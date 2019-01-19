Simona Halep says facing Serena Williams will be a 'huge challenge' after thrashing sister Venus

Simona Halep saw off Venus Williams to reach fourth round - Getty Images AsiaPac

As we reach the halfway point of this tournament, there are already more heavyweight collisions unfolding than you might find in an asteroid field.

Prime among them is Monday’s meeting between the reigning French Open champion Simona Halep and the GOAT – or greatest of all time – Serena Williams.

You have to feel for Halep, whose No 1 ranking should by rights have earned her a comfortable passage into the second week. Instead she had to contest sweaty three-setters against two fine opponents in Kaia Kanepi and Sofia Kenin. And then, thanks to anomalies on the rankings ladder and an apparently vengeful God, she collected back-to-back appointments with the Williams sisters.

Halep managed to dispose of Venus with relative ease on Saturday, dashing to a 6-2, 6-3 victory in just 77 minutes. But Serena is the bigger obstacle. Should Halep win on Monday, she would become only the third player to eliminate both sisters in consecutive rounds of a major, after a pair of legendary names in Martina Hingis and Justine Henin.

“Definitely is the toughest draw I've ever had,” said Halep. “[Against Serena] it's a bit different because I only beat her once in my life [in nine attempts], so I cannot say much about this match. Just that it's going to be huge challenge for me.”

After beating Venus Williams , Halep will now face the might of sister Serena Credit: Barcroft Images

As the woman at the top of the rankings ladder, Halep was also asked whether she really felt like the superior player in this match-up. She answered in the negative.

“For sure she's the best player in the world because she won so many grand slams. She's been a lot on No 1. I cannot compare my results to her. But in this moment, I am confident that I am in this position, and I'm positive about it.”

Williams herself had come through the interview room much earlier, after an almost casual 6-2, 6-1 demolition of 18-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska. She showed her softer side at the conclusion of the match, responding warmly when the devastated Yastremska burst into tears on the way to the net for the traditional handshake.

Halep blows a kiss to the sky after victory over Venus Williams Credit: AFP

“Don’t cry, you did really well,” she reassured Yastremska, who was still in utero when Williams won her first major title in New York in 1999.

Later, Williams told reporters that she sympathised with her opponent . “I remember one time against Venus at Wimbledon as I was walking to the net I started bawling. I couldn’t help it.

“As she was walking towards the net,” Williams added, “I could tell she was quite upset. I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn't just there to play a good match, she was there to win. That really broke my heart.”

At this stage, the Halep-Venus match had not concluded. Serena, unsurprisingly, said that she would prefer her sister to win. But she also indicated that, should the result go the other way, she would relish a crack at sororal revenge.

“I haven't played the world No 1 since I've been back [from maternity leave],” said Williams. “I honestly would love to face her.”

9:44AM

The fourth-round draw so far

Here's how the fourth-round is looking in the women's singles with one more to be confirmed...

Halep vs Serena

Osaka vs Sevastova

Keys vs Svitolina

Kvitova vs Anisomova

Barty vs Sharapova

Stephens vs Pavlyuchenkova

Collins vs Kerber

9:41AM

Story of the match

Venus struck three more winners than Halep with 24, but it was her 33 unforced errors that proved her undoing during her one hour and 17 minute defeat. Halep converted half of her break point chances (5/10), while Venus only broke Halep's serve once and missed five other chances.

9:34AM

Halep speaks on beating Venus and facing Serena

I think I played the best match here so far. It's always great to play against one of the Williams sisters, so I was super motivated today. I have nothing to lose (against Serena). It's going to be a bigger challenge but I'm ready to face it.

9:32AM

Halep* 6-2, 6-3 Venus (*next server)

That wayward forehand again from Venus hands Halep another free point. Venus recovers from her third double to send down an ace for 15-30 but the game is almost up as she produces her second double of this game alone. Two match points for Halep now. She only needs one. She sends a blistering forehand flashing past Venus. GAME, SET AND MATCH; HALEP INTO FOURTH ROUND WITH 6-2, 6-2 WIN OVER VENUS WILLIAMS

9:29AM

Halep 6-2, 5-3 Venus* (*next server)

Great battling spirit shown by Venus as she pins Halep behind the baseline. The Romanian still makes Venus play one more point but the American pushes a volley to end the point. Venus hangs tough with Halep during game point but the Romanian's power and precision is just proving too much to handle. Venus will serve to stay in the match.

9:24AM

Halep* 6-2, 4-3 Venus (*next server)

Oor er. Danger again for Venus on her serve as an under-powered backhand is pushed into the middle for 0-30. The American digs deep but her movement and timing on her forehand is out of control. Two break points now for Halep. This time she makes it by switching to Venus' backhand. The game looks to be up now for the world No 36. HALEP BREAKS.

Elsewhere, Borna Coric is through to the fourth round, Garbine Muguruza has taken the first set against Timea Bacsinszky .

