Australian Grand Prix 2019: What time does the race start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds for the season opener?

What is it?

The first race of the 2019 Formula One season, the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. The first of 21 rounds across the year, starting here and ending in Abu Dhabi in December.

When is it and what time does it start?

March 15-17. The first two practice sessions begin at an ungodly time (1am and 5am GMT) on Friday March 15 but if you're considering getting up for the qualifying, then that session starts at 6am on Saturday March 16 with the race beginning at 5.10am on Sunday March 17.

What TV channel is it on?

Once again this year all races are broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Sky's practice coverage starts at 12.30am GMT on Friday morning whilst the qualifying program starts at 5am (or 2.45am if you're brave enough to want to watch final practice). The race program on Sunday starts at 3.30am with "on the grid" coverage from 4.30am.

All the usual suspects from past seasons will be there: Martin Brundle, David Croft, Damon Hill and some new faces in Jenson Button and Karun Chandhok. Oh, and Ted Kravitz is there as well, of course.

Channel 4 have just the one live race this year - the British Grand Prix - but their highlights packages start at midday on Saturday for qualifying and 2.30pm on Sunday for the race.

What happened last year?

Well, Mercedes (or Lewis Hamilton in particular) bossed qualifying, taking their first pole position of the season by over six-tenths of a second ahead of Kimi Raikkonen. A miscalculation under the Virtual Safety Car cost Mercedes and Hamilton the race, Sebastian Vettel emerging the winner. Hamilton finished second with Raikkonen third.

Who is looking good ahead of the new season?

In short: Ferrari. But the usual caveat about pre-season testing applies here. It only tells us so much and after the first race we will get a picture a little clearer. In any case the general consensus seems to be that Mercedes have some work to do and some time to make up. Red Bull start the season with new Honda power units which they hope will propel them closer to the top two teams. It could be a great season if it does.

The midfield again looks incredibly tight and Renault and Alfa Romeo (formerly Sauber) have reasons to be optimistic. Can McLaren make their way up the standings after finishing sixth in last year's championship?

What do we know about the Albert Park Circuit?

Circuit length: 5.303km

First grand prix: 1996

Laps: 58

Race distance: 307.574km

Race lap record: 1:24.125 (Michael Schumacher, 2004)

2018 winner: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Number of corners: 16

Tyre compounds to be used: Hard (C2), medium (C3), soft (C4)

Overtaking chances: Albert Park does not present many great overtaking opportunities but the changes to the regulations, in particular to the front wing, might give us an increased chance this time. Still, the layout does not really encourage it. Best chances are into the 90 degree right-hander at turn 3 (with the help of DRS) and with a good exit (and with DRS again...) on the start/finish straight.

What are the odds (top six)?

Sebastian Vettel - 7/4

Lewis Hamilton - 9/4

Charles Leclerc - 5/2

Max Verstappen - 8/1

Valtteri Bottas - 11/1

Pierre Gasly - 40/1

What is our prediction? With Ferrari looking strongest and Sebastian Vettel (we have tipped him to be champion this season) being a man with something to prove then it's going to be a Vettel win for us after a comfortable pole lap. Mercedes to struggle, Red Bull to surprise and Kimi Raikkonen to finish in the top 8.

Podium prediction: 1st Vettel 2nd Leclerc 3rd Hamilton