Serena Williams knocked out of Australian Open by Karolina Pliskova after leading 5-1 and holding four match points

Serena Williams' frustration grows as she throws away match points - REUTERS

​ Karolina Pliskova defeats Serena Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Williams was leading 5-1 in the final set before losing

The American failed to convert four match points

Serena Williams' silence does no-one any favours

There may be no certainties in sport, but Serena Williams with a 5-1 lead in the deciding set of a major quarter-final is as close as it gets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This was where Williams stood at around 3pm, having looked unplayable for the previous hour. And when she then brought up a match point on her own serve, her opponent Karolina Pliskova would have been a 500-1 shot at best.

But like the England cricket team at Headingley in 1981, Pliskova somehow wriggled off the hook. When she found herself speaking to compere Sam Smith, having completed the most improbable 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory you will ever see, she admitted that, “My mind was in the locker room, I was still here.”

The X-factor in this astonishing comeback was surely that first match point, which found Williams serving at 5-1, 40-30. First, she was called for a foot-fault as she sent down what looked like an ace – the first such call of the entire match.

When the second serve landed, a rally then developed in which Williams rolled her left ankle. From there, she wouldn’t win another point on her own serve, losing 10 in a row as she struggled to push up to the ball.

Serena Williams hurts her ankle Credit: reuters

Pliskova still had to escape a further unpromising situation as she served at 4-5, and found herself up against another three match points. But there was a looseness about her play which now contrasted with the increasingly anxious Williams, and she battled her way out of trouble.

Story continues

“Normally I'm having lot of comebacks, but maybe from being a set down or a break down, so nothing like this,” said Pliskova. “I think it's going to be the best comeback ever so far in my life.”

This is thought to have been the strongest position Williams has ever failed to convert at a slam. In 2013, she led Sabine Lisicki 3-0 in the decider at Wimbledon before being overhauled. In 2001, she was 4-1 up on Martina Hingis in the Australian Open quarter-final. But 5-1? With four match points? This was a true outlier.

Later, in the interview room, Williams declined to cite her ankle as an explanation. “I think she just played lights out on match point, literally, hitting lines. Just went crazy on match point.

Karolina Pliskova reaches out to make her return Credit: getty images

“There's nothing I did wrong on those match points. I can't say that I choked. She literally played her best tennis ever on those shots.”

Could she have called the trainer to the court to help her? “I really hate calling the trainer out, to be honest. And at that point I didn't feel like I needed it or I didn't feel like it would be a big deal. So I just kept going. I like to just kind of tough it out, so to say.”

Is Williams becoming frustrated after her run of four majors without a title? As she explained afterwards, “From day one [in her comeback from maternity leave], I expect to go out and, quite frankly, to win. That hasn't happened. I have the attitude of, like, I've only been playing 10 months, but I expect to win, and if I don't, it's disappointing. I rather think of it that way and know that it's going to happen sooner or later than making an excuse for myself. It's a good learning experience to know the next time that I have match point, like, ‘Okay, just like go bananas on it’.”

Serena Williams waves goodbye to the fans on Rod Laver Arena Credit: ap

The upshot is that Pliskova will face US Open champion Naomi Osaka in Thursday’s semi-final, while Williams’ grand-slam tally remains stuck at 23 titles.

Mathematically, she remains second to Margaret Court’s 24. But that list included 11 Australian Opens from the 1960s and early 1970s – an era when few leading international players made the effort to travel to Melbourne.

Asked when she thought her best chance of picking up her 24th title might come, Williams gave an arch look and replied, “Right now that would be Roland Garros, because that's the next one, the next grand slam for me.”

4:25AM

Pliskova: Nobody more dangerous than Williams

Speaking on court, Pliskova says Williams improved as the match went on and admits she was too "passive".

She was "mentally down" and said she took her chance when Serena got a little "shaky in the end".

On facing Osaka tomorrow, Pliskova says she is "dangerous" - but then adds nobody is more dangerous than Williams.

4:21AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 Pliskova

Can Pliskova complete a remarkable comeback? Or can Williams find another level? Pliskova starts off well with a strong serve to give her a 15-0 lead. Willism then smacks the net and it's 30-0. A delightful little forehand into an empty court gives Pliskova 3 match points. Williams saves the first by forcing an error. And then the second, hitting a backhand that Pliskova can only watch fly past her. But the American can only hit a forehand onto the net and Pliskova wins the match. Surely this is the comeback of the tournament so far!

4:16AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 5-6 Pliskova* (*next server)

Pliskova tries to continue the momentum and gets the first point. Williams hits her 4th double point and now she is under big pressure. Pliskova amps it up by arching a glorious shot that wrong foots Williams. 3 break points - and she only needs one. Pliskova is now serving to win the match.

