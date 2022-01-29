Rafael Nadal claims record 21st grand slam after fighting back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open

rafael nadal vs Daniil medvedev australian open final live score - AFP

Rafael Nadal achieved the most astonishing feat of his glittering career by fighting back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win a record 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open.

Nadal's 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory moves him clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the most successful male player in grand slam history.

When the match, which lasted five hours and 24 minutes, finally finished at 1.11am local time in Melbourne, Nadal dropped his racket to the court in disbelief before pumping his fists in delight and celebrating with his support team.

The victory also makes him only the second man in the Open era after Djokovic to win each of the four titles at least twice, with Nadal finally adding a second Australia Open crown to the one he claimed in 2009.

02:58 PM

Not the best look for Medvedev

Medvedev, evidently unable to hide his emotions as the frustration from letting the two-set lead slip away takes over, appears to mutter the word "boring" twice while Tennis Australia Chair Jayne Hrdlicka speaks about him.

He continues speaking under his breath, before shaking his head as the presentation continues.

Wow, Medvedev really winning fans right to the end.

“Boring”#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xXEEDy891m — James Withers (@scotfoodjames) January 30, 2022

02:56 PM

Nadal reacts

I don't know what to say guys. For me it is just amazing. Being honest one month and a half ago I did not know if I would be back on the tour playing tennis again. Today I am here in front of you with this trophy. You don't know how much it means to be back here. You are amazing and thank you so much for all of your love and support. Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional [periods] of my career. To have the support I have received the last three weeks will stay in my heart. So many, many thanks. I honestly can't thank enough all the guys that are there - all the team, all the family, those that aren't here. How hard the last year and a half has been. In the low moments you have been there every single moment in support. Without you none of this is possible so thank you very much for everything.

Story continues

02:45 PM

Rafa and the Australian Open title

rafael nadal vs Daniil medvedev australian open final live score - AFP

02:37 PM

More from Medvedev

I want to thank my two guys in my box who were here all week. I hope we have more victories to come. I thank my wife but I think maybe the TV is broken now. I want to thank my team, I will forget someone but thanks for being with me. My parents, if you are still watching. I thank you for your support and I will try to be better next time."

rafael nadal vs daniil medvedev australian open final live score - AFP

02:31 PM

Medvedev reacts

It's tough to talk after five hours and 30 minutes. I want to congratulate Rafa, what you did was amazing. I tried to play but I was really tired. The level was really high. You raised the level after two sets, I thought you might get tired. You are an amazing champion. During the match I just tried to play tennis but after the match I asked him, like, 'Are you tired?' Because it was insane.

02:25 PM

The tennis world reacts

I just cried @RafaelNadal you are my idol 😭 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 30, 2022

Unbelievable @RafaelNadal 👏👏👏👏🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 wow wow 🏆🏆💪💪 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 30, 2022

Wow. Congrats @RafaelNadal ! An absolute pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 30, 2022

02:21 PM

The road to 21

Lead Changes in Grand Slam Men's Singles Titles

2022 #AusOpen: @RafaelNadal passes @RogerFederer and @DjokerNole with 21st Slam title



2009 #Wimbledon: Federer passes Pete Sampras with 15th of 20 Slam titles



2000 @Wimbledon: Sampras passes Roy Emerson with 13th of 14 Slam titles — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) January 30, 2022

02:20 PM

'Astounding performance'

A 35-year-old who has played just 12 tournaments since 2019 outlasting the 25-year-old world No 2 in 5hrs 24mins. An astounding performance by Rafael Nadal for major title No 21, a men's record. His first victory from two sets down in almost 15 years. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) January 30, 2022

02:19 PM

The winning moment

🇪🇸 ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! 🇪🇸



One of the GREATEST performances in a grand slam final - EVER! VAMOS RAFA! 🔥#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now. Ad-Free Live & On Demand on Stan Sport pic.twitter.com/P0gJ7LXPPD — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 30, 2022

02:13 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev nets a forehand, 15-0. Medvedev backhand return long, 30-0. Nadal ace, just his third of the match, what a time for it, THREE CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS.

Nadal volleys at the net and Medvedev can't get the ball back over. GAME. SET. MATCH. Remarkable scenes in Melbourne.

