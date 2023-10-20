Australia get World Cup campaign back on track with win over Pakistan – latest reaction

Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal proved pivotal in Pakistan's run chase - Getty Images/SAJJAD HUSSAIN

Australia win by 62 runs

There’s still fight left in Pakistan. Afridi uses his height to attack the short ball, hooking for a one bounce four. He then catches Cummins with a sweet pull that looks to be going over the fence, but it’s caught in the deep by Marcus Labuschagne!

OVER 44: PAK 301/9 ( Rauf 0 Afridi 6)

Starc continues his record, and Pakistan are now on the brink.

wicket!

Ali c Inglis b Starc 8 Starc gets his wicket! Ali steps across his crease and shapes to pull, but the ball slices the blade and nicks through to the keeper. FOW 301/9

OVER 44: PAK 292/8 ( Ali 4 Afridi 1)

Afridi flexes his muscle, catching Starc on the full to drive low through the covers for four. Starc has never not taken a wicket in a 50-over game for Australia and is looking to defend his record here. The 300 comes up for Pakistan as Ali steps back from his stumps, benefitting from a thick edge that races down to third man for four.

OVER 44: PAK 292/8 ( Ali 4 Afridi 1)

We get a flash of Hasan’s power as he clubs one back towards the bowler for four. Just five from the over.

OVER 43: PAK 287/8 ( Ali 0 Afridi 0)

Another solid over from Zampa.

Wicket!

Nawaz st Inglis b Zampa 14 Nawaz comes down the wicket but plays with no real conviction, and the ball whistles through to Inglis who makes a simple stumping. FOW 287/8

OVER 43: PAK 277/7 ( Nawaz 5 Afridi 0)

Afridi goes for an agricultural slog but catches thin air. Luckily for him, the ball trampolines up over the stumps. Nawaz catches hold of a similar shot though, creaming one over Maxwell at long-off for six.

OVER 42: PAK 277/7 ( Nawaz 5 Afridi 0)

Hazlewood shows his consistency. He has bowled with an economy of 3.6 so far.

Wicket!

Starc c Hazlewood b Mir 0 Good bowling from Hazlewood, inviting Mir onto the front foot with a ball that’s tracking down. Mir swipes, scooping deep to starc at fine leg, who takes a relatively straightforward catch. Mir goes for a duck, and Pakistan are on the brink of collapse here. FOW 277-7

OVER 42: PAK 274/6 (Mir 0 Nawaz 2)

Mir chips to mid-on, and there’s a good chance for Stoinis. But it falls just a few yards too far. Let-off Pakistan.

OVER 41: PAK 274/6 (Mir 0 Nawaz 2)

Superb over from Zampa.

Wicket!

Iftikhar LBW Zampa 46 Rizwan immediately reviews. It looked like it might be dragging down leg, as Rizwan gets well across his stumps. But the review shows the ball is just clipping leg stump. It’s umpires call, and Rizwan has to walk. FOW 274-6

OVER 41: PAK 272/5 (Rizwan 45 Nawaz 1)

Zampa puts long-off back to Nawaz, allowing him to bowl more aggressively. He varies his pace, pegging the lefthander on his backfoot and preventing him from playing. One that catches more air is dug out by Nawaz forward of point. Rizwan then swings across the line and it catches him high on his back leg.

OVER 41: PAK 272/5 (Rizwan 45 Nawaz 1)

Hazlewood goes for a couple of singles, but varies his pitch well. Rizwan swipes across his pads to take another single, but the final delivery catches Nawaz high on the pad. Just three from the over.

OVER 40: PAK 269/5 (Rizwan 43 Nawaz 0)

Good bowling from Zampa to take Iftikhar, who came out swinging like a heavyweight boxer. Pressure back on Pakistan.

Wicket!

Iftikhar LBW Zampa 26 The first angle shows the ball catches Iftikhar’s pad first, trapping him in front of his stumps on the back foot. It’s plumb, and the rest of the process is a foregone conclusion. FOW 269/5

OVER 40: PAK 265/4 (Rizwan 42 Iftikhar 23)

Australia won’t like the way this partnership is developing, and Zampa comes back to try to stem the flow. Pakistan chop a single to gully. Then a drives through mid-off, is well-fielded on the boundary. Iftikhar slaps a pull away to deep mid-wicket for a couple more. There’s a big shout for LBW, but it looks like it hit pad first. Cummins reviews it.

