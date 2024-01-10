Australian Open 2024: How to watch, full tournament schedule, free streaming info and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tennis fans, are you ready for the first grand slam of the year?

Naomi Osaka will make her long-awaited return to tennis this week at the 2024 Australian Open. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

The 2024 Australian Open kicks off this week in Melbourne Park, Australia. The tennis tournament will see some big names hit the court this weekend, including defending men’s singles champion and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton. On the women’s side, we’ll see defending women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff. Plus, this year’s tournament marks Naomi Osaka's return to grand slams. Rafael Nadal was meant to continue his comeback at this year's Australian Open as well, but pulled out due to a new injury.

Are you ready to watch the 2024 Australian Open? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the tennis grand slam this week, including the full tournament schedule, where to stream the Australian Open, how to watch matches for free and more.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open:

ExpressVPN Stream the Australian Open free $7 at ExpressVPN

Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel $26 for your first month at Sling

Date(s): Jan. 14-28

Game: Australian Open

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Sling, more

When is the 2024 Australian Open?

The 2024 Australian Open runs for exactly two weeks, from Sunday, Jan. 14 to Sunday, Jan. 28. However, due to the time difference in The Land Down Under, match start times will be a bit wonky for US viewers, meaning the first major tennis tournament of the year will start airing coverage on Jan. 13 in US timezones.

When is the Australian Open draw?

The main draw for the for the men’s and women’s singles in the 2024 Australian Open will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. local time in Australia. For US viewers, you'll want to tune into the YouTube livestream on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET (or 6 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Australian Open on in 2024?

In the US, coverage of the Australian Open will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Tennis Channel will also be broadcasting daily highlights, analysis and replays.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open without cable:

(Sling) Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel Starting at just $26 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange + Sports Extra add-on package offers the Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, as well as NBA TV, NHL Network and more. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the grand slam action, you can always record your games. $26 for your first month at Sling

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream Australian Open coverage On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

(Fubo) Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel and ESPN, plus ABC, NBC, ESPN2, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period. $85/month at Fubo

How to watch the Australian Open for free:

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, Australian Open coverage will air free on Channel 9 and stream free in Australia on 9Now. If you're based in the US, you can still access free Australian Open coverage with the help of a VPN.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Australian Open matches totally free on 9Now, Channel 9's streaming platform this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia, and then tune into 9now's live streaming coverage of every match in full HD. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities. The service has servers in 94 countries — including Australia — and is easy to use with an app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, Apple smart TVs and Amazon Fire streaming sticks. Plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN for the very first time. $7 at ExpressVPN

Who is playing in the 2024 Australian Open?

Tennis’ 2024 Australian Open will see some of the biggest stars of the sport hit the courts, including world No.1 Novak Djokovic, world No.1 Iga Światek, 2023 Australian Open women’s champion No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, 2023 U.S. Open Champion No. 3 Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, No. 5 Jessica Pegula and rising tennis star Ben Shelton. This year’s Australian Open also marks the return of Naomi Osaka.

After previously planning to play in this year’s Australian grand slam, Rafael Nadal will be sitting out of the tournament after suffering a new injury to his recently repaired hip.

Australian Open 2024 Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 14

Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, Jan. 15

Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, Jan. 18

Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, Jan. 19

Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, Jan. 20

Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, Jan. 21

Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, Jan. 22

Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, Jan. 25

Women’s semi-finals

Friday, Jan. 26

Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, Jan. 27

Women’s final, Men’s doubles final

Sunday, Jan. 28

Men’s final, Women’s doubles final