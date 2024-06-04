Australian cyclist Stannard banned for four years

Abnormalities were first found in Robert Stannard's athlete biological passport in August 2018 [Getty Images]

Australian cyclist Robert Stannard has been banned for four years due to abnormalities that were found in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Cycling's governing body the UCI has backdated the 25-year-old's suspension to 17 August 2018, when the first abnormality was found, taking into account the delay with which the rider’s abnormalities were communicated to them.

Stannard has also been fined 70% of his salary in 2018 and 2019.

An ABP is an individual electronic record for professional athletes which tracks biomarkers over their career. If these markers change dramatically it alerts officials that the athlete might be doping.

Stannard, who is not currently under contract with a team, can appeal against the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He previously competed with World Tour team Alpecin-Deceuninck - home of world champion Mathieu van der Poel and the sport’s best sprinter Jasper Philipsen - as recently as last year.