02:08 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-5 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev has come alive. Nadal nets a defensive forehand, 15-15. Medvedev ace. Poor drop shot from Medvedev and Nadal reaches it to flick a backhand winner into the corner, 30-30.

Medvedev gets off balance and hits a forehand into the tramlines, break point. Deep hitting by Medvedev and Nadal puts a backhand wide.

Nadal rifles a forehand down the line and Medvedev defensive slice goes long, break point. The first serve does the job again for Medvedev to hang on.

Medvedev backhand wide, third break point. Big first serve by Medvedev, Nadal gets the ball back in play, it sits up high for Medvedev but he misses with the forehand.

Nadal breaks again and will serve for the title again.

02:02 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 5-5 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev backhand return long, 15-0. Nadal volley winner, 30-0. Nadal forehand long, 30-15.

Nadal double fault, 30-30. Deep Medvedev forehand and he finishes at the net with an overhead winner, 30-40. BREAK POINT!

Nadal nets! Medvedev BREAKS BACK!

01:55 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 5-4 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal forehand winner down the line. Wow. 0-15. Nadal backhand into the net, 15-15.

Medvedev volley winner, 30-15. Medvedev double fault, 30-30. Nadal backhand slice wide, 40-30.

Medvedev drop shot winner. He holds. Nadal to serve for the championship next.

01:52 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 5-3 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Will we get another twist in the tale?

Nadal volley winner to start the game. The strategy is clear, get Medvedev on the move with the forehand to open up the court.

Perfectly executed drop shot by Nadal, 30-15. Incredible movement by Medvedev to meet Nadal's drop volley with an angled backhand winner, 30-30.

Medvedev just wide with a volley off Nadal's passing shot. And Nadal moves a game away when Medvedev puts a backhand wide.

01:45 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 4-3 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal forehand into the net, 15-0. Clever drop shot by Medvedev catches out Nadal and the Spaniard flicks a backhand long.

Medvedev completes a love hold with an ace.

01:43 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 4-2 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev hasn't gone away just yet as he hits a cross court backhand winner, 30-15. But he then nets a forehand, 40-15.

Medvedev guesses the right way on Nadal's mid court forehand and fires a forehand of his own down the line, 40-30.

Another long rally, Nadal cracks first to hit a forehand wide, deuce. Nadal finds his first serve at a key time.

Medvedev backhand winner down the line, he really stepped into that. Break point. Nadal finds a wide serve and Medvedev's backhand return goes into the tramlines.

Nadal shanks a forehand, break point Medvedev. Nadal goes for the wide serve again and gets joy.

Nadal backhand long, third break point for Medvedev. Nadal goes wide with his serve again and Medvedev misses again with the backhand.

But Nadal finally comes through when his overhead is too much for Medvedev.

01:27 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 3-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Ace No 21 for Medvedev, 30-15. Nadal forehand winner, 30-30. Deep Nadal return and Medvedev puts a forehand long, break point.

Big wide serve by Medvedev, Nadal return long, deuce. Medvedev backhand into the net, second break point.

Jaw dropping forehand down the line on the run by Nadal. Medvedev never saw it. Incredible shot to break.

01:23 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 2-2 Medvedev (*denotes server)

More treatment for Medvedev at the changeover from the tournament trainer.

Nadal works Medvedev physically, dominating the point as he pulls his man left and right. Medvedev eventually puts a defensive forehand long, 15-0. Medvedev backhand error, 30-0.

Great wide serve by Nadal and Medvedev's return is long. Another hold. Even stevens in the set so far.

01:19 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 1-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Good hands and anticipation at the net from Medvedev to finish with an awkward volley winner, 15-0. Nadal backhand return crashes into the umpires chair. Nobody is hurt.

Medvedev holds with an ace.

01:16 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 1-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Returns that Medvedev was making earlier in the match aren't having the same impact at the moment.

A couple of avoidable errors allows Nadal to move to 40-15. Nadal nets a backhand, 40-30.

Medvedev backhand into the net and Nadal holds.

01:11 PM

Fifth Set: Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 0-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Whatever happens in this final set, this has been a remarkable recovery from Nadal.

Medvedev double faults to begin the set, 0-15. Medvedev serve and volley but he leaves the door open and Nadal passes him with a forehand on the run.

Ace No 17 for Medvedev, 30-30. Nadal gets Medvedev again at the net with a forehand down the line, break point.

Big first serve by Medvedev and forehand winner. Ace No 18 and 19 for Medvedev. And holds with a backhand winner. He needed that game badly.

01:00 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Can Nadal serve the set out? He makes a good start as Medvedev nets a return on the opening point.

Medvedev backhand into the net, 30-0. Nadal forehand winner down the line, 40-0. Wide Nadal serve and Medvedev's return is wide.

WE ARE GOING FIVE IN MELBOURNE!

12:56 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 5-4 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev is looking weary and Nadal is taking control.

He rifles a backhand down the line to earn a set point. But Medvedev hangs on after deep backhand.

And he forces Nadal to take the match into a fifth set when the Spaniard misses the mark with a forehand.

12:50 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 5-3 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Back to back forehand errors by Nadal, 0-30. Nadal overhead winner. This match is now into its fifth hour.

Nadal backhand into the tramlines after Medvedev does well to keep himself in the rally, two break points.

A series of forehands by Nadal ends with a winner. Medvedev drop shot into the net. Poor shot selection. Deuce.

Wrong footing forehand by Nadal. Nadal ace, just his second of the match, to hold.

12:43 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 4-3 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Much needed easy service hold to love for Medvedev to keep himself in the set.

12:42 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 4-2 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev backhand winner to start the game. But he hits a forehand long after Nadal scrambled to get his own forehand in play, 15-15.

Drop shots galore at the moment, great anticipation by Nadal to read Medvedev and hit a backhand into the open court.

Glorius forehand winner by Nadal, 40-15. Medvedev forehand down the line by Nadal reaches it to deftly angle a volley winner.

12:38 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 3-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Poor choice of shot by Medvedev and it proves costly as Nadal responds to his backhand volley with a backhand winner down the line, 0-30.

Nadal backhand winner, 0-40. Three break points. Medvedev saves the first. And the second with a serve and volley winner. Nadal forehand wide, he can't believe it. Medvedev gets it back to deuce.

Nadal nets a volley off Medvedev forehand passing shot. Incredible deep lob by Nadal hits the baseline, Medvedev lets it bounce and shanks the smash.

Medvedev caught out at the net again, Nadal forehand winner, fourth break point. Relentless forehands by Medvedev and he comes up with the winner down the line. Gutsy tennis.

Another Medvedev drop shot, Nadal reaches it and flicks a backhand down the line, fifth break point. Big first serve by Medvedev.

Defensive Medvedev slice into the net, sixth Nadal break point. Yet another Medvedev drop shot, Nadal reaches it but Medvedev makes the forehand passing shot.

Deep Nadal return and Medvedev nets a backhand, seventh break point. Nadal drags Medvedev forward and hits a cross court forehand winner.

WHAT A GAME!

12:25 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 2-2 Medvedev (*denotes server)

The trainer came out for Medvedev during the break to work on his left thigh.

The precision isn't quite there at the moment with Medvedev. Is it fatigue or injury?

But he nails a backhand down the line to move to 15-30. Super rally ends with a Nadal forehand winner, 30-30.

Nadal forehand into the net after being stretched wide, break point. Nadal forehand long and Medvedev breaks back immediately.

rafael nadal vs daniil medvedev australian open final live score - GETTY IMAGES

12:18 PM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 2-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal picks of Medvedev with a backhand pass, 0-30. Nadal backhand into the tramlines, 15-30. Medvedev forehand long, 15-40. The Russian's game is starting to unravel it seems.

Medvedev ace, his 15th of the match, 30-40. Medvedev double fault. The crowd cheers and Medvedev sarcastically applauds.

12:15 PM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 1-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

It seems Medvedev has called for the trainer. He does look to be moving a bit slower while Nadal looks full of energy.

But Nadal double faults, his fourth, 15-30. Nadal hits a drop shot, Medvedev replies with one of his own but Nadal gets there with plenty of time to hit a forehand winner, 30-30.

Deep Medvedev forehand and Nadal nets his attempted backhand pass, break point. Big first serve by Nadal followed by a forehand winner down the line, deuce.

Nadal nets a backhand drop shot, second break point for Medvedev. Medvedev nets a backhand. So tense. This is a huge game in the context of the match.

Terrible volley by Medvedev off a Nadal forehand pass. And Nadal holds after incredible pressure. Gripping tennis.

12:03 PM

Fourth Set: Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 0-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Time for Medvedev to reset after the disappointment of the third set. A backhand into the tramlines from Medvedev makes it 30-30.

Excellent drop shot by Medvedev, perfectly done, 40-30. And he holds when Nadal's return goes long.

11:59 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-4 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Back-to-back forehand winners by Nadal, 30-0. Nadal backhand winner down the line, three set points.

Nadal serves out the set to love with a fourth consecutive winner.

11:53 AM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 5-4 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Great point construction by Nadal as he brings Medvedev forward and flicks a backhand pass into the open court. Medvedev volley winner, 15-15.

Medvedev forehand long, 15-30. Medvedev tries to hit a drop shot but executes it poorly and nets. The crowd cheers as Nadal gets two break points.

Nadal thinks he's won the point but Medvedev out of nowhere flicks the ball back in play and gets the error.

Medvedev approach shot to Nadal's backhand and the Spaniard rifles a winner down the winner. Remarkable.

Nadal to serve for the set next.

11:49 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 4-4 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Nadal bosses a backhand to backhand exchange but then nets, 0-15. Nadal wrong foots Medvedev and finishes with a cross court drive forehand, 15-15.

As the match ticks over three hours, Medvedev goes long with a backhand, 30-15. A strong first serve down the T from Nadal. Medvedev forehand wide, Nadal holds.

11:43 AM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 3-4 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev ace, 15-15. But he uncharacteristically puts a backhand into the net. A really bad miss.

He responds however with a cross court backhand winner, 40-30 and he catches the line with a forehand to maintain his lead.

11:38 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 3-3 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Back-to-back forehand errors from Nadal. Is the end nigh?

More insane defense by Medvedev and he finishes with a backhand winner down the line, three break points.

Nadal saves the first with a drop shot winner. And the second. And the third by reaching a drop shot from Medvedev, pushing the ball to his feet and earning the error. Back to deuce.

Another lengthy rally but this time Nadal comes out on top to hold. The fans are still firmly behind him.

11:28 AM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 2-3 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal has the upper hand until Medvedev hits an amazing cross court backhand winner, 15-0.

He moves to 40-0 with another backhand winner and holds after Nadal fails to get his return back in play.

11:26 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 2-2 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Great hustle by Nadal to keep himself in the point, he reaches a short Medvedev forehand and finishes with a volley winner, 30-0.

Nadal nets a half volley, 40-15. Then hits a forehand long after a deep return by Medvedev. But Nadal comes through again when Medvedev nets a backhand.

Difference between Daniil and most of the other players vs Rafa is his ability to cut trajectory on Rafa’s FH cross to go DTL. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 30, 2022

11:20 AM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 1-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev holds to love. The anxiousness is growing for Nadal as the match continues to slip away from him.

11:17 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 1-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev has been like a brick wall tonight at times, turning defense into attack numerous times. A forehand down the line, his 32nd winner, makes it 0-30.

Nadal forehand winner, 15-30. Great body serve by Nadal completely wrong foots Medvedev, 30-30.

Nadal inexplicably misses a forehand down the line after setting up the point so well, deuce. Two big serves by Nadal to hold.

11:10 AM

Third Set: Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 0-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Both players took a well earned break before the set. Around eight minutes between the final point of the last set and the opening rally of this set.

Medvedev drive forehand volley winner makes it 15-15. Nadal forehand winner, 15-30. Great anticipation by Medvedev, guessing the right way to rifle a cross court backhand for a winner. Another cross-court backhand winner by Medvedev, 40-30. But Nadal keeps himself in the game and draws an error from Medvedev.

Medvedev forehand into the net, break point Nadal. Frustration for Nadal who puts a backhand long. A gift for the Russian.

Back-to-back aces by Medvedev to hold.

After that 2nd set, the players can take all the time they need to change. So gripping. #AusOpen — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) January 30, 2022

10:56 AM

Nadal 2-6, 6-7 Medvedev - TIEBREAK

Medvedev forehand long, 1-0. Medvedev backhand volley wide, 2-0. Medvedev cross-court backhand winner, 2-1. Nadal forehand into the net, 2-2. Incredible low drop volley by Nadal, 3-2. Nadal just fails to reach Medvedev's volley, 3-3.

Defensive Medvedev backhand flies wide, 4-3. Medvedev forehand into the net, 5-3. Nadal nets a volley off a brilliant Medvedev return, 5-4. Nadal stretch volley drops just out, 5-5. Medvedev drop shot followed by a drive backhand winner, 5-6. Medvedev backhand down the line. Incredible, 5-7.

That was an 84-minute set. A titanic battle.

He doesn't care that he's getting booed by the Melbourne crowd 🔊



Daniil Medvedev goes 2-0 up against Rafa Nadal after a 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐇 second set 💪#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ihwMiepcBz — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 30, 2022

10:43 AM

Nadal 2-6, 6-6 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev deals with the spin very well and whips a forehand winner, 15-0. Medvedev backhand flies long, 15-15.

Incredible defense from Nadal after relentless attack by Medvedev but his final backhand lands long, 30-15.

Nadal drop shot, Medvedev digs it back and Nadal hits a forehand winner. Medvedev ace, his ninth of the match, 40-30.

Confident forehand drive volley by Medvedev to hold. Tiebreak time!

10:38 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 6-5 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Nadal rifles a backhand winner down the line, 15-0. Nadal then nets a backhand after great defense by Medvedev.

Such good use of the court by Nadal as he hits another chipped backhand slice to get Medvedev out of position and whip a forehand winner into the open court.

Nadal with another tame backhand into the net, 30-30. Huge point coming up. Medvedev backhand long, 40-30. He rarely misses those, a bit of a gift of Nadal.

Nadal forehand into the net, deuce. Huge roar from Nadal after rifling a backhand down the line. And he holds, to book himself a tiebreak.

10:29 AM

Nadal 2-6, 5-5 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

A couple of tired looking backhands by Nadal. He's made 31 unforced errors in this match. Nadal forehand long, 40-15.

And Medvedev holds serve to 15 with a serve and volley winner and puts the pressure right back on Nadal.

10:25 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 5-4 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Very high defensive lob by Medvedev and Nadal surprisingly nets the overhead, 0-15. Nadal shanks a forehand long, 0-30.

Medvedev forehand into the net, 15-30. Total aggression by Medvedev with his backhand and he finishes at the net with a volley, two break points.

Nadal saves the first with a serve and volley winner. Tentative return by Medvedev and he's punished by Nadal who follows a deep forehand with a volley winner. Deuce.

Medvedev backhand barely catches the line but it's in, third break chance.

Brief interruption after an intruder appears to get onto the court. When play resumes, Nadal hits another gorgeous drop shot.

Nadal has had open court to put away a backhand but misses, fourth break point. Great serve by Nadal and Medvedev puts a backhand return long. He hasn't missed many backhands all match. This game is past the 10-minute mark.

Defensive lob by Medvedev long, set point Nadal. Nadal backhand into the net. Medvedev just won't go away.

Nadal shanks another forehand after more great depth from Medvedev, break point. Medvedev hits angled backhand cross court which brings Nadal forward but the Spaniard whips his forehand long.

Back on serve again!

10:10 AM

Nadal 2-6, 5-3 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev double fault, 15-15. Some members of the crowd cheer, not cool.

Medvedev backhand winner, 30-15. Deep Nadal forehand catches the line, 30-30. Medvedev nets a backhand after low Nadal backhand slice, break point Nadal.

Nadal pushes Medvedev deep then hits a drop shot which puts the Russian off balance and he gets the break.

10:04 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 4-3 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev backhand winner down the line, 0-30. Nadal forehand winner, 15-30.

Medvedev turns defense into offence with a backhand up the line and Nadal slices a forehand long, two break points.

Big Medvedev forehand down the line and Nadal's defensive lob is long. Medvedev breaks again.

09:59 AM

Nadal 2-6, 4-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Normal service resumed on serve by Medvedev as he holds to love in 1:08mins.

Can Nadal hold onto his serve in this set?

09:55 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 4-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev is having his first dip in momentum and Nadal is taking full advantage to get ahead.

The Spaniard races to 40-0 with an ace and holds with a backhand volley winner.

09:52 AM

Nadal 2-6, 3-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Couple of errors by Medvedev and all of a sudden Nadal leads 0-30. Nadal nets a forehand on the run, 15-30.

WHAT A SHOT NADAL. 40 shot rally of pure quality from both men ends with Nadal hitting an incredible angled backhand which Medvedev can't reach. Two break points.

