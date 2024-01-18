Australian Open 2024 order of play: Today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Emma Raducanu plays Yafan Wang of China on 1573 Arena - AP/Louise Delmotte

Emma Raducanu resumes her Australian Open campaign in the early hours of Thursday against Yafan Wang of China.

The 2021 US Open champion impressed in the opening round and will be aiming to reach the third round in Melbourne for the first time.

Fellow Brits Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Jack Draper also feature as the second round comes to a close.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will feature in the day session on Rod Laver Arena. Swiatek faces Danielle Collins, the American who reached the final here in 2022. Having played his opener at night, 20-year-old Alcaraz will go to work in daylight hours against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and last year’s runner-up at Melbourne Park, kicks off the night session against Anna Blinkova. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are also in action.

What is Thursday’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Danielle Collins (USA), Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) v (2) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

From 8am: (3) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Anna Blinkova (Rus), Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am: Max Purcell (Aus) v (11) Casper Ruud (Nor), Clara Burel (Fra) v (5) Jessica Pegula (USA)

From 8am: 8) Holger Rune (Den) v Arthur Cazaux (Fra), Clara Tauson (Den) v (18) Victoria Azarenka (Blr)

John Cain Arena

From 12am: (6) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Lukas Klein (Svk), Sloane Stephens (USA) v (14) Daria Kasatkina (Rus), (13) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus), (11) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Kia Arena

From 12am: McCartney Kessler (USA) v Linda Noskova (Cze), (14) Tommy Paul (USA) v Jack Draper (Gbr), (27) Emma Navarro (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita), Jakub Mensik (Cze) v (9) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)

1573 Arena

From 12am: (19) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Giulio Zeppieri (Ita), (12) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Katie Boulter (Gbr), Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v Yafan Wang (Chn), (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v Hugo Grenier (Fra)

Court 3

From 12am: Alex Michelsen (USA) v (32) Jiri Lehecka (Cze), Nuno Borges (Por) v (23) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), (19) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul), Alexander Erler (Aut) & Lucas Miedler (Aut) v Max Purcell (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Court 5

From 12am: Sofia Kenin (USA) & Asia Muhammad (USA) v (10) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex), Anirudh Chandrasekar (Ind) & Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun) & Fabian Marozsan (Hun), Alex Bolt (Aus) & Luke Saville (Aus) v Harri Heliovaara (Fin) & John Peers (Aus), Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) & Dominik Koepfer (Ger) v Christopher Eubanks (USA) & Ben Shelton (USA), Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) & Andrea Pellegrino (Ita) v N.Sriram Balaji (Ind) & Victor Vlad Cornea (Rom)

Court 6

From 12am: Marcus Daniell (Nzl) & Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) v John Millman (Aus) & Edward Winter (Aus), Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (26) Jasmine Paolini (Ita), Arthur Fils (Fra) v (28) Tallon Griekspoor (Ned), Laslo Djere (Ser) & Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v (16) Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus)

Court 7

From 12am: Fang-Hsien Wu (Tpe) & Lin Zhu (Chn) v (7) Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus), Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) v (24) Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger), Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi), (5) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) v Katie Boulter (Gbr) & Petra Martic (Cro)

Court 8

From 12am: Francisco Cabral (Por) & Henry Patten (Gbr) v Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) & Adam Walton (Aus), James Duckworth (Aus) & Marc Polmans (Aus) v (2) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus), (21) Ugo Humbert (Fra) v Zhizhen Zhang (Chn), Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr), (1) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Matthew Ebden (Aus) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Mate Pavic (Cro)

Court 13

From 12am: Arantxa Rus (Ned) v Anna Kalinskaya (Rus), Oceane Dodin (Fra) v Martina Trevisan (Ita), Sumit Nagal (Ind) v Juncheng Shang (Chn), (1) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA) v Clara Burel (Fra) & Diane Parry (Fra)

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios will be part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and will be one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios will be joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Novak Djokovic 11/10

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Jannik Sinner 11/2

Daniil Medvedev 9/1

Alexander Zverev 25/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 2/1

Aryna Sabalenka 15/4

Elena Rybakina 9/2

Coco Gauff 5/1

Jessica Pegula 18/1

Which British players are involved?

In the men’s draw, Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the opening round. Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper have advanced into the second round.

Among the women, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are through to round two. Jodie Burrage has been knocked out.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

“We’ve listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.”

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”