9:19AM

Halep 6-2, 3-3 Venus* (*next server)

Halep reverts to wrong-footing Venus on the baseline again to set up three game points. At times the Romanian has been ruthless and jumped on moments of indecision and fragility by Venus. A double, her first of the match, hands Venus a free point but another missed forehand brings Halep level for the set again. Still no breaks of serve this set.

9:15AM

Halep* 6-2, 2-3 Venus (*next server)

The match now approaching an hour long as Venus keeps battling against Halep. The American produces a delightful pass with Halep rushing the net for three game points but then smashes a backhand volley into the net. Venus sees the funny side of things. That's good to see. But Halep doesn't make her life easy. Another service return winner, this time off the backhand wing brings her back at 40-30. Halep is all at stretch during the next point, but she can't control her forehand.

12:35PM

Halep 6-2, 2-2 Venus* (*next server)

Venus finally rediscovers her forehand, but Halep lies in wake at the baseline striking a perfect groundstroke into the corner en route to three game points. A backhand winner down the line demonstrates why she's the world No 1.

9:09AM

Halep* 6-2, 1-2 Venus (*next server)

Halep jumps on a second serve to dispatch a forehand winner to reel Venus in at 30-all and then produces another outstanding service return. An ace saves the break. But Halep again won't go away as another powerful forehand down the line shakes Venus' resolve. A bit of luck now for Venus as Halep can't drill a winner off a slower second serve. Venus can't make a first serve now as the breeze starts to pick up on Margaret Court. Thankfully Halep can't jump on the second serves either this time.

Venus Williams sends down a serve against Halep Credit: Getty Images

9:03AM

Halep 6-2, 1-1 Venus* (*next server)

Venus has her game face on again at 15-30 and sensing her own break point opening. She steps in and sweeps home a volley to set up two break points but Halep has closed the door on five occasions this match. Can Venus make the breakthrough? She can. Halep drags a backhand into the tramlines. Venus stops a six-game rot. VENUS BREAKS.

9:00AM

Halep* 6-2, 1-0 Venus (*next server)

Venus' forehand is still all over the shop at the start of the second set. A shout out from the crowd appears to get her back up. She takes it out on the ball during the next two serves. That's better from Venus. An overhead smash swings the game in her favour at 30-15. An ace takes her closer. Halep won't allow Venus an early game. She scoops a return into the corner and then strikes deep again to draw another forehand error from Venus for deuce. Halep keeps the heat on and keeps knocking on the door. She has another break point chance. Another wayward forehand hands Halep an early break. HALEP BREAKS.

8:55AM

Zverev in control against Bolt

Zverev looking solid early ��



The No.4 seed takes the opening set against Alex Bolt, 6-3.#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/YfpZJyDv0i



— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2019

8:54AM

Halep 6-2 Venus* (*next server)

Venus' forehand is all over the place now as she sprays another long. Halep shows no prisoners, sending a winner into the corner for 30-0 but then has a wobble on her own forehand to give Venus two free points. An ace settles the nerves but wait, Venus challenges and she's right to. Not to worry for Halep as she is handed the next point with another error from Venus. Set point now for Halep. Venus catches her cold on the baseline with a fired forehand and it keeps the Romanian at bay for now. A punching backhand from Venus turns the game in the American's favour and now she has the chance to pull one of the breaks back. Halep won't go quietly, forcing Venus to play one more shot and hopes the veteran blinks first. She does. Another ace from Halep and another set point. This time she seals it with a forehand winner inside the line. HALEP WINS FIRST SET

Halep wins five straight games to take opening set Credit: AFP

8:47AM

Halep* 5-2 Venus (*next server)

Venus skies a deep return from Halep for 15-30 but crucially turns defence into attack with a forehand pinned into the corner to set up a smashed winner. That was clever play by Venus. She tries something similar on the next point, but mistimes her forehand. Another opening here for Halep. She makes it when Venus makes another forehand error. HALEP BREAKS AGAIN.

8:43AM

Halep 4-2 Venus* (*next server)

Halep demonstrates her versatility, producing an unorthodox return close to her face which Venus can only strike back into the Romanian's path. Halep accepts the invitation and strikes into the open court which draws a wry smile from Venus. But the American uses that point as energy to switch the momentum as she moves to two break points, her first on Halep's serve. A strong serve out wide saves the first. And she wrongfoots Venus during the next point to take it to deuce. A look to her corner in frustration from Halep now as she strikes a forehand into the tape to give Venus another chance of a break. It's not to be again as this time Venus sends her own forehand into the top of the net. A flashing backhand winner unsettles Halep on the baseline this time, she knocks on the door again. But Halep uses her soft hands at the net to pop a drop shot over for a third deuce. Halep sends down her first ace of the match and then gets over the line when Venus drills a backhand well long. Four break points saved in all.

