 Sinner*

Djokovic’s serve is at least coming to life now midway through this second set. It was all over the place in the opener but he’s finding his usual spots now. He holds pretty comfortably.

04:41 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 1-6 1-3 Sinner

Sinner holds to love and Djokovic is still yet to make an inroad in a single return game. Sinner has only dropped seven points on serve this match.

04:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-6 1-2 Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

... what is happening?! Sinner moves inside the baseline to put away the forehand winner from midcourt, getting to 15-30, before Djokovic slumps a backhand into the net.

Two break points... and the Sinner return catches Djokovic off balance! Djokovic’s backhand drifts wide!

Sinner has the set and the break!

04:33 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 1-6 1-1 Sinner

Djokovic finds an excellent forehand winner down the line as he, for the first time really, is able to match Sinner from the baseline. The Italian is still able to get the hold as he comes through a 16-shot rally and then thumps a strong first serve out wide. He’s still yet to face a pressure point on serve.

04:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-6 1-0 Sinner*

Djokovic holds to love to start the second set, as the 10-time champion looks to get himself back into the match.

04:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-6 Sinner* - Sinner wins the first set!

Also, some of the worst stats from Djokovic that you will ever see.

43% first serve, 15 unforced errors vs 5 winners... 0 break points.

Djokovic is looking very subdued too.

(REUTERS)

04:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-6 Sinner* - Sinner wins the first set!

That’s remarkable. A completely one-sided first set goes the way of Jannik Sinner and you’ve got to say Novak Djokovic’s title defence is under real threat now.

Sinner is taking control of pretty much every rally and Djokovic is struggling to match the Italian’s hitting from the baseline. Remarkable.

Sinner takes the second at the second opportunity as he lands a first serve and the forehand strike. Djokovic floats the return long.

A 35-minute opening set. A landslide.

(REUTERS)

04:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-5 Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

My goodness... another 0-30 start for Djokovic on serve, beginning with his second double fault of the match before a forehand goes long (11 unforced errors now).

Djokovic comes into the net as he presses the forehand down the line but Sinner somehow steadies on the backhand to stay in the point... before Djokovic is unable to put him away!

The volley drifts wide and Sinner has two break points: Sinner leaps to get the backhand return in play... but... what... Djokovic goes long on the backhand from midcourt!

Sinner gets the double break and will serve for the set as the errors continue from Djokovic! That’s 13 already in six games.

04:14 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 1-4 Sinner

The first real sign of hesistancy from Sinner as his drop shot from inside the baseline doesn’t clear the net cord, but he puts it behind him with another excellent forehand angle that sends Djokovic wide.

Djokovic wins an exchange at the net to put a smash away but Sinner finds his second ace of the match on the next point to hold.

04:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 1-3 Sinner*

Djokovic gets off to a solid start on serve as Sinner makes his first couple of errors on his backhand side.

But Djokovic is looking uncharacteristically unsteady in the rallies and Sinner storms back as Djokovic makes three unforced errors in a row - almost as if he is pushing for too much!

Break point: but that’s a good serve from Djokovic, finding his spot up the middle, and he puts away the forehand winner.

Deuce.

Wonderful from Djokovic - putting away an excellent volley at the net with soft hands. On the second deuce, Sinner puts his backhand into the net and Djokovic holds to get on the board.

Nine unforced errors already from the champion.

03:58 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 0-3 Sinner

Djokovic has made five unforced errors already. Sinner hasn’t made one.

And that continues as Sinner holds to 15 to move further ahead in this opening set.

The 22-year-old has started extremely well on serve as well as in the rallies.

(Getty Images)

03:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 0-2 Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

Oof. Djokovic goes long on the opening point and then makes a double fault. 0-30 already for Sinner.

Djokovic then finds the line with the forehand and follows in to put away the smash - before picking his spot on serve to get back to 30-30.

Wow - Sinner finds an incredible angle after reaching a forehand out wide and Djokovic can’t respond as he finds the net!

Break point: and that’s so good from Sinner! The Italian takes charge behind his backhand as Djokovic tries to defend the forehand down the line!

Sinner puts away the drive volley and takes the opening break! Some start.

03:51 , Jamie Braidwood

*Djokovic 0-1 Sinner

There’s a very high quality rally to start, with Sinner attacking from the off on his crisp backhand wing. Djokovic works his way into the rally well and Sinner nets on the backhand, before Djokovic makes three consecutive errors on baseline rally balls.

A strong first serve and forehand crosscourt from Sinner and Djokovic nets from wide. An assured start from the Italian.

03:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic 0-0 Sinner*

Novak Djokovic wins the toss and will receive first to start this match.

It’s Djokovic’s 48th grand slam semi-final, it’s only Sinner’s second.

*denotes next server

(REUTERS)

03:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Jannik Sinner leads Novak Djokovic down the walk of champions before coming out onto Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian will have walked past Djokovic’s sign and the list of his 10 Australian Open titles - he has never lost a semi-final and has won the tournament whenever he has reached this stage. That’s the size of the task facing Sinner today.

03:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic struggled with the Melbourne heat in his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz, which was also played during the day session.

But the 10-time champion will be pleased to see it’s a lot cooler today.

Both players are still just warming up in the match gym before coming out onto the Rod Laver Arena.

03:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic’s route to Australian Open semi-finals:

1st round: vs Dino Prizmic (Q) - won 6-2 6-7 6-3 6-3

2nd round: vs Alexei Popyrin - won 6-3 4-6 7-6 6-3

3rd round: vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30) -won 6-3 6-3 7-6

4th round: vs Adrian Mannarino (20) - won 6-0 6-0 6-3

Quarter-finals: vs Taylor Fritz (12) - won 7-6 4-6 6-2 6-3

(AP)

03:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic has won 33 matches in a row at the Australian Open and has never lost a semi-final as he targets a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne.

On his streak:”If there is any tournament where I’m going to dig deep, it’s the Grand Slam, right? Particularly here where, you know, I’m aware of the streak that I’m on and the amount of matches that I have won in my career on the Rod Laver Arena. I don’t want to let that go. The longer the streak goes, the more that kind of confidence, also expectations built, but also the willingness to really walk the extra mile, so to say. Yeah, I just love playing in this court. It’s been “the” court for me in my career.”

02:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner faces moment of truth against Novak Djokovic in Australian Open semi-finals

In November, Jannik Sinner faced three match points against Novak Djokovic with Italy’s Davis Cup hopes on the line. Defeat would have spelled the end in the semi-finals, and with Djokovic looming over the baseline, primed for his next return, Sinner stared at a near-impossible task. Instead, the 22-year-old held firm. He saved all three match points behind brave serving and a rock-solid backhand, denying Djokovic. Sinner went on to claim his second victory against the world No 1 in as many weeks, following his win in the group stages of the ATP Finals.

It may have just been one game and one hold from 0-40 down, but that five-minute spell in Malaga at the end of last season may prove transformative in the young career of Sinner. The Italian not only survived but steered his nation past Serbia and into the Davis Cup final, where he again won the decisive match against Australia to lift the trophy. On Friday, in the Australian Open semi-finals, the Italian will face Djokovic for the fourth time in three months as he aims to reach his first grand slam final. Sinner has won two of their last three matches and, this time, the odds are considerably shorter than when Djokovic held those match points.

Preview

Jannik Sinner faces moment of truth against Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

02:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner’s route to Australian Open semi-finals:

1st round: vs Botic van de Zandschulp - won 6-4 7-5 6-3

2nd round: vs Jesper de Jong (Q) - won 6-2 6-2 6-2

3rd round: vs Sebastian Baez (26) - won 6-0 6-1 6-3

4th round: vs Karen Khachanov (15) - won 6-4 7-5 6-3

5th round: vs Andrey Rublev (5) - won 6-4 7-6 6-3

(Getty Images)

02:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner on facing Novak Djokovic:

“This is what I practise for, to play against the best players in the world. Obviously he has an incredible record here, so for me it’s a pleasure to play against him, especially in the final stages of the tournament where things are a little bit more interesting.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be tough. This, I know. I will control the controllable, which is giving 100 per cent, having the right attitude, fighting for every ball. And then we see the outcome. More than this, I cannot do. It doesn’t really matter who my opponent is.”

02:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

2023 Davis Cup: Sinner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

2023 Tour Finals: Djokovic 6-3 6-3

2023 Tour Finals: Sinner 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(2)

2023 Wimbledon: Djokovic 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)

2022 Wimbledon: Djokovic 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

2021 Monte Carlo: Djokovic 6-4 6-2

02:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Australian Open order of play – Thursday 25 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 3:30am

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

From 8:30am

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev

02:03 , Jamie Braidwood

How can I watch it?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

02:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner?

The Australian Open men’s semi-finals are being played on Friday 26 January. Djokovic vs Sinner will be the first match on Rod Laver Arena and will start from 3:30am GMT (UK time).

It will be followed by the second semi-final between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, which will start from 8:30am GMT.

Good morning - it’s early

02:00 , Jamie Braidwood

