Australian Open 2024: Cameron Norrie beats Giulio Zeppieri in Melbourne

Cameron Norrie is into the Australian Open third round for the third time - but has never gone beyond that stage

Australian Open 2024 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-28 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Tennis Breakfast on Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the Australian Open third round after fighting back to win a five-set match in Melbourne for the first time.

Norrie, seeded 19th, went two sets down against Italian qualifier Guilio Zeppieri but rallied to win 3-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 6-4.

He broke early in the third set, just before a lengthy rain delay, but it did not stall his momentum.

The 28-year-old will face 11th seed Casper Ruud in the third round.

Norrie, who has never gone beyond the third round, was the first of four Britons in second-round action on Thursday.

Katie Boulter, the nation's leading women's player, followed Norrie on the 1573 Arena to play Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen.

If Boulter wins, Emma Raducanu will have the chance afterwards to set up an all-British meeting with her in the third round.

Raducanu, 22, continues the early stages of her comeback from an eight-month injury lay-off when she faces China's Wang Yafan.

Jack Draper is also in action against American 14th seed Tommy Paul on Kia Arena - the venue's fourth biggest court, which holds 5,000 fans.

Paul was a semi-finalist in Melbourne last year, but 22-year-old Draper beat him on his way to the Adelaide final last week.

Rain, wind, injury and an inspired opponent - Norrie comes through test

Norrie ensured the British contingent made a winning start when he overcame an inspired opponent in testing Melbourne conditions.

Having lost to 22-year-old Zeppieri in their only meeting four years ago on the Rome clay, Norrie said there would be an element of revenge in his mind.

And the dogged nature of his comeback - a three-hour match spread over almost six hours because of two rain delays - hinted at that motivation.

Left-hander Zeppieri's powerful game, consisting of a heavy serve and fizzing forehands, caused a host of problems for Norrie in the first two sets.

Norrie also needed treatment on his right knee and occasionally flexed the left wrist which caused him concern coming into the event, while a stiff breeze also posed issues for both players.

Nevertheless he started the third set with purpose, breaking in the first game and wrapping it up in the middle of the rain delays.

Another early break was enough to secure the fourth set and, with his greater experience coming to the fore, Norrie won three games in a row to clinch the decider.