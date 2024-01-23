Australian Open 2024 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Elina Svitolina limps off court after she was forced to retire through injury on Monday - Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

A tearful Elina Svitolina was forced to retire with a back injury only three games into her fourth-round match with Linda Noskova at the Australian Open.

The former world No 3, who has made a very impressive return following the birth of daughter last year, appeared the favourite to make the final from a wide open top half of the draw.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Zheng Qinwen cruised into the quarter-finals with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory over Oceane Dodin. Dayana Yastremska beat the 18th-seeded Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (6), 6-4.

What is Tuesday’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 2am: Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v (4) Cori Gauff (US), (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (12) Taylor Fritz (US), (9) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (4) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus).

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am: Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) v Tomas Machac (Cze) & Zhizhen Zhang (Chn), (4) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Erin Routliffe (NZ) v Cristina Bucsa (Spa) & Alexandra Panova (Rus), (3) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Jan Zielinski (Pol) v (7) Nicole Melichar-Martinez (US) & Kevin Krawietz (Ger), (6) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Nathaniel Lammons (US) v Olivia Gadecki (Aus) & Marc Polmans (Aus)

Kia Arena

From 2am: 13: Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v (11) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Heather Watson (GB) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v (2) Desirae Krawczyk (US) & Neal Skupski (GB), Jaimee Fourlis (Aus) & Andrew Harris (Aus) v (5) Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Sander Gille (Bel).

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios is part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and is one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios has been joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Novak Djokovic 6/5

Carlos Alcaraz 13/5

Jannik Sinner 9/2

Daniil Medvedev 9/1

Alexander Zverev 33/1

Andrey Rublev 40/1

Hubert Hurkacz 66/1

Taylor Fritz 100/1

To win the women’s title

Aryna Sabalenka 13/8

Coco Gauff 15/8

Qinwen Zheng 7/1

Linda Noskova 10/1

Dayana Yastremska 25/1

Anna Kalinskaya 28/1

Barbora Krejcikova 33/1

Marta Kostyuk 40/1

Which British players are involved?

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the opening round while Jack Draper was knocked out the second round. Cameron Norrie was the last man standing, before losing to Alexander Zverev in a fifth-set tie-break in the fourth round.

Among the women, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter made it through to round two but failed to reach the third round. Jodie Burrage was knocked out in the first round.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”