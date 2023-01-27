Novak Djokovic defends his father after setting up Stefanos Tsitsipas final

Australian Open 2023 live: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul score and latest match updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

By Simon Briggs, Tennis Correspondent, in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic admitted the scrutiny around his father Srdjan had “got to me” after a curiously inconsistent performance against Tommy Paul in the Australian Open semi-final.

Such was Djokovic’s superiority that he was still able to ease past the unseeded Paul in straight sets, setting up an intriguing final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. And yet, as he admitted afterwards: “I was struggling physically and emotionally.”

Djokovic also said his father’s actions on Wednesday night – when Srdjan was pictured posing with pro-Russia demonstrators – had been misinterpreted. He suggested the comment made by Srdjan, and translated by a Putin-supported YouTube channel as “Long live the Russians”, had actually been simply “Cheers”.

“My father, my whole family, and myself, have been through several wars during '90s,” said Djokovic. “As my father put in a statement, we are against the war, we never will support any violence or any war. We know how devastating that is for the family, for people in any country that is going through the war.”

Djokovic emphasised that Srdjan had been walking out to meet the Serbian fans outside Rod Laver Arena after each match that his son has played at this event, before adding that Srdjan’s generosity had been “misused in this situation by this group [of war-supporting fans]”. He also explained he had learned of the incident on Thursday night, after tournament director Craig Tiley contacted his entourage to suggest that they stay away from political statements.

“I'm sorry that that has escalated so much,” said Djokovic. “But I hope people understand that there was absolutely no intention whatsoever to support any kind of war initiatives or anything like that.

“My father was passing through. There was a lot of Serbian flags around. He thought he was making a photo with somebody from Serbia. Of course, it's not pleasant for me to go through this with all the things that I had to deal with last year and this year in Australia. It's not something that I want or need. I hope that people will let it be, and we can focus on tennis.”

Djokovic added that he couldn’t feel angry with his father because “it wasn’t his fault”, and admitted it “was not pleasant not to have him in the box.” Asked whether Srdjan (who stayed away from Friday’s semi-final to avoid “disruption”) would be returning to the player box for the final, he said: “I hope he's going to be feeling okay to be in the courts because I would like to have him there.”

It will take a performance for the ages from Tsitsipas to beat Djokovic

Djokovic needed only 2hr 20min to subdue Paul. The match was largely one-sided, with the exception of a 20-minute spell in the opening set when he lost his way and the crowd really began to get behind the underdog.

During the on-court interview after his 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 victory, Djokovic admitted to having suffered from “heavy legs” in that period. He was credited – or perhaps debited – with 24 unforced errors in the opening set, which is more than he would usually make in an entire match.

Part of the issue may have been a loss of concentration after he became frustrated with chair umpire Damien Dumusois over the shot-clock. Marching up to the chair, Djokovic complained that Dumusois had started the countdown while he was still towelling himself down, and argued that he should have been given extra time – although there is no specific rule to this effect.

Djokovic’s uncharacteristic sloppiness saw him let a 5-1 advantage slip back to 5-5 before he gritted his teeth and squeezed out the last two games. He then held a finger behind his ear in a taunt to the fans, who had been enthusiastically backing Paul. They offered a hearty boo in response.

From there, normal service was resumed. But Paul, whose forehand is a little clumsy by these elite standards, was no great challenge for a man of Djokovic’s class. Tsitsipas, who needed four sets to beat Karen Khachanov earlier in the day, is likely to put up more resistance.

If Djokovic should win on Sunday night, he will move level with Rafael Nadal at the top of the grand-slam charts, with 22 titles apiece. History is hugely in his favour, considering he has won all nine of his previous finals on Rod Laver Arena. In four of those, his victim was Andy Murray.

The only reason to believe that Tsitsipas could cause an upset is that Djokovic may still not be entirely comfortable with his left hamstring, which has been heavily strapped throughout the tournament. While some observers have questioned whether he is exaggerating the injury, he has not seemed keen to slide on that leg.

If Tsitsipas can make it a physical match, there is a chance he could fare better than he did in their previous meeting in a grand-slam final - the 2021 French Open, which saw Djokovic fight back from a two-set deficit to prevail. But it will take a performance for the ages to get the job done. Djokovic’s last three opponents have mustered only 20 games between them, which is barely enough to win a match combined. He hasn’t lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul, as it happened

11:58 AM

11:47 AM

Djokovic on the battle for world No 1

Winning a Grand Slam and being number one in the word is probably the two biggest peaks you can climb as a professional player. Let's do it.

