How Australian big man Joshua Hughes has adapted to spark Evansville basketball's rebuild

EVANSVILLE — Joshua Hughes was swarmed, potentially unready for the affection coming his way. Teammate Ben Humrichous handed him a wrestling championship belt with the rest of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team eagerly chanting as it passed from one set of hands to the other.

Hughes had a career game in the Purple Aces’ second win over Southeast Missouri State of the season — 21 points on 8-12 shooting, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks — and his teammates were ready to celebrate the big Aussie freshman. He was being lovingly pushed and shoved as he held the gold-and-black belt above his towering head. Someone soaked him with a water bottle. High-fives went around; laughs and smiles were shared.

This has been Hughes’ introduction to college hoops. Not bad for someone who couldn’t point to Indiana, let alone Evansville, on a map only a few months ago.

The cross-globe move hasn’t hindered Hughes much — “it’s actually really easy,” he said. He’s just a bit further from home than he already was. Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Hughes moved to the capital Canberra to the Global Academy two years ago to prepare for moments like he's experienced as the Aces get set to open Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday.

Evansville’s Joshua Hughes (11) blocks a shot from Maimi Ohio’s Jaquel Morris (21) as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Miami (Ohio) University Redhawks at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

“That was great for my preparation for college,” Hughes said. “Coming here, it’s obviously just a bigger jump across the pond. We still keep in touch, I’m still calling my family at least once a week.”

He hasn’t noticed much difference, either on or off the court. The food is “bigger over here,” he said, and the cultures are similar. That’s helped him adjust to life at Ford Center and in a city he couldn’t find before recruitment.

“I feel like the way I play translates really well,” Hughes said. “There’s nothing flashy about my game, just very simple.”

‘OK, how do I do that?’

There are some key differences between college and FIBA basketball. It’s a violation when the ball touches the top of the backboard in the NCAA; it’s not in FIBA. Players can touch the ball above the cylinder in FIBA; they can’t in college.

Coach David Ragland has praised Hughes for his quick, almost seamless transition from international play to the NCAA. He recalled Hughes’ official debut against Miami (Ohio). There were free throws in the tight contest, and Ragland needed Hughes to call a timeout on the floor.

Ragland explained what he wanted from his big man.

“OK,” Hughes responded, “how do I do that?”

“I was just so thrown off,” Ragland said.

He then made a ‘T’ with his hands to show him. All was well. Everything has culminated in the man from Down Under being one of the biggest parts of one of men’s basketball’s biggest early-season turnarounds.

“I credit him. Being able to shorten the learning curve for what he’s used to, to what he’s been a part of here,” Ragland said. “He’s attacked it the right way. He’s been very, very consistent and we’re so happy to have him part of our program.”

Hughes’ 6-foot-10 frame with a 7-3 wingspan — “I think he can scratch his knees without bending over,” Ragland said — has helped him on both ends. He leads the Aces in rebounding and blocks while averaging 9.7 points per game.

The early signs are promising. UE plays a team style Hughes is used to. So far with his Stateside move, he’s thrived where others have faltered.

To him, though, this is business. Basketball is basketball.

“At the end of the day, there’s two orange rings and one ball and you’re in about 50 feet of court. It’s the same game,” Hughes said after the Miami win. “I feel like we’ll see it more once we get into the Missouri Valley, and I feel like it was a good conference to choose, but really there’s not too much difference.”

Hughes on living ‘that dream’

Ragland was asked in the summer if any of the newcomers had surprised him. He wasn’t taken aback by anyone, but Hughes’ name was one he mentioned.

Evansville’s Joshua Hughes (11) goes up for a basket as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Miami (Ohio) University Redhawks at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Now on December’s doorstep, Hughes has made himself known. He’s further along than expected and is a major contributor to Ragland and UE’s rebuilding efforts. He could have decided to play professionally in Australia, but the NCAA was his card. A degree and hoops. He’s enjoyed Evansville and lived with teammates during summer off periods.

This is what he’s wanted and this is where he’s thrived. Should he continue how he’s been, there will be plenty more postgame celebrations in Hughes’ future.

“College basketball has been a dream of mine for years now,” he said. “Growing up, seeing it on TV back home, it’s really been awesome to come over and live that dream.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville basketball: Joshua Hughes' quick adaption sparks rebuild