4:14AM

Williams* 4-6, 6-4, 5-5 Pliskova (*next server)

Pliskova needs to hold to make the last break mean anything. Perhaps the ankle roll hurt her more than we thought. Williams gives a little hop as she sees a forehand flop into the net, but a strong return flies past Pliskova. Williams then hammers a forehand past the Czech to make it 15-30 before extending it to 15-40. Williams has two match points. Pliskova saves the first with a fine backhand. And then she saves the second as she forces the American into an error. What a battle we have on our hands. Williams absolutely whacks a backhand back at Pliskova and has another match point. But Pliskova is not done just yet. Deuce.

This time Pliskova hits a powerful serve and then wraps up the game with a terrific shot.

4:07AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 5-4 Pliskova* (*next server)

A great, sweeping forehand from Pliskova gives her the early lead in the game. And then a double fault makes it 0-30. A poor forehand from Williams goes wide and now we have 3 break points. What are we seeing here? We're seeing a comeback! Williams hits the net and we're back on serve! Sensational stuff.

4:04AM

Williams* 4-6, 6-4, 5-3 Pliskova (*next server)

Pliskova is serving to stay in the quarter final and starts off well. But Williams hits a strong forehand to make it 15-15. The American went over her ankle slightly in the previous game but it's not hampering her too much - a fierce forehand makes it 15-30. A great rally ends with Pliskova drawing level and then an ace makes it 40-30. The American hits the net and she'll be forced to serve out the match.

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova Credit: AFP

4:00AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 5-2 Pliskova* (*next server)

Pliskova starts off, well firing a return that gives her 0-15 lead. But Williams hammers down an ace to draw level. Pliskova won't roll over just yet, a good backhand restoring her lead. But another ace from Williams makes it 30-30. Pliskova fails to return the next serve and Williams has a match point. Pliskova keeps the game alive with a good shot at the net. Deuce. And now a double fault gives Pliskova a chance to break at a crucial point in the match. And she takes it! Williams hits into the net and the Czech keeps the match alive.

3:55AM

Williams* 4-6, 6-4, 5-1 Pliskova (*next server)

Williams takes the first point after a long rally - the Czech will need to dig deep here. Williams makes it 0-30 but Pliskova claws it back to 15-30. A powerful backhand flies past Williams to make it 30-30 but now the American has a break point. Boom. A huge return from Williams gives her the break and now she is on the verge of going through to the semi-final.

3:51AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 4-1 Pliskova* (*next server)

Some strong serving helps Williams to a 30-15 lead before firing an ace to make it 40-15. Yet another ace gives her the game and Pliskova has it all to do.

3:49AM

Williams* 4-6, 6-4, 3-1 Pliskova (*next server)

Williams smacks back a wicked return before hitting another sweet return to make it 0-30. Pliskova then hits long and now the American has 3 break points. What a chance. She can't take the first chance, hitting the ball long. But a sensational return on a stretching forehand breaks her opponent. Williams has taken a vital lead.

3:46AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 2-1 Pliskova* (*next server)

Pliskova seems to have lost the momentum in the match and is not challenging Williams so much on her serve. Still, she delivers a lovely backhand to make it 30-15 but Williams hits a strong serve to take it to 40-15. Good returning from Pliskova forces Williams to hit wide but then the Czech can only find the net. We're still on serve in the third set.

3:42AM

Williams* 4-6, 6-4, 1-1 Pliskova (*next server)

The Czech is off and running in the second game of the third set, taking a 30-0 lead. Williams hits long to make it 40-0 before Pliskova wraps up the game with ease.

3:40AM

Williams 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 Pliskova* (*next server)

Williams gets the third set under way but falls short with the first point. A cracking backhand from Pliskova makes it 0-30 and she's under a bit of early pressure. That's better from the American as she batters a drive down the line before levelling the game with a strong forehand. Williams dominates the next rally and then hits an ace to wrap up the game.

3:36AM

Williams* 4-6, 6-4 Pliskova (*next server)

Williams is challenging Pliskova more on her serve now. A strong forehand makes it 0-15 but then the American can only hit the net. A powerful forehand from Pliskova makes it 30-15 before firing down an ace to make it 40-15. But Williams hits back with a backhand that flies past Pliskova and then, after a long rally, delivers a wonderful shot into the corner of the court. Deuce. Pliskova takes the lead but again Williams returns it to deuce. The Czech has a third chance to take the game but can't take it - this is the Williams we all know, a cracking angled backhand from the American. An ace restores Pliskova's edge but, again, we have yet another deuce.