8:35AM

Halep* 3-2 Venus (*next server)

It's evenly-matched so far with both women dominant on their serving games. Venus serves-volleys to edge clear in the game but a double brings Halep back in. Venus target Halep's backhand during a lengthy rally but then changes it up to go down the line, she misses, strikes the net and hands Halep another break point opening. Halep seizes the moment with a fantastic backhand winner cross court. HALEP BREAKS.

8:32AM

Halep 2-2 Venus* (*next server)

Halep's inside-out forehand draws an error from Venus and the world No 1 has looked relaxed on her serve.

Halep stretches to meet a return out wide and loops her forehand into the tramlines and great battling from Venus during the next point keeps her alive this game at 40-30. Halep produces a big first serve to level the set.

8:28AM

Halep* 1-2 Venus (*next server)

Venus shows great athleticism now, scampering from side-to-side and reshaping her balance to chase down a ball sent the other way by Halep. You sometimes forget she's 38. Unfortunately the rally reaches it's conclusion when Venus hits into the middle. Halep steps on the gas, moving to two break points before Venus keeps her at bay with an ace down the T and then draws Halep into making a forehand error. Another brilliant clean winner off Venus' backhand wing puts the American in control again, and this time she doesn't allow Halep back.

8:22AM

Halep 1-1 Venus* (*next server)

Halep, with strapping to her left thigh, opens her own service game strongly. Forcing Venus behind the baseline she races to three game points. A solid first serve is too good for the American. She holds to love.

8:20AM

Halep* 0-1 Venus (*next server)

Smooth start on serve for Venus sweeping a backhand return into the open court for the opening point. She cuts short the next point by stepping in court and it's a tactic she's likely to adopt against the baseline-warrior Halep. The world No 1 reels Venus in to 30-all by jumping on a short ball and then deuce with a deep backhand drive which lands perfectly on the baseline. Venus shows great defence to deny Halep of a break and then uses her heavy groundstrokes to edge to game point. A backhand winner down the line sees Venus hold.

8:12AM

A meaty stat

Fun fact: @Venuseswilliams is playing in her 81st Grand Slam main draw, an Open Era record.#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/yyPuP98ElV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2019

8:05AM

Halep and Venus' routes to the third round

Halep has had a tough ride to reach the third round but Venus' progress hasn't been smooth either. In fact the American has spent 15 minutes more on court than the Romanian with an overall time of two minutes short of five hours.

Venus spent two hours and 40 minutes in her opening round 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 win against the 25th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu before seeing off France's Alize Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Halep, meanwhile, has also dropped two sets to get to this point. The world No 1 gained revenge over Kaia Kanepi for a US Open first-round defeat last year, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 before battling to a 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win over Sofia Kenin.

Venus Williams has spent 15 minutes longer on court than Halep Credit: Barcroft Images

7:50AM

Djokovic safely through

7:48AM

Osaka and Svitolina survive scares

US Open champion Naomi Osaka and WTA Finals winner Elina Svitolina both survived scares to reach the fourth round.

Osaka grew increasingly frustrated during her clash with Hsieh Su-wei and, after failing to serve out the opening set, found herself a set and 4-1 down before winning 11 of the last 12 games to clinch a 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory.

Sixth seed Svitolina came even closer to the exit door but survived a titanic tussle with China's Zhang Shuai, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Svitolina received several treatments for a shoulder and neck problem and was in serious trouble when 3-0 and two service breaks down in the third set. But she dug deep to win five games in a row - only to be broken serving for the match.

However she went on to convert her second match point to claim victory five minutes short of three hours.

7:28AM

Can Venus set up all-Williams fourth-round clash?

Morning all and welcome to coverage of the third-round clash between Simona Halep and Venus Williams.

Incredibly, the Australian Open organisers didn't select this heavyweight contest on their main Rod Laver Arena, but opted for the surroundings of Margaret Court Arena instead.

Not to worry, though as we'll be giving it our undivided attention while providing you with the latest from what's deemed to be the Australians pick of today's matches for the night session. Alexander Zverev will be taking on local favourite Alex Bolt, before my pick for the women's draw, the seventh seed Karolina Pliskova, faces the 27th seed Camila Giorgi.

Halep has been made to battle hard for her third-round spot. The world No 1 had been struggling with form and fitness heading into the opening grand slam and a couple of testing opponents in Melbourne haven't helped her cause.

It won't come any easier against a two-time Aussie Open finalist in Venus Williams either. Venus has won three of their five head-to-heads, although Halep has come out on top in their last two meetings - most recently in the last 16 of Montreal last year.

The winner of this clash will go on to face Serena Williams, after the 23-times grand slam champion eased her way into the second week with a straight sets win over Dayana Yastremska.

The 18-year-old, who was not born when Serena won the first of her 23 grand slam singles titles, only won three games during the 6-2, 6-1 loss.

Yastremska grew up idolising Serena, and the American gave her young opponent a hug at the net, telling her: "You did amazing, don't cry."