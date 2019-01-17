Serena Williams thrashes Eugenie Bouchard to ease into Australian Open 2019 third round

Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard shared a warm hand-shake at the end of their second-round match - AFP

Serena Williams eased her way into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Eugenie Bouchard.

Bouchard is climbing back up the rankings after tumbling almost out of the top 200 last year, and this was not entirely straightforward for Williams, who made more unforced errors than she would have liked.

But there was also some devastating hitting from the 23-time grand slam singles champion, especially on the Bouchard serve.

Bouchard did not help herself with two double faults to give away the opening game and another in the third.

She broke the Williams serve twice to at least get a foothold in the match but was unable to hold her own serve until the start of the second set.

Leading 2-1 and at 0-30 on the Williams serve, Bouchard briefly looked like she might threaten, but she did not win another game.

Standing next in Williams' way is 18-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who knocked out 23rd seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

11:16AM

Serena speaks

It wasn't an easy match. Genie has been to the finals of Wimbledon and semi-finals of other slams so I knew, Serena you got to come out hot, you got to come out firing. I haven't had many matches since last year, but it's ok. I got time to spend time with my daughter so that mattered the most to me. It was great, I literally spent every day with her. I've been told they grow up so fast so I wanted to have time with her, and it meant a lot to me. I'm really happy that I was able to do that.

11:13AM

Game, set and match! Williams defeats Bouchard 6-2, 6-2

Volley winner, forehand winner, and a missed Bouchard backhand take Serena to two match points at 40-15. She takes the first with a forehand drive volley winner. A warm handshake at the net, and Serena is through after just 70 minutes.

Williams will play Ukraine's big-hitting 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska in Saturday's third round.

11:08AM

Williams* 6-2, 5-2 Bouchard (*next server) - Williams breaks

This is brutal from Williams. She thunders away a backhand return winner, followed by an angled return winner on the forehand side for 0-40. A Bouchard double fault hands Williams the break, and she will now serve for the match.

11:06AM

Williams 6-2, 4-2 Bouchard* (*next server)

Williams' first serve percentage has risen in the last couple of games, and though Bouchard is trying to be aggressive, she's being kept at bay. A Williams ace seals the hold to 30 and consolidates the break.

Three straight games for Serena.

Credit: AFP

11:01AM

Williams* 6-2, 3-2 Bouchard (*next server) - Williams breaks

Serena's wobble looks to be over. She's back to bullying Bouchard from the baseline, and may well have just buried her opponent with a break to love.

That's eight straight points for Williams.

10:58AM

Williams 6-2, 2-2 Bouchard* (*next server)

Williams looks seriously up against it at 0-30, but responds with two aces, a brutal backhand, and an unreturned serve. That's why she's the greatest of all time, ladies and gents.

10:54AM

Williams* 6-2, 1-2 Bouchard (*next server) - Bouchard saves a break point and holds

Williams steps in to her returns to earn another break point at 30-40, but she wastes it with a netted backhand. Serena already has as many unforced errors (six) this set as she did in the whole of the first set. Another couple follow, and Bouchard holds.

Serena's level has just dropped a little this set.

Credit: AP

10:48AM

Williams 6-2, 1-1 Bouchard* (*next server)

Slight wobble for Serena at 0-15 having just missed those three break points. She reels off the next four points though to steady the ship and level the second set.

10:46AM

Williams* 6-2, 0-1 Bouchard (*next server) - Bouchard saves three break points and holds

Having been broken in all four of her service games in the first set, Bouchard desperately needs to hold here. And she does hold! That's a great effort from Bouchard actually, fending off three non-consecutive break points - the second two with a service winner and then a brilliant backhand crosscourt winner that earns a call of "great shot" from Williams. A netted Serena backhand eventually seals the hold for Bouchard.

10:37AM

Williams 6-2 Bouchard* (*next server) - Game and first set Williams

Much steadier serving from Williams. She picks up a couple of cheap points with her first two serves and then slams down a service winner to open up three set points at 40-0. Bouchard saves the first, but Serena obliterates a smash to take the second.

Williams a set up after 34 minutes.

Credit: AFP

10:33AM

Williams* 5-2 Bouchard (*next server) - Williams breaks

Here we go again. Bouchard looks in control of the game at 30-15 but sprays a couple of forehands to cede yet another break. Bouchard has not held her serve yet this match.

Williams will serve for the opening set.

10:29AM

Williams 4-2 Bouchard* (*next server) - Bouchard breaks back

Odd set, this. Both players looking far more comfortable getting the first strike in on the return of serve. Bouchard, as we know, loves to step in and take the ball early when returning, and it's disrupting her opponent's rhythm at the moment. Williams makes an erroneous mid-point challenge and then weakly nets a forehand to hand over the break to 30. We're back to just the one break.

