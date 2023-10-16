Australia vs Sri Lanka live: score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka hits a couple of boundaries off an eventful first over against Australia at Lucknow - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

09:54 AM BST

OVER 4: SL 21/0 (Nissanka 10 Perera 9)

That’s terrific from Perera, scything a square cut for four when Hazlewood errs wide and, next ball, creams a drive past mid-off for another when the bowler errs too full. Out comes second slip. Hazlewood tests him out on the short ball and he tries to take it on but the ball doesn’t bounce as expected and scuttles under the bottom edge of his whirring, horizontal bat.

Two-paced this soon? Seems to me it is a bit early in the tournament to be playing on a used pitch.

Kusal Perera gets going after a tricky start - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Image

09:49 AM BST

OVER 3: SL 13/0 (Nissanka 10 Perera 1)

Perera gets off the mark off his eighth ball by clipping a single off his toes and Nissanka, the right-hander, far more fluent than his mollydooker partner, works two more off the pegs past the umpire. Perera is very much a stand and deliver opener. (He’s a dandy highwayman ..)

09:44 AM BST

OVER 2: SL 10/0 (Nissanka 8 Perera 0)

Hazlewood and Starc are such a good opening partnership – seam and swing. Hazlewood jags the first ball away from the left-handed Perera who lets it go by then gets up the other end with a leg-bye, missing a midwicket flick with his bat. Australia, who spilled six catches against South Africa on this ground, are demonstrably, consciously, fielding with more vim and there’s a lot more noise. Carey isn’t very vocal behind the stumps. Inglis is a little louder, though not in the Haddin class. Then again, who is?

09:40 AM BST

OVER 1: SL 9/0 (Nissanka 8 Perera 0)

Starc starts by swinging it both ways to the right-handed Nissanka, going up for a leg-before shout that hit the inside edge and rather rashly sending it upstairs then pitching on off and middle and taking it away from the outside edge.

Starc warns Kusal Perera that he is backing up to far and is making himself a Mankad candidate. He told the umpire after one ball and now lets the non-striker knows he is on borrowed time if he does it again. Starc hoops one down the legside for a wide, swings the next on to the pads that Nissanka tickles fine for four. Trying to keep it off the pads Starc pushes an inducker further across on to off stump but it curves on to middle and Nissanka whisks it through square leg for four more.

09:33 AM BST

NOT OUT

Inside edge. So Australia burn a review with 49.5 overs left. Desperation DRS.

09:32 AM BST

AUS review

Nissanka lbw b Starc First ball, hooping inswinger. Heading down? Think umpire’s call at best.

09:31 AM BST

And ...

Play! Mitchell Starc has one of the new balls.

09:27 AM BST

The teams are out for the national anthems

The few gardy souls in the stands and the players belt them out.

09:15 AM BST

There has been some rain around

But it’s the same pitch that was used on Thursday for Australia’s defeat by South Africa so should still take turn and will skid on for the quicks.

Sparse crowd so far - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

What has the World Cup shown us so far ... that India fans love watching India rather than cricket per se, the large crowd at Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday notwithstanding.

09:09 AM BST

Australia unchanged, Sri Lanka make two

Australia David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.

09:03 AM BST

Sri Lanka have won the toss

And will bat first.

08:59 AM BST

Preview: Cornered Tigers time for both sides

Good morning and welcome to coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from Lucknow, a meeting of winless sides desperate to get their campaigns moving forward after chastening starts. As Australia and England fans engage in tit for tat days of euphoric schadenfreude, it is important to remember that Australia have been beaten (yes, heavily) by India and South Africa, Sri Lanka by South Africa and Pakistan, better ranked sides than England’s conquerors, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Both Sri Lanka, winners in 1996, and Australia, world champions in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, will, like England, take some solace from Pakistan’s dreadful start in 1992 until they made like cornered tigers (L, W, NR, L, L, W. W, W, W, W) and Australia’s in 1999 (L, L, W, W, W, W, W, T, W) to encourage themselves that early defeats can be overcome. Sri Lanka, at least, have made runs (326 against South Africa, 344 vs Pakistan) but have demonstrated the imbalance in strength between the two disciplines by allowing South Africa to make 428 and Pakistan 345 with 10 balls to spare.

Australia, by contrast, have bowled pretty well though they lack a top-class spinner, but their batting (199 and 177, both all out) has illustrated how thin their resources are, relying again on Test stalwarts such as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the same side, adopting an approach that, like the England football team used to do at World Cups, that was in vogue a couple of tournaments earlier.

Still, with Travis Head approaching a return following his broken hand and the batsman-keeper position changed after one match, the culmination of Alex Carey’s dramatic loss of form since the Lord’s Test, they are trying to adapt on their feet. Australia, having played South Africa at Lucknow on Thursday, ought to be able to find their fluency against spin second time around but one slip and their goose will be well and truly cooked.