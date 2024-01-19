Australian Open 2024 order of play: Saturday's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Cameron Norrie is the last of seven British singles players left standing in the Australian Open - Getty Images/Will Murray

Cameron Norrie is the last Briton standing, and will play 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16.

Norrie and Ruud have not played each other since 2022, but on all three occasions they have previously met Norrie lost to the Norwegian, twice in straight sets.

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz takes on China’s rising star Juncheng Shang in the day session on Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is riding the momentum of a 18-match winning streak, having recently triumphed over Danielle Collins’ formidable challenge. The world No 1 faces Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova in the third round.

Over on Margaret Court Arena, the day session features two heavyweights of the WTA tour. Two-time champion in Melbourne Victoria Azerenka will face 11th seed and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

As night falls, Daniil Medvedev, confronts Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 27th seed and a quarter-finalist from last year’s championships.

What is Saturday’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am: (12) Zheng Quinwen (Chn) v Wang Yafan (Chn), (2) Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) v Juncheng Shang (Chn)

From 8am: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Linda Noskova (Cze), (6) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am: (14) Tommy Paul (USA) v Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), (11) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v (18) Victoria Azarenka (Bel)

From 8am: (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v (27) Félix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (19) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi)

John Cain Arena

From 12am: (27) Emma Navarro (USA) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr), (9) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v (21) Ugo Humbert (Fra),(11) Casper Ruud (Nor) v (19) Cameron Norrie (Gbr)

Kia Arena

From 12am: Sloane Stephens (USA) v Anna Kalinskaya (Rus), (26) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v Anna Blinkova (Rus), (13) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Nuno Borges (Por)

1573 Arena

From 12am: Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) &(11) Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) v Andre Goransson (Swe) & Albano Olivetti (Fra), Max Purcell & Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & (7) Jan Zielinski (Pol), Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) v Andreas Mies (Ger) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus), Destanee Aiava & Maddison Inglis (Aus) v Storm Hunter (Aus) & (3) Katerina Siniakova (Cze), Liudmila Samsonova (Rus) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v Daria Saville & Luke Saville (Aus)

Court 3

From 2am: Yannick Hanfmann & Dominik Koepfer (Ger) v Rinky Hijikata & (16) Jason Kubler (Aus), Oceane Dodin (Fra) vs Clara Burel (Fra), Arthur Cazaux (Fra) vs (28) Tallon Griekspoor (Ned), Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Aleksandra Krunic (Srb)

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios will be part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and will be one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios will be joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Novak Djokovic 5/4

Carlos Alcaraz 16/5

Jannik Sinner 5/1

Daniil Medvedev 13/1

Alexander Zverev 25/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 21/10

Aryna Sabalenka 7/2

Coco Gauff 13/4

Mirra Andreeva 14/1

Which British players are involved?

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the opening round while Jack Draper was knocked out the second round. Cameron Norrie is the last British player left.

Among the women, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter made it through to round two but failed to reach the third round. Jodie Burrage was knocked out in the first round.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”