Will Tsitsipas step up to the challenge?

11:40 AM

Djokovic on facing Tsitsipas in another grand slam final

I won that match so my recollections are very positive. I was two sets to love down and it was the first time I came for two sets to love down in a final. It is a very physical and emotional battle. Tsitsipas is one of the most interesting guys on the tour but it is all business on Sunday and let the better player win.

11:31 AM

Unprecedented numbers

11:26 AM

Djokovic reacts

It’s a great battle, firstly with yourself, and with the opponent. We both had heavy legs in the first set. I was really fortunate to hold my nerves in the first set and then I started swinging through the ball more. I’m just really pleased.

11:23 AM

Men's final: Tsitsipas vs Djokovic

Sunday's final will see a repeat of the 2021 French Open final and a battle for world No 1.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head 10-2, winning the last nine matches.

11:18 AM

The winning moment for Djokovic

11:14 AM

All-time most Grand Slam singles finals, men and women (at least 30):

34 Chris Evert

33 NOVAK DJOKOVIC

33 Serena Williams

32 Martina Navratilova

31 Roger Federer

31 Steffi Graf

30 Rafael Nadal

11:13 AM

Twitter reacts

11:06 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Paul with a tired looking forehand into the net, 15-0. Paul nets another forehand, 30-0.

Paul still hustling for the ball but Djokovic keeps his cool to finish with a volley winner.

Paul return long. GAME SET MATCH DJOKOVIC!

11:02 AM

Djokovic* 7-5, 6-1, 5-2 Paul (*denotes next server)

Paul hits his fourth ace of the match, 30-15. A deep forehand by Paul and Djokovic sends a backhand long, 40-15.

Djokovic responds with a forehand return winner down the line, 40-30. And Paul holds service, for maybe the last time, when he gets Djokovic on the stretch and draws the error.

10:59 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 6-1, 5-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Perfect service game from Djokovic as he holds to love with a forehand winner.

10:58 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It looked for a minute as if the "Z" shirt guy was going to be thrown out. He was flanked by security. But now they have left and he is still there. His presence is about the only element of uncertainty left in this match.

10:54 AM

Djokovic* 7-5, 6-1, 4-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

Djokovic's average return speed is 110km/h, Paul's is 88. Everything about Djokovic's game exudes confidence right now.

But Paul holds firm to pick up another game and extend the match for a little longer.

10:51 AM

10:50 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 6-1, 4-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic double fault, 15-15. Paul forehand return into the net, 30-15. Djokovic backhand long, 30-30.

A few sloppy errors from the Serbian. Djokovic drops a forehand short, Paul goes after it with a forehand of his own and Djokovic's defensive forehand goes into the tramlines, 30-40.

Immaculate timing on the backhand down the line by Djokovic, deuce. Djokovic holds and closes the door on another Paul chance.

10:43 AM

Djokovic* 7-5, 6-1, 3-0 Paul (*denotes next server)

Gasps from the crowd and me as Djokovic finds an incredible angle on his forehand return. Paul barely moved as the ball flew past him for a winner, 15-30.

A desperate defensive forehand by Paul goes long, 15-40. Djokovic breaks again after Paul sends a backhand long.

I think we can safely say this match is done!

10:40 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 6-1, 2-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

I'm not sure Paul can play any better so fair play to him. Djokovic, unfortunately for him, is just too good.

Djokovic is toying with Paul now, dragging him back and forth. Djokovic holds to 15 to consolidate the break.

10:36 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

One of the biggest laughs of the tournament greets the fan who yells "Give us a wave Albo!" Aussie prime minister Anthony Albanese is here - the man whose predecessor played at least some part in Djokovic's deportation saga last year. Others in attendance include Bill Gates and new Wimbledon boss Debbie Jevans.

10:35 AM

Third set: Djokovic* 7-5, 6-1, 1-0 Paul (*denotes next server)

Stating the obvious here but this is a must-win set for Paul.

But Djokovic is making him hit a lot of forehands and continues to get errors from this tactic. Another forehand error makes it 30-30. Paul then nets a backhand to give Djokovic a break point.

Paul takes the point to Djokovic and finishes at the net with a backhand volley, break point saved.

Djokovic forces Paul into another forehand error, second break point. But Paul saves it again with an overhead from the baseline. Gusty play by the American.

Paul closes the net down but gets too close and that gives Djokovic the space to lift a lob over his head, third break point.

Deep Djokovic return and Paul's reply goes long. Djokovic breaks.

10:24 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Feels like normal service has been resumed from Djokovic, who's beginning to hit the ball with his usual crispness again. That set has rather taken the air out of the crowd, who were hoping for an upset, or at least the threat of one. A few scattered chants of "Nole, Nole", Djokovic's nickname

10:24 AM

10:22 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 6-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Deep return by Paul but Djokovic moves his feet well and strikes a forehand winner into the corner, 30-15.

Great hustle by Paul to stay in the rally, get a Djokovic overhead back into play. Djokovic then nets a backhand drop shot, 30-30.

Paul sends a forehand return into the net, set point. And Djokovic only needs one as he takes the rally to Paul and the American's defensive backhand lob goes wide.

10:18 AM

Djokovic* 7-5, 5-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

Vintage Djokovic backhand return winner up the line, 15-15. Paul stretches to hit a backhand winner down the line, 40-15.

Good forehand on the run by Paul and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play. That ends a run of seven games by Djokovic.

Nevertheless, Djokovic will serve for the set next.

10:14 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 5-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

A routine service hold to love by Djokovic and he's one game away from the second set.

10:13 AM

Djokovic* 7-5, 4-0 Paul (*denotes next server)

More struggles on serve for Paul as Djokovic ups the pressure. Paul hits another unforced error to give Djokovic a break point.

And Djokovic breaks for the second time when Paul nets a forehand.

Can't see Paul coming back from this now.

10:09 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

A curious match. Both players are leaking errors and Djokovic is bending over in apparent pain after some of the longer rallies. They've been playing for the best part of an hour and a half so it looks likely to go longer than his last two matches. Meanwhile, the same guy who wore the "Z" emblem in the stand on Wednesday night is here again, though not in such provocative attire.

10:05 AM

Djokovic 7-5, 3-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Lightning-quick feet by Paul to reach a short backhand by Djokovic then finish with a forehand volley winner, 15-30.

Djokovic ace, 30-30. Djokovic double fault, break point Paul. Poor forehand by Paul goes long, deuce.

Djokovic backhand down the line, second break point. Bruising rally between the two players, 19 shots and Paul cracks, sending his forehand wide, deuce.

Djokovic backhand long, third break point. Djokovic responds with an ace, deuce. That was his ninth of the match.

Djokovic eventually holds when Paul nets a backhand.

09:54 AM

Djokovic* 7-5, 2-0 Paul (*denotes next server)

Forehand error by Paul followed by a backhand error gives Djokovic two break points.

Gruelling rally, Djokovic hits a poor drop shot and Paul finishes with a forehand winner.

Paul forehand long, Djokovic breaks.

09:49 AM

Second set: Djokovic 7-5, 1-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Routine service hold to 15 by Djokovic. He blasts a forehand winner down the line to finish the game.

09:48 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Djokovic puts his finger behind his ear after taking the set in a welter of Paul forehand misses. He gets properly booed in response. It's a little edgy in here. It feels like the story about Srdjan Djokovic - Novak's father - and the pro-Putin protest might be affecting his reception. The tennis has not been the prettiest, but it was compeling at times.

09:47 AM

09:45 AM

Djokovic* 7-5 Paul (*denotes next server)

Incredible defence by Djokovic to stay in the rally and Paul eventually nets a forehand, 30-30. Nobody better at making his opponent play an extra ball.

Wild forehand by Paul flies long, set point Djokovic. Paul needs a first serve here.

Paul gets one but Djokovic gets the ball back in play, another long rally but Paul sends a backhand wide.

Djokovic breaks and wins the set.

He just always finds a way! @DjokerNole 🇷🇸 looked to be in control, then he was on the back foot, but he closes out the first with a massive break of serve.



09:40 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Tommy Paul has no right to still be in this set but somehow he has clawed his way back, with the help of some uncharacteristic unforced errors from Djokovic. The crowd are making a hell of a noise when Paul does anything decent. There haven't been too many memorable moments in the second week of this tournament, but this could bubble up into an interesting evening if Paul can get a tie-break here.

09:39 AM

Djokovic 6-5 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back first serves from allows Djokovic to pick up two cheap points, 30-0. Paul then sends a backhand return long and Djokovic finishes the game with a smash.

Paul serving to stay in the set again next.

09:36 AM

Djokovic* 5-5 Paul (*denotes next server)

Paul still needs to hold serve here after breaking back. He has the momentum and Djokovic is looking rattled.

Basic errors continue to flow from Djokovic's racket. Two more make it 30-0 and an ace from Paul makes it 40-0. Paul backhand volley winner to hold to 15.

