Australian lock Cummins joins Dragons

Lock Steve Cummins previously played in Wales for Scarlets [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Dragons have signed lock Steve Cummins from French side Pau.

The 32-year-old previously played in Wales for Scarlets in 2017-20 before leaving for France.

The 6ft 7in former Melbourne Rebels player will arrive at Rodney Parade ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Cummins joins fellow Australian, centre Harry Wilson, and Tonga back row Solomone Funaki as new Dragons recruits.

“It’s fantastic news that Steve joins us as he adds real experience to our pack and depth to our second-row resources," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

“He’s a big man, a presence in any team, and has massive leadership skills that will benefit our squad.

“Steve is a superb professional and a winner, someone who’s been part of successful set-ups, and a player who drives standards here and demand the very best from those around him.”

Flanagan and Cummins have previously worked together at Scarlets.

“After speaking with Dai, I’m really excited by the project and ambitions of the club," Cummins said.

“It’s clear there’s a good mix of established senior players and talented youngsters coming through at Dragons, which bodes well for the future.

“I loved my time in Wales previously and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to return.

“I also can’t wait to reunite with old team-mates, such as Steff Hughes, Dane Blacker and Angus O’Brien.”