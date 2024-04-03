Australian competitor sets world record in Uranus Fudge eating competition

ST. ROBERT, Mo — A man from Sydney, Australia, was awarded the title of Ultimate Fudge Master of the Universe after winning in a fudge-eating competition held at the Uranus Fudge Factory on March 30.

James Webb, known on social media as JWebby, is from Australia and is a competitive eater. He ranks fifth among top eaters in the United States, according to Major League Eating.

During the Uranus fudge eating competition, Webb devoured 13.5 pounds of Uranus chocolate fudge in eight minutes, setting a new world record. Webb was awarded the Uranus Galactic Championship belt and $2,500 of Mayor Louie Keen’s money.

Geoffrey Esper, from Oxford, Massachusetts, won second place by consuming 10.75 pounds of fudge from Uranus, earning himself $1,200 in prize money.

Nick Wehry and Miki Sudo, both from Tampa, Florida, claimed third and fourth place. Wehry received $650, while Sudo earned $400. Wehry consumed 9.375 pounds of fudge, while Sudo managed 8.5 pounds.

In fifth place was Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertolleti from Chicago, Illinois. Bertolleti pocketed $250 after devouring 7.75 pounds of Uranus fudge in eight minutes.

Completing the lineup were:

Sixth: Radim “Steel Rod” Dvořáček, from the Czech Republic, with 6 pounds.

Seventh: George “The Smorgasboard” Chiger, from Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, with 5.5 pounds.

Eighth: Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco, from Tucson, Arizona, with 5 pounds.

Ninth: Matthew Raible, from Edwards, Illinois, with 2.5 pounds.

Tenth: Jocelyn Young, from Sherman, Texas, with 2.375 pounds.

Tied for eleventh place were Crazy Legs Conti, from New York, NY., and John Gebhard, from Fishers, Indiana, who both consumed 2.25 pounds of Uranus chocolate fudge.

Thirteenth place went to Daniel Hueppelshauser, of Crocker, Missouri, with 1 pound. Fourteenth place was claimed by Dr. Rene Rovtar of Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Before the competition, Mayor Louie Keen announced that the 2025 Eating Uranus Fudge Galactic Championship would be held at his #2 location in Anderson, Indiana.