Djokovic has hit 24 unforced errors in ten games. He only hit 21 unforced errors in the entire match against Rublev.

Game on!

09:33 AM

Djokovic 5-4 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic double fault on the opening point. Nerves? Now a backhand into the net by Djokovic, 0-30. Very uncharacteristic errors from him.

20th unforced error by Djokovic as he sends a forehand long, two break points. Can Paul seize this chance?

Not on the first break point as Djokovic hits an ace.

Wow. Incredible rally. 30 shots. Side to side, forehand to forehand but Djokovic cracks first when he sends a backhand long.

Paul breaks and we are back on serve.

Hold the phone! 😲 Tommy Paul has broken Djokovic for a SECOND time this set to get us back on serve after being DOWN 5️⃣-1️⃣!



09:29 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Huge cheers for a Paul serve-and-putaway combo after he breaks to extend the set a little. The fans aren't on Djokovic's side right now. They also gave him a bit of a jeer when he remonstrated with chair umpire Damien Dumusois in the last game. ND: Why did you start the clock? I haven’t got to the towel yet…No you know, you have to get to the towel. DD: That’s not the way it works. ND: The ball kids are not allowed to give me the towel. Tell me how it works. It’s the first time I’m going to the towel this game and you start the clock before I touch the towel. Well done. (walks away)

09:27 AM

Djokovic* 5-3 Paul (*denotes next server)

Confidence is flowing from Paul now. A forehand winner makes it 30-0. Djokovic nets a backhand, 40-0.

Forehand return into the net by Djokovic and Paul keeps himself in the set. Can he break Djokovic again?

09:24 AM

Djokovic 5-2 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Trading blows with Djokovic from the baseline is not a good gameplan by Paul. He needs to get to the net a lot more.

Forehand by Djokovic clips the net cord and flies long, 30-30. Set point for Djokovic after his fifth ace of the match. Djokovic forehand into the net, deuce.

Djokovic has a back-and-forth with the umpire over the time taken to get a towel. Some fans in the crowd boo.

Paul backhand winner down the line, I think that's his best shot of the match and it gives him a break point.

Djokovic misfires again on the backhand side and Paul breaks back.

09:17 AM

Djokovic* 5-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

Longest rally of the match, 19 shots, Paul desperately hanging on, Djokovic goes for a drop shot but Paul sprints up to the ball and flicks an angled forehand for a winner, 15-15.

Paul then sends a forehand into the tramlines. He can't afford to fall two breaks down. A let off for Paul as Djokovic puts a backhand wide, 30-30.

Another great rally, this time 20 shots which Djokovic throwing everything at Paul. Djokovic hits an overhead down the middle and Paul nets his response.

Paul forehand long and Djokovic breaks.

09:11 AM

Djokovic 4-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

A couple of backhand errors from Djokovic, 0-30. Djokovic ace, 30-30. Wrong footing drive forehand volley from Djokovic, 40-30.

Djokovic double faults, deuce. Djokovic holds serve again to maintain his lead.

Djokovic exchanges verbals with his support box. He looks quite animated.

09:06 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Yikes, fans who paid several hundred dollars for a ticket will be hoping that Tommy Paul rediscovers his mojo after the first three games. At the stage, he had hit zero winners and seven unforced errors

09:05 AM

Djokovic* 3-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

Paul is playing so much of this match on the stretch. Having to work very hard to stay in points.

Cheap points like aces are helpful though and he moves to 30-15. Paul then nets a backhand, 30-30.

Best forehand of the match so far from Paul zips away from Djokovic and the Serbian can't get the ball back in play.

Crucial service hold for Paul as Djokovic sends a forehand long.

09:00 AM

Djokovic 3-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic dances around his backhand to whip a forehand winner down the line, 30-15. Great footwork.

Paul slices a backhand into the net, 40-15. Another forehand error and Djokovic consolidates his break.

Ominous start but the 21-time grand slam champion.

08:56 AM

Djokovic* 2-0 Paul (*denotes next server)

Errors on the forehand and backhand side from Paul open the door for Djokovic. Paul sends a backhand long and it's three break points for Djokovic.

Good kick serve by Paul and Djokovic sends his backhand return long, 40-15. But a Paul backhand into the net and Djokovic breaks easily.

Four unforced errors by Paul. Not good enough at this level.

08:52 AM

First set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Tommy Paul* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic nets an overhead, 15-15. Twitter tennis fans call it a 'Djokosmash'. Djokovic backhand into the net, 15-30. Paul nets a forehand return, 30-30.

