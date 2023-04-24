Australian jockey Dean Holland dies at 34 after sustaining injuries in fall at race in Victoria

Horses race during barrier trials at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney, Australia on on August 7, 2018.

Dean Holland, an Australian jockey, died Monday after falling during a race at Donald Racecourse, according to a news release from Racing Victoria and the Victorian Jockeys Association. Holland was 34.

The racing authority said Holland was one of two riders thrown off their horses during the race. On-course paramedics immediately treated Holland after the fall, but he died at the scene.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Holland was nearing the finish when his horse, Headingley, veered into the inside rail.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all are deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall," Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement. "Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1,000 races and was highly respected by his peers. … Dean’s passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders."

The race, which was canceled after the incident, was part of an opening race at Donald Racecourse in regional Victoria.

The other jockey who fell during the incident, Alana Kelly, avoided serious injury and both horses were unharmed, per Racing Victoria.

Victoria state police are set to issue a report for the coroner.

Holland began his career in 2005 and posted his first victory January 14, 2006 at a race in the South Australian state of Ceduna.

He most recently placed in the winner's circle Thursday, at a race in Ararat, a town in southwestern Victoria. He last won a Group 1 race last month on a horse called In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap over 1,200 meters at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse. Racing.com listed Holland as having 1,080 career wins.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Australian jockey Dean Holland dies at 34 after fall during race