Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka wins opening set against Qinwen Zheng in women’s final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open women’s singles final as the Belarusian targets back-to-back titles in Melbourne. A year on from beating Elena Rybakina and claiming her first grand slam, Sabalenka stands on the brink of a second major crown and is the huge favourite against the first-time finalist Zheng, the 12th seed.

Sabalenka continued her impressive Australian Open defence as she passed her toughest test of the tournament so far against Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, gaining revenge for September’s US Open final defeat. The World No 2 is yet to drop a set this tournament and has been in dominant form behind her powerful serve and forehand in racing through the draw.

Zheng defeated Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals and the Chinese player is looking to replicate childhood idol and former Australian Open champion Li Na with victory in Melbourne - 10 years on from Na’s breakthrough triumph as the first Chinese player to win a major.

09:57 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 6-3 5-2 Zheng

Three unreturnable serves from Sabalenka and it’s three Championship points...

But Sabalenka is denied! Zheng saves all three - with a forehand error from Sabalenka as she looked for the finishing winner, followed by a drop shot from Zheng.

Back to deuce... ACE from Sabalenka!

But Zheng digs in on the baseline, as Sabalenka nets! Zheng is making this nervy.

And now Zheng gets break point! ACE again from Sabalenka.

09:55 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 6-3 5-2 Zheng

Zheng holds and Sabalenka will have the first of two chances to serve out the title.

I remember a year ago, Sabalaneka was a bag nerves when serving out her first Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina.

But Sabalenka has been so cool and calm here. It’s been a dominant performance.

09:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 6-3 5-1 Zheng*

A couple of errors from Sabalenka sees Zheng get to -30 for the third return game in a row.

But again, no break point: Zheng’s return is poor and drifts long against the Sabalenka second serve.

From there, Sabalenka whacks an ace and then a forehand winner. She has responded to every slight challenge with ease.

A game away.

(Getty Images)

09:46 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 6-3 4-1 Zheng - Sabalenka breaks!

That’s so frustrating for Zheng: a double fault gives Sabalenka a look at break point.

But from there, Sabalenka’s level is stunning. She moves Zheng around the court before finishing the point with a lovely drop shot at the net! Sublime.

There’s the double break.

09:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 6-3 3-1 Zheng*

Zheng’s return jams up Sabalenka at the back of the court, getting a look at 15-30.

But Sabalenka responds so calmly again: finding her serve to dominate the next three points.

Zheng has not been able to find answers to this onslaught of Sabalenka power.

09:36 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 6-3 2-1 Zheng

An impressive hold from Zheng to save break point and then keep her concentration as a fan is taken out the stadium by security after shouting something out before Zheng’s serve.

Can she break though? Otherwise this final is going to slip away.

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 6-3 2-0 Zheng*

30-30 is a rare window for Zheng into the Sabalenka service game - she goes searching for the return, but long!

Zheng then nets as she again struggles to match Sabalenka’s forehand on the baseline. Sabalenka consolidates the break.

09:26 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 6-3 1-0 Zheng - Sabalenka breaks!

What a return from Sabalenka! The defending champion powers a magnificent forehand return on the angle, a clean winner.

It’s great from Sabalenka, but the break is also handed to her after three double faults from Zheng - including on break point.

09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 6-3 Zheng* - Sabalenka wins the first set!

A ball sits up nicely for Zheng to step inside the baseline but her forehand drifts a touch wide and it brings up two set points for Sabalenka.

Zheng’s return is superb! A booming forehand catches Sabalenka off guard and Zheng then puts away the forehand winner.

But Sabalenka steadies and thumps a big ace out wide. She takes the opening set 6-3.

(Getty Images)

09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 5-3 Zheng

Sabalenka dominates the opening point on the forehand and Zheng goes long twice in a row to hand three set points to Sabalenka.

But that’s some response from Zheng! Two aces and a forehand winner to get back to deuce.

Sabalenka then nets on the backhand return: but Zheng makes a double fault on advantage.

