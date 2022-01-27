Australian Open 2022 semi-finals live: Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys score and latest updates

australian open semi final live score ashleigh barty vs madison keys - GETTY IMAGES

Ashleigh Barty plays Madison Keys in Australian Open semi-final

Barty is chasing a third Grand Slam title to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns

09:18 AM

Second Set: Barty* 6-1, 1-0 Keys (*denotes server)

Barty cruises through another service game. Keys has no answers at the moment.

09:13 AM

Barty 6-1 Keys* (*denotes server)

Backhand slice continues to trouble Keys and she nets a forehand to fall to 15-30. Keys double fault, that was nervy. Two set points for Barty.

Keys takes the pace off her serve and she's duly punished with a forehand return winner down the line by Barty.

Irresistible tennis by Barty.

09:10 AM

Barty* 5-1 Keys (*denotes server)

Barty hasn't dropped a point on serve yet but Keys finally forces an error to move to 30-15. Barty goes for too much on the forehand side, 30-30.

Oh dear, chance for Keys but she nets a backhand return off a Barty second serve. She had to get that in play.

Barty backhand error makes it deuce. A bit luck for Keys as her deep backhand slice catches out Barty to earn a break point.

Barty aces to cancel that threat. Barty then goes on the attack and gets another forehand error from Keys.

Back-to-back first serves by Barty are unreturned by Keys and she holds.

09:02 AM

Barty 4-1 Keys* (*denotes server)

Vital that Keys serves well today to give her a starting point in rallies. But Barty is an excellent returner and not giving away any free points.

Great length on a chipped return from Barty and Keys nets a backhand. Break point.

Great depth again from Barty and Keys shanks a forehand out to conceded the double break. It's all unravelling a bit for Keys.

08:59 AM

Barty* 3-1 Keys (*denotes server)

Barty is maneuvering the ball around the court expertly, getting Keys on the run and the frustration is already clear.

Barty holds to love with a forehand winner. Class.

08:56 AM

Barty 2-1 Keys* (*denotes server)

Better from Keys as hits a forehand winner to move 40-15 and she gets on the scoreboard when Barty goes long with a backhand.

That should hopefully settle her.

08:54 AM

Barty* 2-0 Keys (*denotes server)

Barty opens the game with an ace. Forehand long from Keys, 30-0. Brilliant second serve down the T by Barty catches out Keys and the American nets the return.

Barty consolidates.

08:51 AM

First set: Ashleigh Barty 1-0 Madison Keys* (*denotes server)

Perfect start by Keys as she finds a first serve and hits a forehand winner down the line.

In what could be a theme of the match, Barty gets Keys on the run and draws the error, 30-15. Keys forehand long, 30-30. Extremely quick start to the match from both players. Keys seems to struggle when Barty pushes her wide to the forehand side.

Both players committing errors but Barty earns a break point after targeting Keys forehand. And she breaks when Keys hits a drop shot that Barty easily reaches and flicks a forehand winner into the open court.

08:40 AM

Here we go...

...the players walk out to court and of course the home favourite Barty gets a huge reception from the crowd.

Keys wins the toss and opts to serve first.

08:36 AM

Multi-sport talented Barty

08:32 AM

Keys getting locked in

08:00 AM

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Australian Open

Madison Keys faces the biggest test of her resurgence when she meets Ash Barty in the Australian Open semi-finals today, as the American aims to end the top seed's bid to delight home fans by winning an elusive title.

Keys, who reached the last-four in 2015, will play in her first Grand Slam semi-final in four years having emerged from the "dark pit of despair" she had fallen into due to the pressure she put on herself to perform at the highest level.

"I know I'm going to feel nervous... excited. I know all of those feelings are going to be there," Keys said of her previous semi-final appearances at majors. "But it's also a completely different situation, time and person.

"I think you take the experience that you have from those moments and you try to apply it, but you also know that it's going to be a completely different challenge."

Keys can expect a tough time against a ruthless Barty, who is chasing a third Grand Slam title to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns, and also become the first local player since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to triumph at Melbourne Park.

Barty is expecting a testing battle against Keys, who played superbly earlier on Tuesday when defeating reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2.

She has won two of her three outings against Keys, with the most recent in a quarter-final at Roland Garros in 2019, the year she claimed the title.

The 25-year-old is delighted that the former U.S. Open finalist, who has suffered mental health and injury issues, has regained her best form.

"It is so nice to have Maddy back playing her best tennis. She deserves to be at the top of our game," Barty said.

The dual major winner was heavily favoured when edged by eventual champion Sofia Kenin in a semi-final of the Australian Open two years ago. She feels like a superior player now.

"I have grown as a person. I have grown as a player. I feel like I am a more complete player," Barty said.

"I have a couple of more years of experience under my belt in handling different experiences and problem solving out on the court."

