Australia vs Peru live: World Cup playoff stream, start time

Either Australia or Peru will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by the end of Monday after a meeting in the tournament’s host nation.

You can stream the 2pm ET match Monday in Spanish on Peacock Premium.

Australia shook off a blown lead to beat United Arab Emirates 2-1 at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Peru qualified for the match by finishing fifth in CONMEBOL, two points behind automatic qualifier Ecuador and one more than eliminated Colombia.

