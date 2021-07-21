Australian equestrian Jamie Kermond out of Olympics after testing positive for cocaine

Australia's Jamie Kermond was set to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo at the age of 36, but those dreams are now on ice thanks to a recent drug test.

The equestrian athlete was provisionally suspended on Wednesday after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine, Equestrian Australia announced on Tuesday. Kermond will be barred from all competition while his second sample from a drug test administered in June is tested. If that also comes back positive, Kermond will be out of the Games.

Kermond was set to participate in the Olympics as a show jumper, both in the individual and team competitions. He wasn't a considered a medal contender, but is a veteran rider who has won multiple Australian National Championships with his horse, Yandoo Oaks Constellation.

Kermond has also represented Australia on the international stage for years and helped secure Australia's spots in Tokyo.

The statement announcing his suspension:

Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended Jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021.

The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr. Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021. Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021.

Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place.

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr. Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

Equestrian Australia has spoken with Mr. Kermond and support services will be offered to him.

The Olympic equestrian competition is set to begin on Saturday.

