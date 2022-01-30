Australian Open final LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev tennis score and latest updates

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Rafael Nadal takes on Daniil Medvedev in a bid to make tennis history. If the Spaniard wins the match he will break the record for the most grand slam wins in the men’s game. He is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 slam titles but outclassed Matteo Berrettini over four sets in the semi-finals on Friday after overcoming a gruelling five-set battle against Denis Shapovalov.

In order for Nadal to break the record he will have to go through Medvedev, who is in great form. The Russian, who entered the draw as the highest seed after Djokovic’s withdrawal, is aiming to win consecutive grand slams after already clinching the US Open last September. Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in a bad-tempered semi-final on Friday but is likely to face a sterner test in the final as Nadal bids to make history.

The focus may be on Nadal to win the final but he said after his semi-final victory over Matteo Berrettini he’s just grateful for the chance. He said: “For me it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else, no? It’s just an amazing event. I’ve been unlucky with injuries and other times I play amazing finals with good chances. But I never thought about another chance in 2022.” Follow live updates from the Australian Open final:

Australian Open final: Nadal *1-1 Medvedev

09:00 , Dylan Terry

The rallies are going long already on the Nadal serve. This time it’s the Spaniard who blinks first with a wayward slice at the start of the third game.

Some huge hitting from Medvedev! A 26-stroke rally sees the Russian work Nadal all over the court before punishing him with a backhand down the line. Superb. 0-30.

Oh that’s remarkable! Another backhand down the line has Nadal in all sorts of trouble. He just about gets it back as Medvedev looks to finish him off at the net. But he smashes his shot straight at Nadal and the Spaniard somehow flicks it back and onto the line!

Some wonderful net play from Nadal! He answers Medvedev on two occasions, finishing with a volley. 0-30.

Australian Open final: Nadal 1-1* Medvedev

08:56 , Dylan Terry

An eight minute opening game. We could be in for a long old night.

Nadal goes for a backhand winner at the beginning of Medvedev’s first service game but he puts a little too much on it. The return of serve is then long as Medvedev races into a 30-0 lead.

A routine forehand goes long from the Russian, but another crosscourt effort from Nadal then drops just over the tramline for 40-15.

Ace. All square.

Australian Open final: Nadal *1-0 Medvedev

08:49 , Dylan Terry

Nadal to serve first then.

And the Spaniard kicks things off with a forehand winner. The perfect way to start.

A forehand then goes awry for 15-15, but a powerful groundstroke from Nadal restores his advantage.

Medvedev skews a looping shot well off target as Nadal dictates the tempo at the back of the court early on. The Russian then wins his first longer rally as Nadal goes into the net. 40-30.

And again! Deuce. Trouble already for Nadal.

A tense 20-plus stroke rally ends with Medvedev clipping the top of the net. Fortunately for Rafa it does not creep over. And Nadal forces the error from Medvedev with a second serve.

Nadal off the mark.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:47 , Dylan Terry

Here we go then. Rafa or Daniil?

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:46 , Dylan Terry

The Rod Laver Arena is nearly full as the players warm up ahead of the match.

Final predictions?

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:43 , Dylan Terry

Rafa Nadal has managed to reach the final despite suffering with a foot injury ahead of the tournament.

When speaking about the injury, he said: “I went through a lot of challenging moments, a lot of days of hard work without seeing a light there, but still working and still receiving plenty of support from my team and from my family.

“[There were] a lot of conversations with the team, with the family about what’s going to happen if things continue like this, thinking that maybe it is a chance to say goodbye.

“That was not a lot of months ago. To be able to be where I am today, I don’t know, I really can’t explain in words how important it is for me.”

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:40 , Dylan Terry

The players are out on court! We are minutes away from the men’s singles final here at the Australian Open.

Rafa Nadal is gunning for a second title here in Melbourne. Daniil Medvedev is gunning for a second successive Grand Slam title.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:37 , Dylan Terry

Nadal is seeking an historic 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard currently sits level with the other ‘big two’ Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on 20 Slam singles titles.

I’m sure a certain Serbian and a certain Swiss will be watching on this morning. Nadal can move clear of them once more with a victory over Medvedev.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:32 , Dylan Terry

Due to the Novak Djokovic era, Rafa Nadal has only won one of five Australian Open finals.

Since his victory in 2009, he has come up short in the final in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

However, only two of those came in a final against Djokovic. He was also beaten by Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:30 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev and Nadal have met on four occasions in the past. Nadal leads the head-to-head record 3-1.

All of them have taken place on hard courts. Nadal beat the Russian three times in 2019 - one of which came at the US Open final.

But the last time the two players met it was Medvedev who came out on top - at the ATP finals in 2020.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:25 , Dylan Terry

The players are set to walk at in around 10 minutes time as we are treated to the first men’s singles Grand Slam final of 2022.

Ash Barty came out on top in the women’s final yesterday. Now it’s the turn of Nadal and Medvedev.

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:20 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev undoubtedly comes into this one as the favourite. Rafa may have won 20 Grand Slams but the Russian claimed the US Open at the end of 2021 and is the highest ranked player in Melbourne.

He also finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year. Could he secure back-to-back Slam titles at the first time of asking?

Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev

08:14 , Jamie Braidwood