And now Williams has the advantage as a lengthy rally ends with Pliskova hitting long. Williams has the chance to wrap up the second set - and she takes it! We're going to a third set.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic serves to United States' Serena Williams during their quarterfinal match Credit: AP

3:25AM

Williams 4-6, 5-4 Pliskova* (*next server)

Williams shows she can deliver an ace too, firing down two of them to make it 30-0. A backhand from her then smacks the net but Pliskova then hits long to make it 40-15. Another strong serve gives Williams the hold.

3:23AM

Williams* 4-6, 4-4 Pliskova (*next server)

Now, can Pliskova bounce back? Yes, it seems. She races to a 30-0 lead before an ace makes it 40-0. She is the Ace Queen and another strong serve gives her the game.

3:21AM

Williams 4-6, 4-3 Pliskova* (*next server)

An ace kicks off the game before Pliskova hits long to make it 30-0. A backhand from Williams smacks the top of the net before bouncing out but she makes no mistake with the next shot, a vicious forehand into the corner of the court. She takes the game with a strong serve and we're back on serve.

3:18AM

Williams* 4-6, 3-3 Pliskova (*next server)

Williams races to a 0-40 lead thanks to a few forced errors from Pliskova and has 3 break points. And there we have it, another soft backhand levels the set. What a response.

3:15AM

Williams 4-6, 2-3 Pliskova* (*next server)

A lovely little dink over the net from Williams gives her the first point. She stretches to a return from Pliskova but can't quite reach it. 15-15. Boom. A strong forehands whips past Pliskova but then the first double fault of the match makes it 30-30. The American then makes it 40-30 but Pliskova pushes the game to deuce. The Czech then returns a delightful forehand down the line and has a break point. But Williams approaches the net and saves it.

Again she nears the net and smashes it past Pliskova to take the advantage. But the Czech isn't going to back down. She scampers round the court and forces Williams to make an error. And again, Williams misjudges an overhead smash - giving Pliskova another break point. And this time she takes it as Williams hits the ball into the net! Pliskova has taken another big, big step to the next round.

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. Credit: Reuters

3:06AM

Williams* 4-6, 2-2 Pliskova (*next server)

Williams can't return the first serve from Pliskova - nor the second. 30-0. The Czech then hits a lovely backhand to make it 40-0 but Williams stays in it with a strong hit t the corner of the court. A fierce return makes it 40-30 but then her strong serve takes the game. Pliskova has yet to face a break point.

3:03AM

Williams 4-6, 2-1 Pliskova* (*next server)

Much more comfortable from Williams. She hasn't had many love games but she flies through this one with ease. An ace wraps up the game to keep the set on serve.

3:00AM

Williams* 4-6, 1-1 Pliskova (*next server)

Can Williams pressure Pliskova on her serve? Not really. The Czech takes a comfortable 30-0 lead but then Williams finds another delightful backhand. A strong serve from Pliskova makes it 40-15 but Williams fires a vicious forehand into the corner of the court to make it 40-30. However, a soft drive into the net hands Pliskova the game. Flashes of brilliance from Williams, but only flashes.

2:57AM

Williams 4-6, 1-0 Pliskova* (*next server)

Williams kicks off the second set and wins the first point. But she's struggling with the sun and loses the next exchange. She manages an ace to make it 30-30 but then Plistova gets some luck with a clip off the net. She has a break point already - but lets it slip as her next forehand doesn't go over the net. Deuce. A powerful backhand near the net gives Williams the advantage and then another huge backhand gives her game. Not an easy one, though.

2:51AM

Williams* 4-6 Pliskova (*next server)

She starts off well - firing down an apparent ace. But a challenge reveals it was out. Williams then has the court at her mercy - but fires into the net! A big miss from Williams. But the American is a starting to make the Czech move and Pliskova can only find the net. The Czech then edges into a 30-15 lead before Williams hits long to give Pliskova a chance to take the first set. And she seals it with her second ace!

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova hits a return against Serena Williams Credit: AFP

2:47AM

Williams 4-5 Pliskova* (*next server)

Williams' serve has been a little off but she takes a 30-0 lead. Pliskova almost fires back a terrific return - but it's just out. Then after a short rally, Williams cranks things up with a fierce forehand to take a love game. A rare easy hold for the American in this match. Pliskova now has the chance to take the first set if she can hold...

2:43AM

Williams* 3-5 Pliskova (*next server)

A strong start again from Pliskova, speeding to a 30-0 lead. Another fine serve makes it 40-0 and then Williams hits long to wrap up an easy hold.

2:41AM

Williams 3-4 Pliskova* (*next server)

Williams gets off to a good start but Pliskova hits a wonderful return that flies past Williams. The American restores the lead but then Williams hits long to make it 30-30. She gives out a defiant roar as she hits an angled drive past Pliskova and then wraps up the game with a fine drive. Much ebtter from Williams but she's still a break down in this set.

