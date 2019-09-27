Australia vs Wales, Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Wales broke a run of defeats against Australia with a 9-6 victory in November 2018 - Reuters

What is it?

Australia vs Wales in both teams second match at the Rugby World Cup in this Pool D clash. Australia beat Fiji 39-21 in their opening game. Wales beat Georgia 43-14 in their opening match. The other teams in this pool is Uruguay.

When is it?

Sunday 29 September in Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this game is 8.45am BST, 4.45pm local time.

What TV channel is it on?

This one will be broadcast on ITV, with the replays and a live stream available on the ITV Hub. Alternatively, you can follow all the action here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

Australia

Reece Hodge was cited for a high tackle that left Peceli Yato of Fiji concussed. Hodge has been banned for three weeks and will miss the Wales game.

What has happened in previous meetings between these countries?

Australia and Wales have met on 42 occasions of which Wales have only won 11. Australia have won 30 of the meetings with one draw.

Australia had beaten Wales on 13 consecutive occasions until the last meeting in November 2018 when Wales ended the streak with a 9-6 victory in Cardiff. That was their first victory over Australia since 2008.

What are they saying?

Australia head coach Michael Cheika said:

"We're not big kickers of the ball. Australians like to play with the footy in hand.

"I get it, I understand there are the tactics, kick and pressure, and all that business, but there is no guarantee that style of footy is going to win us games either. There is no one saying, 'Play like that and you are guaranteed victory.' There are plenty of teams that play like that and don't win."

Cheika said the running game "is who we are and that is how we want to play footy."

"That's how I'd like my young fellas to play footy and I'd like the young Aussies to watch us playing like that," he said. "And maybe pass a bit better, catch a bit better."

"It has been a bit of a running joke. If we don" know what we are doing then the opposition has no chance of knowing what we are doing," Cheika said. "A certain amount of unpredictability is good for us, and good for the game."

Wales' new attack coach Stephen Jones said:

"It will be a massive occasion, and it's one as players and coaches that you love - big sporting moments.

"We have some things to evolve quickly and improve, which is great.

"It's about playing smart, recognising how the opposition set themselves up. From an attacking perspective, you have to have the ability to shape the opposition's defence.

"It's about being smart with the ball - you don't want to waste your energy in certain areas of the park. When you get in the right areas, you need to convert your chances and be potent.

"They have lots of talented players, but I look at it from our perspective, and our boys will be looking forward to that challenge of going up against those boys.

"We have got some wonderful players regarding skill-sets, athletic ability, work-rate off the ball. It's exciting from our end."

What are the betting odds?

Australia to win: 11/10

Wales to win: 4/5

Draw: 25/1

What is our prediction?

This is going to be a very close game. Both sides got off to a winning start against decent oppposition but this will be a step up in quality in a match that will most likely decide who wins the pool. Wales to just edge it.

Predicted score: Australia 16 Wales 19