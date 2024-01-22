Australian Open fans take hands-on approach to dealing with free-Palestine campaigner

Play was interrupted after a woman threw ‘free-Palestine’ leaflets into the air during Cameron Norrie’s match with Alexander Zverev - William West/Getty Images

A pro-Palestine protester stopped play at the Australian Open during Cameron Norrie’s fourth-round match with Alexander Zverev, only for a pair of resourceful fans to take the matter into their own hands.

In the absence of any intervention from tournament security, the two fans grabbed the protester and frogmarched her out of the stadium.

Later on, Zverev complained that the security provision had been inadequate. “Even today,” he said, “they wouldn’t let me into the gym because I forgot my credential in the locker room. [Then] something like this happens and it takes three, four minutes for somebody to show up.

“It shouldn’t be another fan dragging the other person out,” Zverev added. “It should be the security guys that should be there quite quickly. It shouldn’t take them three, four minutes.”

The incident took place in the third set of the match involving British No 1 Norrie and world No 6 Zverev, which was staged on the tournament’s second-biggest court: Margaret Court Arena. All 7,500 seats were filled for a contest that was delivering some high-quality tennis.

As Norrie tried to close out a service game, deep in the third set, a woman stood up from her seat near the front of the stands, shouted “Free Palestine”, and started tossing pamphlets in all directions. The front cover of the pamphlets were emblazoned with the message “War crimes and genocide. Free Palestine.”

In an echo of last year’s security issues over pro-Russian protests on the steps of Rod Laver Arena, there was no uniformed guard to deal with the issue. But a woman in a flowery shirt took the initiative, grabbing the satchel from which the protester was pulling the pamphlets, and then dragging her out onto the stairway.

A second, male fan then joined the first. Together, they grabbed an arm each and forced the struggling protester up the stairs and out of the arena. Norrie and Zverev were able to resume play after only 90 seconds, because the ball-kids had been able to gather the fallen pamphlets from the court’s surface without much trouble.

Play was interrupted for a few minutes during the match between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie at the Australian Open.



A woman threw "FREE PALESTINE" flyers before being removed from the stadium.#AusOpen | #EurosportTENNIS pic.twitter.com/udYj7O34hm — Tan 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 (@yesiamtan) January 22, 2024

There was a second brief delay after a couple more points had been played, because the two fans came back into the arena and resumed their seats to an ovation from the rest of the stadium. It was arguably the largest cheer of the day.

It later emerged that another protester had brought play to a halt in a similar manner on the Kia Arena, a couple of hundred metres away, where the British pairing of Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson were competing in the mixed-doubles event.

In a statement, Victoria Police said that a 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman were briefly detained and then asked to leave Melbourne Park. However, no offences were committed.

Protests are an increasingly regular feature of grand-slam tennis. Wimbledon endured a day of interruptions from Just Stop Oil last summer, while September’s US Open semi-final was halted for the best part of an hour by eco-protesters, one of whom managed to glue his feet to the stadium floor.

Of the three events, Wimbledon delivered the most prompt response from security. The Australian Open has been slow to react to these sorts of issues for a couple of years now. The second week of last year’s event saw pro-Russian demonstrators gather around the public areas of Melbourne Park, and fans wearing the Putin-endorsed “Z” logo gain entry to the matches on Rod Laver Area, the tournament’s biggest venue.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.