Medvedev ace saves the first. But not the second as Medvedev puts a backhand down the line long.

Nadal breaks for the first time. Sloppy game by Medvedev.

09:46 AM

Nadal* 2-6, 2-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Nadal gets to 30-0 but is quickly pegged back to 30-30. Another battle to hold serve for the Spaniard.

But he gets a cheap point when his first serve catches out Medvedev. And he holds when Medvedev's forehand goes long.

09:40 AM

Nadal 2-6, 1-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal continues to do everything he can to change proceedings but Medvedev is relentless at this stage of the point. A wry look from Nadal to his player box, almost saying 'what else can I do?'

Medvedev holds to 15 after an easy overhead put away.

09:37 AM

Second Set: Nadal* 2-6, 1-0 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Medvedev has won five games in a row but Nadal start this game better as he moves to 30-0. Another long rally ends with Nadal seemingly running out of energy and putting a tame backhand wide, 30-15.

Nadal forehand winner, 40-15. Another Nadal double fault, 40-30. His third of the match.

But he finds a first serve again and Medvedev nets a forehand return. Nadal stops the bleeding, for now.

09:29 AM

Nadal 2-6 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal comes out firing with the new balls, hitting a forehand winner that Medvedev doesn't even move for.

Medvedev ace followed by an unreturned serve make it, 30-15. Costly error by Nadal as he nets a backhand volley.

First set Medvedev as Nadal nets a backhand return.

09:26 AM

Nadal* 2-5 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Nadal double fault to start the game. And another, 0-30. The pressure Medvedev is applying is clearly getting to him.

Another great rally and Medvedev whips a forehand winner down the line. Three more break points.

Nadal tries to serve and volley again but he gets too much on the volley and Medvedev grabs the double break.

Wow!

09:22 AM

Nadal 2-4 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal will have to take a bit more risk and be more aggressive to get back into this match.

Medvedev ace makes it 30-15, his third of the match. Nadal backhand return wide, 40-15.

Better point from Nadal as he dominates with his forehand and hits a 144km/h forehand winner.

But Medvedev consolidates the break to extend his lead.

09:17 AM

Nadal* 2-3 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Good hustle by Medvedev to reach a drop shot by Nadal and flick a backhand down the line. Nadal serve and volleys and Medvedev's passing shot drops in.

Nadal backhand long, 0-40. Three break points. Deep Medvedev return and Nadal flicks a backhand long.

Easy break for the Russian, who has made 19 of 22 returns. He's been the better player so far.

09:12 AM

Nadal 2-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Nadal gets his forehand into play to drag Medvedev side to side and draw the error from the Russian, 0-15.

Excellent wide serve by Medvedev and Nadal's backhand return goes long, 30-15. Medvedev forehand long, 30-30.

Medvedev takes control of the rally with his backhand and Nadal puts a defensive lob long. Medvedev ace to close out the game.

He's been larged untroubled on serve.

09:07 AM

Nadal* 2-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Nadal appears to be the tighter player at this stage. He flicks a tame backhand wide to open the game.

Amazing rally - 26 shots, Nadal on the back foot and Medvedev flattening a backhand winner down the line, 0-30.

Stunning anticipation by Nadal. Medvedev is in complete control and has a mid court forehand to put away. He goes down the middle but Nadal reacts quickly and flicks a forehand cross court, 15-30.

More great timing by Nadal, this time at the net and he puts away a backhand volley, 30-30. Nadal backhand long, break point. Saved by Nadal with a drop volley winner.

Nadal forehand into the net, second break point. First serve down the T by Nadal and Medvedev's can't get the return back in play.

Big hold for Nadal as he comes through another difficult service game.

"26 shots and quality all the way!" 👏



Daniil Medvedev and Rafa Nadal are putting on a show at the Rod Laver Arena 🤩🍿#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Lp3XFsEyzj — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 30, 2022

08:57 AM

Nadal 1-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev forehand long, 30-15. Nadal with a forehand error of his own makes it 40-15.

A 187km/h ace by Medvedev to hold.

08:54 AM

First Set: Rafael Nadal* 1-0 Daniil Medvedev (*denotes server)

Nice start by Nadal as he gets Medvedev off balance and whips a forehand winner down the line.

Medvedev backhand return long, 30-15. Early stages but Nadal is creating problems for Medvedev with short angled shots.