Zheng finds a third ace of the game and then produces the first serve out wide to claim an impressive hold!

Sabalenka will serve for the set but there are signs of encouragement for Zheng.

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 5-2 Zheng*

Another ruthless hold from Sabalenka: easing clear after Zheng got to 15-15. Apart from that second service game where Zheng got to 0-40, she hasn’t had a look. Sabalenka’s forehand is finding its marks.

09:07 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 4-2 Zheng

Sabalenka senses an opportunity as she attacks the Zheng serve and gets to 15-15. But Zheng steadies and continues to land her first serve in play. She holds and that counts as a good test passed.

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 4-1 Zheng*

Sabalenka replies with her own love hold. Zheng is showing signs of settling but breaking Sabalenka will be tough if the defending champion continues serving like this.

(REUTERS)

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 3-1 Zheng

Excellent serving from Zheng and the Chinese player gets on the board with behind a couple of aces!

Love hold behind four first-serves in a row.

08:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 3-0 Zheng*

Zheng finds an excellent passing shot past Sabalenka after she was unable to put away the volley into the net before Sabalanka fires wide on the forehand down the line.

Another miss for Sabalenka! This time on the backhand. Three points for Zheng to break straight back.

Sabalenka saves all three! Zheng is first unable to respond to Sabalenka’s hitting and then Sabalenka powers a backhand winner to get to deuce.

Too good from Sabalenka. Four points in a row and she pushes Zheng right back behind the baseline with her forehand strike.

Zheng nets again and Sabalenka holds from 0-40 down with five points in a row.

(REUTERS)

08:51 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 2-0 Zheng - Sabalenka breaks!

Zheng misfires twice after deep forehand blows from Sabalenka, as the defending champion gets to 15-30.

Zheng then nets on the backhand and it’s an early break point opportunity for Sabalenka.

Sabalenka crushes the backhand on the Zheng second serve and the 12th seed fires wide under the pressure.

Early break.

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka 1-0 Zheng*

An ominous start from Sabalenka. The defending champion lands three powerful serves in a row, the third an ace, to get to 40-0. Zheng goes long in the first rally.

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sabalenka 0-0 Zheng

Sabalenka will serve to get us started. Her serve has been so strong all tournament.

*denotes next server

08:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here come the players! Qinwen Zheng leads Aryna Sabalenka out onto the Rod Laver Arena.

This should be a cracker: will it be a first grand slam title for Zheng or back-to-back for Sabalenka?

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Qinwen Zheng hoping to emulate Lia Na success by winning Australian Open

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Ten years after watching Li Na win the Australian Open title, Zheng Qinwen has a first grand slam crown in her sights.

The 21-year-old is the first Chinese player since trailblazer Li here in 2014 to make a grand slam final, where she will take on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Zheng vividly remembers cheering on Li during her victory over Dominika Cibulkova as an 11-year-old alongside her tennis team-mates.

Three years earlier, Li had become the first Chinese grand slam singles champion at the French Open, and Zheng said: “She means a lot, I think, for all the Chinese kids the same age like me.

“Because I think she’s the first one who won the slams. That’s unbelievable for Asian woman in that moment. She gives a lot of hope, in that moment, to young kids like me.”

Zheng had the chance to meet Li, who is playing in the legends event, earlier this fortnight, with the 41-year-old telling her young countrywoman not to think too much.

Zheng, who will break into the top 10 on Monday, kept her nerve to come through a chaotic top half of the draw, with Sabalenka the first top-50 opponent she will face, and she said: “My dream is not just the final. I’m almost there but I know this little distance is still far away.”

Alfie Hewett falls short of Australian Open title

08:36 , Jamie Braidwood

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Alfie Hewett fell just short of a second straight Australian Open title.

The British wheelchair tennis star was bidding for a ninth grand slam singles crown having won in Melbourne for the first time last year but Japanese teenager Tokito Oda turned the tables with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Hewett beat the 17-year-old at the same stage 12 months ago but Oda then got the better of him at the French Open and Wimbledon and had the edge on Kia Arena.

