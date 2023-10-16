Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Mitchell Starc bowls at ICC World Cup

Follow live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Sri Lanka win the toss and choose to bat first

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:48

2.6

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:47

2.5

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:46

2.4

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:46

2.3

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:45

2.2

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:44

2.1

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:43

1.6

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:43

1.5

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:42

1.4

Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:41

1.3

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:41

1.2

Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:40

1.1

NEW BALL. Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:38

0.6

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:37

0.4

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:36

0.4

Wide Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:35

0.3

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

09:34

0.2

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Sunday 15 October 2023 09:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Sunday 15 October 2023 09:30

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: