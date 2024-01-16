Australian Open 2024 order of play: Today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Emma Raducanu, who plays today, has not been seen at a grand slam for more than a year - Getty Images/James D. Morgan

Jack Draper vomited into a courtside bin after overcoming struggles with the Melbourne heat today to defeat Marcos Giron 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 after three hours and 20 minutes at the Australian Open in his first ever five-set match.

Cameron Norrie dispelled injury worries to ease into the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas.

Katie Boulter defeated Yuan Yue for her first Australian Open victory in five years. The British No 1 has lost in qualifying in Melbourne the previous two years but was impressive in a 7-5, 7-6 (1) victory over in-form Yuan.

Emma Raducanu is now on court in her first-round match against American Shelby Rogers.

Andy Murray is already out after Monday’s straight-sets defeat in the opening round, at the hands of Tomas Etcheverry. Etcheverry is the No 30 seed for the tournament and appeared to get stronger as Murray waned. The Briton’s long goodbye on court afterwards strongly suggested that this was his final appearance at the season-opening grand slam.

Jodie Burrage became the first Briton to be knocked out on Monday after she was unable to build on a good start against German Tamara Korpatsch.

What is Tuesday’s order of play?

(All times GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am: 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.); 8-Holger Rune (Denmark) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

From 8am: 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic); Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am: Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) v 11-Casper Ruud (Norway); Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

From 8am: 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Dominik Koepfer (Germany); Rebecca Marino (Canada) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

John Cain Arena

From 12am: Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Olivia Gadecki (Australia); 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary); Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia); Petra Martic (Croatia) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Kia Arena

From 12am: Peyton Stearns (USA) v (14) Daria Kasatkina (Rus), Max Purcell (Aus) v Mate Valkusz (Hun), (14) Tommy Paul (USA) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra), (12) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

1573 Arena

From 12am: (19) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Juan Pablo Varillas (Per), Danielle Collins (USA) v Angelique Kerber (Ger), MacKenzie McDonald (USA) v Juncheng Shang (Chn), Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Court 3

From 12am: James McCabe (Aus) v Alex Michelsen (USA), (27) Emma Navarro (USA) v Xiyu Wang (Chn), (11) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Kimberly Birrell (Aus), Daniel Evans (Gbr) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita)

Court 5

From 12am: Dusan Lajovic (Ser) v Giulio Zeppieri (Ita), Ana Bogdan (Rom) & Rebeka Masarova (Spa) v Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) & Catherine Harrison (USA), Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v Clara Burel (Fra), Anastasia Potapova (Rus) & Yana Sizikova (Rus) v Polina Kudermetova (Rus) & Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus)

Court 6

From 12am: Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita) v Lulu Sun (Swi), Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) & Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex), (31) Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Sumit Nagal (Ind), Kaylah McPhee (Aus) & Astra Sharma (Aus) v Taylah Preston (Aus) & Anastasia Rodionova (Aus)

Court 7

From 12am: Roman Safiullin (Rus) v (28) Tallon Griekspoor (Ned), (29) Lin Zhu (Chn) v Oceane Dodin (Fra), Katie Boulter (Gbr) v Yue Yuan (Chn), (13) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) & Anna Kalinskaya (Rus)

Court 8

From 12am: Renata Zarazua (Mex) v Martina Trevisan (Ita), Marcos Giron (USA) v Jack Draper (Gbr), Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) & Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze), Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn) v (8) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) & Taylor Townsend (USA)

Court 12

From 12am: Arthur Fils (Fra) v Jiri Vesely (Cze), Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) & Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v (13) Nicolas Mahut (Fra) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra), Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Tatjana Maria (Ger) & Arantxa Rus (Ned), Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Rafael Matos (Bra) v Yuki Bhambri (Ind) & Robin Haase (Ned)

Court 13

From 12am: Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa) v (32) Jiri Lehecka (Cze), Soon Woo Kwon (Kor) v Lukas Klein (Svk), Yafan Wang (Chn) v (22) Sorana Cirstea (Rom), Romain Arneodo (Mon) & Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)

Court 14

From 12am: Quentin Halys (Fra) & Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Julian Cash (Gbr) & Robert Galloway (USA), (6) Maximo Gonzalez (Arg) & Andres Molteni (Arg) v Pedro Cachin (Arg) & Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa), Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) v Nuno Borges (Por) & Aleksandar Vukic (Aus), Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v (14) Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Xin Yu Wang (Chn)

Court 17

From 12am: Laslo Djere (Ser) v Arthur Cazaux (Fra), Greet Minnen (Bel) v Clara Tauson (Den), Cristina Bucsa (Spa) v Anna Blinkova (Rus), (15) Sander Gille (Bel) & Joran Vliegen (Bel) v Tomas Machac (Cze) & Zhizhen Zhang (Chn)

When do the Australian Open finals take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27. The men’s final is on the following day: January 28.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios will be part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and will be one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios will be joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title for a record-extending 10th time after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Novak Djokovic 11/10

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Jannik Sinner 11/2

Daniil Medvedev 9/1

Alexander Zverev 25/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 2/1

Aryna Sabalenka 15/4

Elena Rybakina 9/2

Coco Gauff 5/1

Jessica Pegula 18/1

Which British players are involved?

Andy Murray lost in the first round. Cameron Norrie (the world No 19), Daniel Evans (No 40) and Jack Draper (No 62) are yet to play their opening matches.

Among the women, Jodie Burrage (the world No 102) was beaten in the opening round by Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch. Katie Boulter (the world No 57) and Raducanu (who qualified based on her protected ranking) are both in action on Tuesday.

When did the Australian Open start?

The tournament got under way on Sunday, January 14. It was the first Sunday start in the tournament’s history.

“We’ve listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.”

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said. “We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the happy slam.”

Australian Open men’s draw

There are some tantalising openers in the men’s draw, with Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz meeting French veteran Richard Gasquet and Stefanos Tsitsipas squaring off against Matteo Berrettini.

Here is the full draw:

Australian Open women’s draw

Aryna Sabalenka, last year’s champion, began her campaign against qualifier Ella Seidel. Sabalenka breezed into the second round with a straight-sets demolition of Seidel.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina faces former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova.

Here is the full draw: