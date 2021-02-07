Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic favourites for unique tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Newman
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Naomi Osaka won the US Open and is favourite in Melbourne&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka won the US Open and is favourite in Melbourne

(Getty Images)

The Australian Open used to be the most unpredictable of the four Grand Slam tournaments, with form hard to assess so early in the season. In the first decade of this century men’s finalists at Melbourne Park included Marat Safin (world No 86), Marcos Baghdatis (No 54), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (No 38) and Rainer Schuettler (No 36).

The excellence of the game’s leading players has changed that pattern in recent years – of the last 24 men’s finalists only Roger Federer (world No 17 when he won the title in 2017) was not ranked in the top 10 – but it would be no surprise if the 2021 tournament beginning on Monday was once again littered with upsets.

There has never been a build-up to an Australian Open quite like this year’s. Although the coronavirus pandemic forced the start to be delayed until February for the first time in more than a century, many players are going into the tournament with major doubts over their form and fitness.

Most had not played a competitive match for three or four months before the warm-up tournaments that have been staged in Melbourne over the last seven days, while their preparations were interrupted by a fortnight’s compulsory quarantine upon their arrival in the city in mid-January.

Although most players were allowed out for five hours a day to train during their quarantine period, 72 had to stay in their hotel rooms throughout because they had arrived on flights on which travellers subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The warm-up events in Melbourne were littered with retirements and withdrawals, with Stan Wawrinka, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka among those not wanting to risk their fitness. Rafael Nadal did not play because of an ongoing back issue, while Sofia Kenin, the defending women’s champion, has a leg problem which saw her leave the court in tears on Friday.

Despite the possibility of multiple upsets, this Australian Open could provide the best chance 39-year-old Williams will have of equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, provided she can overcome her shoulder problem. Coming into a Grand Slam tournament with few matches under her belt has never been a problem for Williams, who looked in good form last week.

Since winning the Australian Open in 2017 Williams has reached four more Grand Slam finals - and lost them all. On occasions the pressure of trying to match Court’s total has got to her, but she insisted on Saturday that it was good for her to have the record in her mind. “I think it’s a different burden on my shoulders because I'm used to it now,” she said. “It’s more relaxing I would like to say.”

Osaka, who has won three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments on hard courts, is the bookmakers’ favourite, closely followed by Ashleigh Barty, who played her first tournament for nearly a year last week. The world No 1 chose not to play in any of the events staged last year following the resumption of competition.

Barty showed she had lost none of her sparkle in winning the title with victory in Sunday’s final over Garbine Muguruza, who until that match had looked in excellent shape. The 2019 US Open champion, Bianca Andreescu, who has had a knee injury, has had an even longer break, having not played for 15 months. Iga Swiatek has not competed since her stunning triumph at last year’s French Open and admits she is feeling under pressure.

Simona Halep was runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 and reached the semi-finals in 2020, while Petra Kvitova has made the final and quarter-finals in the last two years. Aryna Sabalenka arrived as the form player, having won three tournaments in a row, only to suffer a surprising defeat first time out last week. Azarenka, who made a fine comeback in 2020, won the title in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 but has been dealing with a back problem.

Novak Djokovic is the men&#39;s singles favouriteAFP
Novak Djokovic is the men's singles favouriteAFP

While the women’s singles looks wide open, Novak Djokovic is a hot favourite to win the men’s title for a record ninth time. To do so, nevertheless, he will have to put behind him some less pleasurable memories since he won in Melbourne last year. His low points in 2020 included organising an ill-fated exhibition tour in the Balkans which was scrapped after a number of positive Covid tests, being defaulted at the US Open after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball knocked away in anger, and a comprehensive defeat to Nadal in the French Open final.

Of the other members of the “Big Four”, Roger Federer is missing following knee surgery, Andy Murray is absent after testing positive for the virus last month and Nadal is talking down his chances because of his back injury. “All the positive feelings that I had one or two weeks ago have disappeared a little bit because I was not able to practise the right way for the last week and a half,” Nadal said.

Meanwhile the younger generation are looking increasingly threatening. Dominic Thiem, runner-up to Djokovic in Melbourne last time, won his first Grand Slam title at last year’s US Open, while Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest win of his career when he won the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London in November. Stefanos Tsitsipas was a Melbourne semi-finalist two years ago, Alexander Zverev reached his first Grand Slam final at last year’s US Open and Andrey Rublev won more titles (five) than any other player on the main tour last year.

What of British chances of success? Few players are in better form than Dan Evans, who claimed the first title of his career on Sunday with his emphatic victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in one of the Melbourne warm-up tournaments. Evans’ best run at a Grand Slam tournament saw him reach the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2017 and he could be in one of the weaker sections of the draw if Nadal is struggling. Nevertheless, Evans faces a tricky first-round encounter with Cameron Norrie, who is the only other Briton in the men’s draw.

Johanna Konta, a semi-finalist in 2016 and quarter-finalist in 2017, is back working with Dimitri Zavialoff, who coached her in 2019, when she reached the last four at Roland Garros. However, Zavialoff has not travelled to Melbourne, where Konta is instead accompanied by Dan Smethurst, her hitting partner. Konta can only play qualifiers in the first two rounds, which could give her a chance to build up some momentum.

Heather Watson, who won her first tournament for four years just before last summer’s shutdown but has not made much of an impact since, faces Kristyna Pliskova in the first round, having beaten the Czech at the stage of last year’s tournament.

Katie Boulter, who hopes to have put long-term injury issues behind her, found some excellent form last week, beating Cori Gauff and taking a set off Osaka. She takes on Daria Kasatkina in the first round, with the winner likely to face Sabalenka.

However, the Briton with the most remarkable story to tell is 20-year-old Francesca Jones, who reached the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by winning three matches in qualifying. The world No 245, who was born with a rare genetic condition, has a finger missing on both hands and is without three toes, but has never let her physical issues get in the way of her burning desire to forge a professional tennis career.

Jones faces Shelby Rogers, a hard-hitting American, in the first round. Whatever the result of that match on Tuesday, she is already one of the sport’s big winners in 2021.

Read More

No play, but plenty of tests for players at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces Jeremy Chardy with Sofia Kenin meeting Maddison Inglis in Australian Open

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Was Just Asked Whether He’ll Have Sex With Gisele Bündchen After the Super Bowl

    His reaction couldn't be more awkward.

  • Bears-Carson Wentz trade rumors summed up by perfect Ryan Pace Tweet

    This tweet describes a rumored Bears-Carson Wentz trade perfectly, and it's oh so depressing.

  • Carson Wentz trade: Bears close to deal for Eagles QB, per report

    Rumors are heating with supposed terms of a potential deal.

  • Steelers, J.J. Watt furious after T.J. Watt loses DPOY to Aaron Donald

    The Steelers star's teammates and brother weren't happy.

  • Aaron Rodgers announces engagement during MVP acceptance

    Aaron Rodgers let the world know he is engaged during his acceptance speech for the MVP award

  • Andy Reid celebrated his first Super Bowl win with 'the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen' and a night with his 'trophy wife'

    When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.

  • Paige VanZant learns Bare Knuckle FC isn’t the easy payday it might appear | Opinion

    Paige VanZant made a big payday to make the jump to Bare Knuckle FC. But after Friday night, you have to wonder if the move was worth it in the long run.

  • Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski star in hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in a hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen outlines changes Tom Brady encouraged him to make

    When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.

  • Celtics guard Payton Pritchard on pace for historic rookie season

    Payton Pritchard is on pace for a historic rookie season. The Celtics guard could be the first rookie to ever put up this stat line in league history.

  • Phoenix Open fan dressed like Borat gets booted, fans chant ‘Jordan pay his bail’

    An on-course incident seemed like a long shot at TPC Scottsdale this year but this is the Waste Management Phoenix Open we're talking about.

  • Steve Harvey rips Patriots in opening monologue at NFL Honors

    Steve Harvey went after the New England Patriots and praised Tom Brady during his opening monologue at the 2021 NFL Honors.

  • Boxing legend Leon Spinks dies at 67

    For much of his life after winning the title, he struggled financially.

  • Chiefs announce flurry of roster moves on Saturday

    The Chiefs have added several players to the 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LV.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be there cheering him on.

  • UFC Vegas 18 results: Alexander Volkov scores walk-off knockout over Alistair Overeem

    UFC Vegas 18 launched Alexander Volkov and Cory Sandhagen closer to title shots after they each scored impressive victories on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkov makes statement with knockout of Alistair Overeem Overeem started in a crouch in the UFC Vegas 18 main event, giving Volkov less of a target. The two danced around for the opening couple of minutes before Overeem cracked Volkov with two hard overhand left punches. Volkov was pressing forward earlier in the round, but a third overhand from Overeem slowed his momentum. Three minutes into the first round and Overeem had edged ahead, landing an uppercut and a body kick before Volkov abruptly knocked him to the canvas. Overeem covered to weather a few shots from Volkov, but the exchange ignited the Russian. Back on their feet, Volkov pressed forward and cracked Overeem with a hard shot that backed him into the fence. Overeem danced away, but Volkov kept pressing. He landed numerous punches in the waning moments of the round, Overeem giving up the advantage he seemed to have earlier in the frame. Overeem again started low, but little more than a minute into the round, he ate several hard punch combinations, Volkov bloodying and staggering him. Two minutes into the round, Volkov landed a left hand to the temple that sent Overeem reeling to the mat. The referee immediately stepped in to save Overeem from any further punishment. Shortly after the stoppage, Overeem was still on his knees on the canvas. Volkov, in a tremendous show of respect, joined him, putting his arm around the man that he had once considered an inspiration. It was the most impressive victory of Volkov’s career, following a finish of Walt Harris at UFC 254 in October. Ranked No. 6 coming into the fight, knocking out the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in Overeem, Volkov has put himself in a position of being just one or two victories away from a title shot, and he knows it. “It’s my time,” said Volkov after the fight. “I want to fight for the belt for sure. But we’ll see, we’ll have some good fights in the future. We’ll see who is on my plate. But I surely want to take title shot.” UFC Vegas 18 results: Alexander Volkov TKOs Alistair Overeem Cory Sandhagen lays Frankie Edgar out cold with a flying knee The co-main event was one of the most anticipated fights on the card, but it lasted just 28 seconds. Fans expected a war between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar in a battle for a shot at the UFC bantamweight belt wrapped around Petr Yan's waist. Yan is currently focused on Aljamain Sterling, who is his next defense, but he better have been paying attention to Sandhagen, who knocked Edgar out with a flying knee before the fight had really gotten underway. "I was excited to show off my wrestling skills because everyone knows I suck at that, but I'll take that," Sandhagen said after the fight. "I don't want to watch that happen to (Edgar), but better him than me. That's the game we're in." Though Sandhagen has a loss to Sterling on his record, it's his lone loss in his last 10 bouts. He now believes he's got the tools to take out either Yan or Sterling. "I'm a different monster than when I fought Aljamain Sterling. He taught me some lessons. I know Yan is talking about fight TJ (Dillashaw) after that fight, if he even wins that fight. That's garbage to me," Sandhagen said. "Fight me. I'm the next toughest guy next to Aljamain. If Aljamain wins, I owe him a nap. And he's gonna get that nap. The winner of those two gets knocked out by me in July." UFC Vegas 18 results: Cory Sandhagen knocks out Frankie Edgar Clay Guida grinds out a win over Michael Johnson Neither Clay Guida nor Michael Johnson was anywhere near a title shot with a victory at UFC Vegas 18. They were both at the opposite end of the spectrum, fighting for UFC survival. It was Guida who ground out a vintage performance. The two went toe-to-toe for all three rounds, but it was Guida's pressure and takedowns that separated them. Guida put a punctuation mark on the fight with a takedown late in the third round, where he locked on a rear-naked choke. He couldn't sink the finish, but he dominated the final moments of the bout, securing a unanimous decision victory. The win ended a two-bout skid for Guida, but put Johnson in a perilous position, as he lost his fourth consecutive fight. UFC Vegas 18 results: Clay Guida decisions Michael Johnson TRENDING > Watch Kamaru Usman’s ‘Fight of the Night’ KO of Colby Covington ahead of UFC 258 UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov results UFC Vegas 18 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem by TKO (punches) at 2:06, R2Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen def Frankie Edgar by KO (flying knee) at 0:28, R1Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida def Michael Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja def Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush def Diego Ferreira by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Light Heavyweight Bout: Danilo Marques def Mike Rodriguez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 18 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Timur Valiev def Martin Day by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)Catchweight Bout (160-lb): Devonte Smith def Justin Jaynes by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 3:38, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa def Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lara Procopio def Molly McCann by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi def Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Ode Osbourne def Jerome Rivera by KO (punches) at 0:26, R1

  • Doncic tops Curry in duel as Mavericks beat Warriors 134-132

    The Dallas sensation led his Mavericks to victory, though, and helped them stop a six-game home losing streak. Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Curry, leading the Mavericks to an entertaining 134-132 win over the Warriors on Saturday. The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points.

  • Duke comes up short in final moments, fall to UNC

    Fans or no fans, ranked or unranked, the Duke-UNC game once again showed why it is arguably the best rivalry in sports.

  • Super Bowl betting: With money coming in on Buccaneers, BetMGM moves line and needs Chiefs to cover

    The point spread for Super Bowl LV hadn't seen much movement before Friday.

  • Kirk Cousins holds all the contractual cards in Minnesota

    Kirk Cousins has plenty of leverage now. He’ll have even more later — and that’s when he apparently intends to use it. In a recent visit to PFT PM, Cousins made two things clear about his future with the Vikings. First, he wants to finish his career in Minnesota. Second, he’s content to play out [more]