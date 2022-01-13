Australian Open draw delayed amid Novak Djokovic visa row

Djokovic on court in Melbourne on Thursday while he awaits the decision on his visa - AP

The draw for the Australian Open eventually went ahead on Thursday despite a row over the participation of Novak Djokovic and amid confusion after organisers told reporters the draw was "delayed until further notice", minutes after it was supposed to take place.

Organisers of the grand slam tournament, one of the showpiece events of the tennis calendar, were due to make the draw at 3pm in Melbourne (4am GMT) but told reporters shortly after the draw was due that it had been pushed back.

Novak Djokovic is waiting to find out if the Australian Government will revoke his visa and void his place at the tournament in a dispute over his Covid vaccine exemption.

The delay to the draw seemed to suggest that a decision on Novak Djokovic's visa was imminent, as did the announcement of a press conference by Scott Morrison, the Australian PM, though the draw went ahead with Djokovic seeded No 1 and with Morrison only reiterating that the visa was still being reviewed.

Despite it not being certain whether or not he will play when the tournament begins on Monday, Djokovic's named was added to the draw for the first round.

Djokovic saga rumbles on as government delays decision

The world No 1 arrived in Melbourne last week but was held in an immigration detention centre after officials cancelled his visa.

The cancellation was quashed at an appeal hearing on Tuesday but Australia's immigration minister is reviewing Djokovic's case and could yet order his deportation.

The issue of Djokovic's visa has cast a shadow over the Australian Open, which is due to begin on Monday.

Organisers have been hold the draw with Djokovic, despite the prospect that could be kicked out of Australia by the federal government.

Tennis Australia gave Djokovic a medical exemption to play at the tournament, despite the Serb admitting he was not vaccinated against Covid, a move that has been labelled hypocritical by other players and the media given that most players flying in to Australia were required to be vaccinated.

Alex Hawke, Australia's immigration minister, is considering using discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could wreck his bid for a record 21st major tennis title and tenth in Melbourne.

The decision, which is expected on Thursday, follows an investigation into Djokovic's Covid quarantine breach, false declarations in his travel documents, and questions about his positive test.

On Thursday, Mr Morrison was asked by reporters about when Mr Hawke would reach his decision. He said: "I will refer to Mr Hawke's most recent statement - that position hasn't changed. These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister Hawke and I don't propose to make any further comment at this time."