2:38AM

Williams* 2-4 Pliskova (*next server)

Pliskova is playing some confident tennis here. She hits a fine forehand into the corner past Williams and then the American can't return the next serve. Pliskova grans the next point too, but Williams hits a superb return to make it 40-15. The Czech wraps up the game with ease as Williams hits wide.

2:34AM

Williams 2-3 Pliskova* (*next server)

Williams gets off to a bad start to hold. She slips down to 0-30 and is looking a bit sluggish out there in the sun. A wild forehand then goes long and suddenly Pliskova has 3 break points. Williams saves the first, and then the second...and then hits a fine angled drive to make it deuce. The American then drives a forehand down the line to claim the advantage but then hits wide. Pliskova has yet to make an unforced error, piling the pressure on Williams to be at the top of her game. And she's not. A long forehand gives Pliskova the advantage but the Czech narrowly misses a drive down the line. Williams gets the advantage and then manages to - eventually - take the game.

2:25AM

Williams* 1-3 Pliskova (*next server)

Can Pliskova keep the lead? She starts off well, firing a serve that Williams can't return. But the American hammers a forehand past the Czech to level the game. Williams goes for power again but can only find the net. A great stretching forehand from Pliskova saves a point and then she goes on to win it to make it 40-15. Williams misfires a the next return and Pliskova holds.

2:21AM

Williams 1-2 Pliskova* (*next server)

Serena dominates the first point but overhits it in the next exchange. At 15-15, Pliskova angles it wide and Williams is unable to return. A lovely backhand from Pliskova arrows past Williams and now the American is under pressure on her serve. After a long rally Williams hits into the net and it's Pliskova who claims the first break of the match. Game on.

2:17AM

Williams* 1-1 Pliskova (*next server)

A longer rally kicks off this game and Pliskova sweeps a lovely forehand past Williams. The American responds with an equally firm backhand past Pliskova. The Czech then fires a fierce forehand into the corner but the American smashes Pliskova's next serve right past her. 30-30. Pliskova hits an ace to make it 40-30 but Williams isn't going to make this easy - she finds the corner and makes it deuce. Pliskova takes the advantage before Williams hits long. The Czech is off the mark.

2:12AM

Williams 1-0 Pliskova* (*next server)

The American gets off to a strangely slow start. The ball is returned to her and she limply hits it into the net. She wins the next point and then fires down an ace to make it 30-15. A decent backhand makes it 40-15 and then Pliskova fails to return the next serve. A smooth start for Williams.

2:10AM

Williams 0-0 Pliskova* (*next server)

And we're under way, Williams to serve first.

2:03AM

Here they come

1:52AM

Winner will face Osaka

Serena Williams will be coming onto court in the Rod Laver Arena shortly and now knows whom she will face in the next round if she proceeds.

Naomi Osaka proved too strong for sixth seed Elina Svitolina as the US Open champion cruised into her first Australian Open semi-final with a 6-4 6-1 win.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who committed a string of unforced errors, faces up a potential rematch of her controversy-marred final at Flushing Meadows with Williams.

The first Japanese woman to reach the #AusOpen final four since 1994 (Kimiko Date) ������ pic.twitter.com/CVhAh8oGgM — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2019

After two consecutive breaks of service for each player in the opener, Osaka set up a fourth set point opportunity with a crisp backhand winner and converted it when Svitolina found the net with a thumping return.

The Ukrainian took a medical timeout in the second set as Osaka opened up a 4-0 lead but it made no difference as the fourth seed served her eighth ace then converted her first match point with an overhead winner, sealing the contest in an hour and 12 minutes.

10:53PM

Revenge mission

Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova will not be fazed by the prospect of this Australian Open quarter-final against seven-time champion Serena Williams in Melbourne.

Williams dropped just nine games in her opening three rounds before Simona Halep took her the distance at the Rod Laver Arena. Halep said it had felt "like I had been hit by the train" as the 37-year-old Williams continued her march towards a record-equalling 24th major title.

But Pliskova has pedigree, having beaten Williams 6-2, 7-6 in the semi-final of the 2016 US Open - before losing in three to Angelique Kerber in the final, and the 26-year-old Czech feels her game has come on since Williams beat her at Flushing Meadows back in September.

"I didn't play well that match, so for sure it would be good revenge to play her again," Pliskova said. "Different conditions here. I think I'm playing a little bit better than last year, so I'm looking forward to it."

Williams was wary of the Pliskova serve as she targets Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors:

"I've got to return a little bit better (against her) but I'll be ready. She's ready. Let's do it," said Williams.