Nadal backhand into the net, 40-30. Medvedev goes on the attack with his backhand and draws another backhand error from Nadal, deuce.

Longest rally of the match, both men knowing the importance of it and Medvedev nets a backhand.

Nadal comes through a 7 minute game when Medvedev puts a backhand return wide.

08:41 AM

Coin toss

Nadal wins the toss and opts to serve first.

Into the five-minute warm up we go.

08:39 AM

Here we go...

... first sighting of the players as they walk through the tunnel of champions. Nadal walks onto court first to a huge reception. He will be the crowd favourite. A few boos for Medvedev as he walks onto the court. That's a shame.

08:33 AM

Seven time grand winner and Eurosport expert Mats Wilander

The two best players of the tournament have reached the final. I didn’t think Rafa Nadal was going to be one of the two best players to reach the final – Daniil was expected, with Zverev not playing at his best and Novak out an opening emerged. Yes, the two best players in the first six matches, that’s for sure. I’m not too sure how Sunday’s match will play out. It will be an absolute monster marathon and physical match where both players are going to figure out a way to get out of the any holes they will fall into. The question will be who falls into the hole when the match reaches the fourth hour. I cannot say who I think is going to win because I don’t know. I can see how Medvedev, it’s at night, the ball doesn’t bounce as high, he can stand in his backhand corner and play against Nadal’s forehand and not get that hurt badly and he gets more free points on serve than Rafa. Those points might be enough for him to get over the finish line. I can also see another scenario where Rafa is just scratching the surface of what he can actually do on a tennis court. It’s very possible he can come out and play like he did in those first two sets then I don’t know if Medvedev can hang with him.

rafael nadal vs daniil medvedev australian open final live score - GETTY IMAGES

08:28 AM

Medvedev fined

Daniil Medvedev was fined $12,000 for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official's unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos for courtside coaching.

Medvedev was fined $8,000 (approximately £6,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct and $4,000 for the obscenity.

The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than £800,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

08:22 AM

Six time grand slam winner and Eurosport expert Boris Becker

For me, the two best players are in the final. For Nadal I'm happy because I'm a big fan of him and I was worried after his surgery. But Nadal wouldn't be Nadal if he didn't have a chance to win every time he plays a tournament. Nadal has earned his status over the years. He says the right things even after the match. You can't say that about Medvedev, who is very honest - that's not always good. But Daniil also earned a few hearts here, especially with his fighting performance.

rafael nadal vs daniil medvedev australian open final live score - GETTY IMAGES

08:18 AM

Time spent on court

Nadal: 17 hours and four minutes

Medvedev: 17 hours and 29 minutes

08:10 AM

A message from Rod

The hard courts suits Medvedev's game but history

may be on the side of Rafa Nadal tonight. Good luck to both players, here’s hoping for another classic AO men's final between two phenomenal champions. Norman would be very happy! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/p3YQoa8uy2 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 30, 2022

07:57 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage of the men's singles Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

After the Novak Djokovic saga which dominated the build up to the season opening grand slam, the players in Melbourne have delivered a memorable tournament, which will end with history being made either way.

Victory for Nadal would see him break the record for most grand slam titles, sending him clear of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

After a foot injury meant he cut short his 2021 season, Nadal has once again demonstrated his greatness to reach a 29th major final and his sixth in Australia.

"I just feel happy to be part of this amazing era of tennis, sharing all these things with another two players. That's it," Nadal said.

"In some ways it doesn't matter if somebody achieves one more or one less. We did amazing things and things that will be very difficult to equal. I don't think much about all this stuff."

For Medvedev, winning today's final means he will become world No 1 for the first time and claim back to back grand slams. "I'm gonna play again against one of the greatest. And what's funny, that again I'm going to play someone going for the 21st Slam," Medvedev said with a smile. "I guess Rafa was watching (the U.S. Open final) near the TV ... I don't know who he was cheering for. I think Novak will be watching this one ... also!" This is just the fifth meeting between the pair, the last coming in 2020 at the ATP Finals.

Nadal does lead the head to head 3-1 and won their most recent grand slam meeting in the US Open final in 2019. "For me, it's something completely unexpected, so I am super happy," Nadal said. "Of course everybody knows me and I am always gonna try my best. Of course my goal now is to win."