Djokovic double fault, 30-40. Strange start by the fourth seed.

Djokovic saves it with a forehand winner after a big first serve seed, deuce. Deep return by Paul and Djokovic nets a backhand, second break point. He has to take this because I refuse to believe he will get many today.

Paul nets a backhand return, deuce. Djokovic ace, his first of the match. And another one to hold.

Will Paul get another break point chance?

08:45 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Good evening from Melbourne. The crowd set-up seems a little different tonight, compared to Djokovic's previous matches. There's not so many fans flying the Serbian flag, and they're higher up in the stand to my left, almost in the gods. Mind you, Djokovic probably won't need too much motivation from his Serbian friends tonight, as he's been playing like a god himself.

08:44 AM

Coin toss

Djokovic won it and will serve first...

08:38 AM

HERE WE GO!

Paul is the first player to step onto court followed by Djokovic, with both player receiving a warm reception.

08:35 AM

Paul on his mum Jill joining him in Melbourne

I mean, it was awesome. I was actually, when I first heard, pretty nervous because we've had a good thing going here and I didn't really want to change anything. I mean, after a little bit of thinking, I was like, Yeah, I'm in the quarterfinals of a slam. She's, like, done a lot for me, I mean, from when I was really young until now. She's sacrificed a ton to get me here. She deserves to be here and deserves to see me win big matches. I was really excited to see her and have her here. I saw her before the match. She came to the hotel right before I left for the courts to come warm up. Then obviously I saw her right before the match, before I went out. Then I saw her in the box. It was really exciting. It's really nice to have her here.

08:23 AM

Becker on Djokovic

Speaking for Eurosport Germany, two-time Australian Open champion Boris Becker said Djokovic has turned his main weakness into a strength:

At the beginning of his career, the serve was a weakness in his game. But he has understood over the years that the serve is important, has also worked on improving it - and now it is his strength. Today, that also made the difference. Not only the power of the serve, but also the many free points that resulted from it. He hit 14 aces. You didn't see that from Djokovic before. On top of that, he made 80 per cent of the points when the first serve went in - that's fantastic numbers, which only the best service players in the world have.

08:16 AM

Plenty at stake for Paul

With a win, Paul would be the first unseeded Australian Open men’s finalist since Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in 2008.

There has only been one unseeded men’s finalist since then at the other three Slams (Kyrgios, runner-up at Wimbledon 2022).

08:05 AM

Djokovic's father will not attend semi-finals

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan has said that he wishes “only for peace” after his family “lived through the horror of war” during his son’s childhood.

In the wake of his brief association with pro-Russian demonstrators, Srdjan also said that he will not be attending the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday in order to avoid “disruption”.

Srdjan became the focus of controversy on Wednesday when he posed for photos outside Rod Laver Arena alongside a man wearing the “Z” emblem, shortly after his son had defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

A video published on a pro-Putin YouTube channel suggested that Srdjan had also made a comment supporting the Russian people.

Read more here.

07:56 AM

Overnight in Melbourne...

... the first men's semi-final was won by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Karen Khachanov in four sets.

Will the Greek star finally claim a maiden grand slam title on Sunday?

07:39 AM

Can Paul stop Djokovic?

Hello and welcome to coverage of the second men's semi-final at the Australian Open between nine-time winner Novak Djokovic and American Tommy Paul.

Djokovic is the heavy favourite to extend his 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park as he continues his bid to win a 22nd grand slam title, which would put him level with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

This is the first meeting between the two players but Djokovic says he is well aware of what Paul is capable of.

"Well, I know how he plays," he said. "I never faced him on the court. He's been around for a few years. I watched him play quite a bit, especially during this tournament. He's been playing probably tennis of his life.

"Very explosive, very dynamic player. Quick, very solid backhand. Likes to step in, dictate the point with the forehand. Great, great service motion. I think he can hit all the spots with the serve. Very complete player. He's got the coach that has been around with some top players for many years.

"First semi-finals for him, so of course he doesn't have much to lose. I'm sure he's going to go out trying to play his best tennis."

For Paul, it is a chance to reach his first grand slam final and even though Djokovic stands in his way, the 25-year-old is ready to raise his level.

"I saw him in the locker room after I finished my match," he said. "He said, Congrats. Not too much. I think we have practiced before. I mean, I'm sure we practiced before. But, yeah, we never played a match against each other. Obviously, he's pretty comfortable here in Australia. It's going to be a challenging match.

"But I'm playing some of my best tennis, so it's a good time."