Australian Open 2022 live: Day one updates including Barty, Zverev and Djokovic latest

Australian Open 2022 live: Day one updates

Osaka and Nadal breeze into second round

British No 1 Norrie crashes out in straight sets

Oliver Brown: Australia's 'Orwellian' decision to deport Novak Djokovic leaves many uncomfortable questions

It's a battle of the big men on court 15

Reilly Opelka, the six foot 11 inch American, is taking on Kevin Anderson - the South African is a mere tiddler in comparison at a petite six foot eight.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko

And the Aussie has taken early command of the first set, a very impressive point at 15-40 on the Tsurenko serve, Barty moving her overmatched opponent around the court with some quality shot selection, and Barty soon has an early break of serve. 2-0.

On court now

are the woman carrying local hopes, Ashleigh Barty, and her opponent Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

What's on the Aus Open cards?

Novak Djokovic! Emma Raducanu! Vaccines! Deportation! Naomi Osaka! Some tennis matches! It’s all happening at the Australian Open tennis, and the days when this was a pleasant, mildly interesting January distraction on the other side of the world seem long gone. All sporting eyes this morning will be on Melbourne Park, and we will have so much tennis, news and comment to bring you from day one of first Grand Slam tennis event of 2022.

Overnight for UK porpoises, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal have both won their opening matches.

Osaka beat Camila Osorio in her first round match, but found the Colombian hard going. Osaka won 6-3 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena, which will boost her hopes. She had to withdraw from a recent prep event due to an abdominal injury.

Of her return to competitive action, and her mindset, Osaka said:

"I was just sitting in my house wondering, 'what do I want to do in the future?' I felt like there's still so many things that I want to do in tennis.

"It's like a little bit of unfinished business, but also knowing that everything can't be perfect all the time. I accept the fact that I'll have dips, and I need to figure out a way to overcome it."

With Djokovic absent, it looks like everything's coming up Milhouse for Rafa Nadal as he launches his campaign to win a record 21st Slam. American Marcos Giron was the first victim, sent packing 6-1 6-4 6-2 trouncing.

He is the only former champion left in the draw. World number 66 Giron had his serve broken five times as Nadal hit 34 winners past him.

Sixth seed Nadal will face the winner of wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis and qualifier Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the third round.

Osaka and Nadal through - Norrie out

Good morning and welcome to our coverage from the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne with some fascinating matches to come, featuring Ash Barty and Alexander Zverev.

But first a quick round-up of the best of the early action. Defending champion Naomi Osaka began her Aussie Open campaign with a comfortable victory over young Colombian Camila Osorio.

Having taken four months off at the end of last season, Osaka returned to the match court two weeks ago and has hit the ground running in Melbourne.

The 13th seed raced into a 5-0 lead against 20-year-old Osorio, who was making her Australian Open debut, before being pegged back to 5-3.

Osaka stopped the rot, though, to take the opening set and kept her nose in front through the second to clinch a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Cameron Norrie's winless start to the season continued with a dispiriting loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Australian Open.

The young American is one of the game's up-and-coming stars and this was a very tricky draw for the British No 1 but a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 scoreline will surely be alarming for Norrie, the 12th seed.

Both men have recently tested positive for Covid-19 - Norrie in December and Korda on arrival in Australia.

But the American, son of former Melbourne champion Petr, was sharp from the start while Norrie found himself facing an uphill battle immediately and never recovered.

Rafael Nadal made a convincing return to grand slam tennis with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over American Marcos Giron.

The sixth seed, the only man bidding for a 21st grand slam title this fortnight following Novak Djokovic's deportation, cut short his 2021 season in early August because of a foot problem.

His only slam title in Melbourne came 13 years ago but he began the new year by winning an ATP Tour event on the same courts and brushed aside Giron to reach round two.