10:24AM

Williams* 4-1 Bouchard (*next server) - Williams breaks

Williams is absolutely pulverising the Bouchard serve. She powers her way to three break points at 0-40 and though Bouchard saves the first two, Williams bullets a forehand up the line on the third to reclaim the double-break cushion.

A feature of the early stages incidentally has been a number of wrong line calls that have been overruled by the chair umpire. Strange.

Credit: Getty Images

10:20AM

Williams 3-1 Bouchard* (*next server) - Bouchard breaks back

Great effort from Bouchard. After Serena battles back from 0-30 to 40-30 - helped by the deadest of dead net cords and an ace - Bouchard saves the game point, and then earns herself a break point with a brilliant backhand return winner. Williams nets a forehand on the next point, and Bouchard has one of the two breaks back.

10:13AM

Williams* 3-0 Bouchard (*next server) - Williams breaks

Bouchard is drowning out there. She looks like getting on the board up 40-15, but Serena reels her back in and after another double fault at deuce bullies her opponent into pushing a forehand long. It's a double break, and Williams is firmly in command.

10:07AM

Williams 2-0 Bouchard* (*next server)

Serena means business here, and slams down four first serves to wrap up an imposing love hold.

10:05AM

Williams* 1-0 Bouchard (*next server) - Williams breaks

Oh dear, that is a dreadful start for Bouchard. She serves consecutive double faults to hand Williams an early break to 15. Serena didn't really have to do a lot there.

10:02AM

Ready? Play

Williams is in her green leotard, or as she called it 'Serenatard' again. Bouchard won the toss and will serve first to get us under way...

9:53AM

Players are out

Bouchard and Williams have entered the Rod Laver Arena, and after a short warm-up we will get under way.

9:43AM

Up soon

Williams and Bouchard are going through their final warm-ups, so the players should be on court shortly.

9:42AM

Background reading

After her first-round win over Tatjana Maria, Serena Williams again shut down questions about the explosive events of last year's US Open final.

I wrote yesterday why her silence does no-one any favours.

A comment on Osaka and Ramos would be welcome, but Williams' silence is so uncomfortable because the issues around sexism she raised in New York are critical both to the sport and to society more broadly. As Andy Murray and others have alluded to, there is a huge amount of sexism in tennis, and there needs to be more discussion about it. For that reason, it was encouraging to hear Williams in her post-US Open final press conference say: "I’m going to continue to fight for women." In innumerable ways, Williams is doing that. But why not use the platform of addressing the world's media in a press conference to talk once again about the sexism she believes she experienced in New York, and the issue more widely? Williams is an extremely powerful and articulate voice on the subject, and has the chance to speak about it again when not in the pressure cooker of a grand-slam final. Personally, I would find that a more interesting topic of conversation than her outfit, which took up the second and third questions of Tuesday's press conference.

Credit: Getty Images

9:16AM

Halep wins

She trailed 4-2 in the deciding set but ends up prevailing 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. Next up for Halep will be Venus Williams in the third round, and then possibly Serena in the fourth.

Next up on the Rod Laver Arena is our featured match - Serena vs Bouchard. We'll await a match start time as there may be a short delay.

9:06AM

On serve

Kenin and Halep have exchanged breaks in the third and final set, with the score now 4-4 (thankfully there will be a final set tie-break). Williams vs Bouchard follows.

Credit: Getty Images

8:14AM

We'll wait a little longer

Sofia Kenin pinched the tie-break 7-5 against Simona Halep so we're into a decider. Williams vs Bouchard follows that match.

8:05AM

Update

Williams and Bouchard could be on court shortly...or we may have a bit of a wait on our hands as Simona Halep and Sofia Kenin have just started a second set tie-break. Halep won the first set, and Williams v Bouchard follows that match.

7:13AM

Can Bouchard test Serena?

Morning all and welcome to coverage on day four of the Australian Open where we have a bumper night session in store.

First up on Rod Laver Arena is an eye-catching second-round contest between women's favourite Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard, before world No 1 Novak Djokovic takes on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a repeat of the 2008 Aussie Open final.

What chance does Bouchard have against Serena? She's started the year off with her first title since 2014 by partnering Sofia Kenin to success in the doubles in Auckland. When it comes to the slams, the 24-year-old hasn't made it past the second round since Melbourne back in 2017.

Earlier today there were victories for US Open champion Naomi Osaka against Tamara Zidansek, Elina Svitolina against Viktoria Kuzmova and Madison Keys over Anastasia Potapova.

And for all the talk of the unpredictability of the women's game, the story of the tournament so far has been the top players dominating.

Of the top seeds, only Karolina Pliskova and Anastasija Sevastova dropped a set overnight - the latter doing well to fight off the challenge of exciting Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Charlie Eccleshare will be here from 7.45am to bring you build up and latest score from Williams vs Bouchard.