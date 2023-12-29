Australian Open 2024: When is it, how to watch in UK and will Emma Raducanu play?

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Australia for the Brisbane International - Getty Images/Patrick Hamilton

Rafael Nadal says it is impossible to contemplate winning tennis tournaments as he prepares to make his return from injury.

The former world number one has not played a match since injuring his hip in the Australian Open second round in January but has arrived in Brisbane to compete at the Brisbane International, which begins on Sunday.

Nadal said: “I am feeling good. I can’t complain. I’m feeling much better today than what I expected a month ago.

“For me, it’s impossible to think about winning tournaments. But what’s really possible is to try to enjoy the comeback to the courts. I don’t expect much. Honestly, the only thing that I expect is to be able to go on court, to feel competitive and to give my best.

“It’s going to be a tough process at the beginning. At the end, it’s one year without being on the tennis court and I just have been practising for the last month in a very good intensity. I don’t say that nothing is impossible, but just to be here is a victory.”

Rafael Nadal poses for a photo with junior tennis players at the Queen Street Mall - Getty Images/Bradley Kanaris

Despite Nadal’s reluctance to put too much expectation on himself, his great rival Novak Djokovic believes the Spaniard can be a threat at the Australian Open.

“I always expect him [Nadal] to play at his best, to be honest,” said Djokovic. “Many times they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong. He’s not the kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play - let’s say - on a medium level, play a few matches.

“He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I’m sure that his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a grand slam.”

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios will miss the Australian Open for a second year in a row as he continues to recover from injury.

Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded a wild card for the Australian Open. The Dane won her only slam title at Melbourne Park in 2018 before retiring at the same venue two years later. The other initial wild cards for the tournament have gone to Australian trio Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki and Taylah Preston.

Former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are poised to make their Melbourne Park returns after time away from the tour to have children.

When does the Australian Open start?

The tournament begins on Sunday, January 14. It is the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

“We’ve listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.

“Every year our team works hard to bring fans an event that feels new and exciting, and this is another opportunity to grow what is already the biggest annual sporting event in the world in January.”

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is the following day (January 28).

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne. To watch on discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023. £46.3m will be shared by the field with the eventual winners taking home £1.68m.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said.

“We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam.”

Which British players will be involved?

Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Andy Murray, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Jodie Burrage are all on the entry list for the tournament. Emma Raducanu is not on the list but because her protected ranking of 103 is too low to earn automatic entry. As it stands, Raducanu will need to come through qualifying to enter the event, receive a wildcard or hope several players withdraw.

Will Emma Raducanu play at the Australian Open?

Raducanu has not played since undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle in May. But she has accepted a wildcard to play at the Auckland Classic, which begins on January 1, to prepare for the Australian Open.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.