Hewett threatened a comeback, recovering from 5-2 to 5-4 in the second set, but he could not get back on level terms.

The 26-year-old said: “Congratulations Tokito and to your team. Some high-quality tennis there and you produced some of the best stuff I’ve seen you play.

“Fully deserved today and credit to everything you’ve done. I wasn’t at my best today. I look forward to being back next year and hopefully I can beat you.”

Hewett does go home with some silverware having collected his 19th slam doubles title with Gordon Reid on Friday.

(REUTERS)

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka on handling the emotions of the Australian Open against a first-time grand slam finalist:

“Emotionally I’ll be very ready to fight. Not going crazy. Because when you play first final you kind of like get emotional and rushing things sometimes. When you’re like third time in the finals, you’re, like, okay, it’s a final, it’s okay. It’s just another match, and you’re able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game. That’s it.”

Aryna Sabalenkablows a kiss after beating Coco Gauff (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) (AP)

Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng

08:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Qinwen Zheng’s route to the Australian Open final:

1st round: vs Ashlyn Krueger - won 3-6 6-2 6-3

2nd round: vs Katie Boulter - won 6-3 6-3

3rd round: vs Yafan Wang - won 6-4 2-6 7-6

4th round: vs Oceane Dodin - won 6-0 6-3

Quarter-finals: vs Anna Kalinskaya - won 6-7 6-3 6-1

Semi-finals: vs Dayana Yastremska - won 6-4 6-4

07:44 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a sense of history repeating itself as Coco Gauff halted Aryna Sabalenka’s relentless attacking play and broke level in their Australian Open semi-final. After surviving the early onslaught from Sabalenka’s forehand wing, Gauff turned the reigning champion against herself: stretching her defences wide to crack a glimpse at Sabalenka’s vulnerabilities. But as Gauff served for the first set, Sabalenka’s response highlighted the immense improvements she has made in the mental aspects of her game in the past 12 months: she overcame Gauff as well as her demons in striking back to win 7-6 6-4 and return to the Australian Open final.

In the end, it was Sabalenka’s unrelenting power that triumphed over Gauff’s resilience in a heavyweight semi-final clash between two grand slam champions that lived up to its billing. But there were moments at the end of the first set that suggested the Gauff’s gameplan that proved so effective in coming from a set down to beat Sabalenka in September’s US Open final was going to work again. Sabalenka’s errors were beginning to mount as Gauff’s defensive wall stood strong on the baseline but the Belarusian regained her composure, steadied her game and attacked Gauff with the same clear and clinical intent that has fuelled her return to the Melbourne final.

Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Coco Gauff and her demons to reach Australian Open final

07:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka’s route to the Australian Open final:

1st round: vs Ella Seidel (Q) - won 6-0 6-1

2nd round: vs Brenda Fruhvirtova (Q) - won 6-3 6-2

3rd round: vs Lesia Tsurenko (29) - won 6-0 6-0

4th round: vs Amanda Anisimova - won 6-3 6-2

Quarter-finals: vs Barbora Krejcikova (9) - won 6-2 6-3

Semi-finals: vs Coco Gauff (4) - won - 7-6 6-4

(AP)

07:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka on Qinwen Zheng: “Well, I think her forehand is really heavy. Yeah, and she’s moving well also. Fighting for every point.

“Yeah, I think her forehand is really, I don’t know, yeah, her best shot. I would say forehand, it’s quite heavy. Yeah, she played really great tennis, putting her opponents under pressure, playing really aggressive tennis, and I think that’s why she’s -- she will be top 10, right? That’s why she’s in top 10.”

07:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

Sabalenka and Zheng have only played once before but it was at a grand slam. Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1 6-4 in the US Open quarter-finals last season, which before the Australian Open was the furthest Zheng had got in a grand slam.

07:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the Australian Open women’s final?

Aryna Sabalenka will face Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open final on Saturday 27 January. The final will be start at 8:30am GMT (UK time).

How can I watch it?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Good morning

07:00 , Jamie Braidwood

