Is Australia vs Portugal on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture

Eddie Jones’ Australia take on Portugal in what is likely to be their final fixture at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Last weekend’s 40-6 loss to Wales marked the Wallabies’ second defeat in a row, and they will be out of the tournament if Fiji take even a point from their final Pool C fixture against the Portuguese next weekend.

It would mark the first time Australia’s men have exited at the pool stages.

They won’t take anything for granted here, either, with Portugal among this World Cup’s most impressive nations, pushing Wales hard for long periods of their opening fixture before drawing with Georgia.

When is Australia vs Portugal?

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.45 BST on Sunday 1st October at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 4.15pm BST.

Registered users can also watch the match for free online on ITVX.

Team news

Australia remain without regular captain Will Skelton and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou. Tupou’s absence leaves James Slipper to make history away from his regular home on the loosehead; the prop becomes the most-capped Wallaby in tournament history as he makes his 21st World Cup appearance.

There’s a new centre pairing in the form of Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese, with Samu Kerevi dropped, but Ben Donaldson continues at fly half in a familiar midfield trio that spent last season with the Waratahs.

Patrice Lagisquet makes four changes to his Portugal side, all up front. David Costa earns a first start of the tournament at loosehead, while Martim Belo is back amongst things in the second row. David Wallis and Thibault de Freitas similarly come in to the back row trio.

The backline remains intact after a fine performance against Georgia, with double try-scorer Raffaele Storti again on the wing. 13 of this starting line-up featured in an eye-catching performance against Australia A in a warm-up fixture in August.

Line-ups

Australia XV: Angus Bell, Dave Porecki (captain), James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richie Arnold; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson; Marika Koroibete, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny; Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Portugal XV: David Costa, Mike Tadjer, Diogo Hasse Ferreira; Jose Madeira, Martim Belo; David Wallis, Nicolas Martins, Thibault de Freitas; Samuel Marques, Jeronimo Portela; Rodrigo Marta, Tomas Appleton (captain), Pedro Bettencourt, Raffaele Storti; Nuno Sousa Guedes.

Replacements: Francisco Fernandes, Duarte Diniz, Francisco Bruno, Steevy Cerqueira, Rafael Simoes; Joao Belo, Joris Moura, Manuel Cardoso Pinto.

Prediction

It may be too late to save their World Cup but Australia should at least leave the tournament with a second win. Australia 45-17 Portugal.