OVER 39: PAK 265/4 (Rizwan 42 Iftikhar 23)

Stoinis is smashed with a baseball shot that cannons off the sightscreen for six. He matches the power with fast hands, flicking off his pad for a single. Rizwan stays low and looks to paddle over fine leg. He doesn’t quite catch hold of it, but the ball just goes fine enough to run down for four. Pakistan steal a fist-full of singles to make it 13 off the over. Sensible batting.

OVER 38: PAK 252/4 (Rizwan 37 Iftikhar 15)

Cummins continues, looking to tighten the screw on Pakistan. But Iftikhar lays down the gauntlet, swiveling to pull over fine leg for six. He follows up with a blast over deep square-leg, showing neat footwork to march across his crease. That’s 13 from the over - Pakistan need to keep up this run rate to stay in the game.

OVER 37: PAK 238/4 (Rizwan 36 Iftikhar 2)

Stoinis comes into the attack and is clipped for two early singles. The commentary team debate how much the Australian bowler bench presses in the gym. Apparently it’s stretching that gives him that physique. If only I’d known sooner. Stoinis takes the pace off with a short ball, but the following bouncer is clipped well to deep-mid wicket. Rizwan goes chasing the final ball of the over, but it’s just out of reach and given a wide. Pakistan then steal a final leg-by to make it five from the over.

OVER 36: PAK 232/4 (Rizwan 33 Iftikhar 0)

Wonderful over for Cummins. Just the one run and a wicket.

Wicket!

Stoinis c Cummins b Saud 30 The captain strikes! A full-length seamer asks Saud to play off the back foot, and he ladles one up. It is taken well by Stoinins retreating at point. FOW 232-4

OVER 35: PAK 231/3 (Rizwan 33 Saud 30)

Pat Cummins brings himself back into the attack at this crucial moment in the game against two batters who are very much in.

OVER 34: PAK 231/3 (Rizwan 33 Saud 30)

Saud is on a roll, picking the gap at will all of a sudden. He makes Maxwell pay by pulling a short ball between square-leg and mid-wicket for four. Pakistan milk two more singles to make it nine from the over.

OVER 33: PAK 222/3 (Rizwan 30 Saud 24)

With this field, Starc is looking to bowl into the wicket and back of a length. He deceives Saud with a slower ball bouncer but it’s ruled a wide - he’s not happy. Saud waits patiently for the bad ball, and when it arrives, he pulls with a swivel of his hips over mid-off and cover for four. Perhaps to palliate Starc, the umpire allows him to get away with another bouncer. This one looked high, but it’s not given. Off the last ball, Saud puts the pressure back on Starc, shifting across his wicket and catching the ball on the full to scoop down leg for four. Shot.

OVER 32: PAK 213/3 (Rizwan 29 Saud 17)

Maxwell bowls tightly, upping his pace to stymie Rizwan’s footwork. With the last ball of the over, Rizwan reads it well, staying leg side enough to come down the pitch and drive over mid-off. Five from the over.

OVER 31: PAK 208/3 (Rizwan 25 Saud 16)

Mitchell Stark is bowling round the wicket to Rizwan and over to the left-hander Saud. Rizwan pulls with a flick of his wrists for a single, before Saud returns the strike with a late dab down to fine leg. The pair milk a couple more singles before Rizwan looks to cart one own over mid-wicket. After a sighter, he catches the second one, bludgeoning it for four.

OVER 30: PAK 200/3 (Rizwan 19 Saud 14)

Rizwan clubs Hazlewood through square-leg for a single. After a wide, Saud plays a drive to mid-off but doesn’t quite catch hold of it. Hazlewood tests him with the bouncer, which catches a thick top edge and loops over Inglis for four. There’s a concussion check though - it like it grazed Saud’s helmet on the way through. After a conflab with the umpires and a drink’s break, he’s back at the crease. Saud responds to his knock with aplomb, standing tall to strike an on-drive on the up, arcing the ball back over Hazlewood for four.

OVER 29: PAK 190/3 (Rizwan 18 Saud 10)

Saud dabs off his pad, teasing one down to fine leg. With the dew building it reaches the boundary for four. The pair milk a trio of singles, including one off an audacious reverse sweep, before finishing the over with a punch through the covers for two.

OVER 28: PAK 181/3 (Rizwan 16 Saud 3)

Hazlewood comes back into the attack, forcing Saud to waft outside off-stump with his first ball. These two batsman play spin nicely, so it could prove a wise move to bring back the pace bowler. There’s an LBW shout against Saud as one nips up and catches him on the back pad. It pitched in-line but was rising high. Pakistan steal a couple of singles, but Australia look to have wrestled back the momentum with those three quick wickets.

OVER 27: PAK 179/3 (Rizwan 15 Saud 2)

Zampa’s back and Rizwan takes a single off his first ball by driving it back at the bowler who sticks out a size nine and deflects it away. Zampa has taken Rizwan’s wicket three times in ODIs and was brought back to go for a fourth … but first he bags the even bigger scalp of the Pakistan captain.

The left-handed Shakeel scoops the last ball over his shoulder for a single.

Cameron Henderson will see you to the conclusion.

Wicket!

Babar c Cummins b Zampa 18 Babar rocks back to pull the leg break and Cummins takes a screamer diving to his right at short midwicket. FOW 175/2

OVER 26: PAK 174/2 (Babar 18 Rizwan 11)

And Stoinis almost has three in three when his off-cutter bites and whistles past Rizwan’s off-stump. This is elite white-ball bowling from Stoinis, varying his pace and grips, yielding four singles to the most potent pair in Pakistan’s side.

OVER 25: PAK 169/2 (Babar 16 Rizwan 11)

Mohmmad Rizwan stoops and opens the face to run it off the outside edge past the keeper for four then picks Cummins’ slow ball and sweeps the best Test fast bowler around for two. Cummins puts the pace back on and Rizwan creams it through the covers for four.

Pakistan need 199 off 25. Stoinis has taken a wicket in each of his past two overs.

OVER 24: PAK 159/2 (Babar 16 Rizwan 1)

I wonder if Imam could have sliced that even harder, upper-cutting it. Instead he slapped it. Babar ends the over with a high elbow punching a drive through mid-on that blazes an improbable trail to the boundary. Remarkable. No followthrough and yet such power.

Wicket!

Imam c Starc b Stoinis 70 Leans back to cut a short ball outside off and slices it straight to third man, Starc taking it diving forward and to his right. FOW 154/2

OVER 23: PAK 151/1 (Imam 69 Babar 10)

Imam wants a single for a dab picked off by short third but his captain sends him back. He gets his wish, though, when the throw demolishes the stumps and deflects past the keeper and they have time to run an overthrow. Babar laces a square drive for a single, Imam flicks one off his pads as does Babar before Starc tests the left-hander out on the bouncer again but it barely gets up higher than his waist and he hammers it in front of square for four.

Elegant front - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

OVER 22: PAK 134/0 (Imam 63 Babar 8)

Babar Azam, the ICC’s No1-ranked ODI batsman pulls Stoinis had and square for four then creams an on-drive for another that causes the bowler palpitations because the ball skips up off an old crease and vaults over Hazlewood’s drive.

Wicket!

Shafique c Maxwell b Stoinis 64 The all-rounder bags a wicket with his first ball, banging it in. Shafique took on the pull but was cramped by the angle and top edged it to midwicket. FOW 134/1

OVER 21: PAK 134/0 (Shafique 64 Imam 63)

Yes, he does try the bumper but Imam jerks his head out of the road. Only three singles off Starc’s best over.

OVER 20: PAK 131/0 (Shafique 62 Imam 62)

And it’s Maxwell whom they target. Shafique clears his front leg to scythe the off-spinner for four over point and then skips down to spear a straight drive past the bowler for another. The right-hander deflects the ball down to third man for a single then Imam skips down, too, and smears a drive elegantly off leg stump over extra cover for four. Imam has played himself back into form but I’m surprised they haven’t tried cramping him with a bouncer. Perhaps they will now Starc is coming back.

OVER 19: PAK 116/0 (Shafique 53 Imam 56)

Tidy from Zampa, giving up only four singles and Pakistan will be trying to break free soon, I think.

OVER 18: PAK 112/0 (Shafique 51 Imam 54)

Shafique makes fifty first by pushing a drive to long-on for a single. Imam collars a short ball and thumps it to midwicket where Cummins tips it over the bar, the ball bursting through his hands. There’s a groan but not as loud a one had it not been the captain. Imam then brings up his half-century by whisking the slider off his toes for four.

OVER 17: PAK 104/0 (Shafique 49 Imam 48)

Shafique, exasperated by the lack of boundaries, comes down to Zampa and plinks a drive short of long on. They run a single, the third of the over to bring up the hundred partnership. A superb stop by Smith at midwicket stops even a single as he jumped to his feet rapidly but Zampa drags down the last ball and Imam punishes it with a late cut for four.

OVER 16: PAK 97/0 (Shafique 47 Imam 43)

Maxwell is brought on for the first over after drinks and he acquits himself well, going for only three singles as he finds a tight line and the infield back him up.

DRS has gone down, the umpires explain. Ball-tracking has ceased to be ... for now.

OVER 15: PAK 94/0 (Shafique 45 Imam 42)

The openers share four singles and reach drinks in good order. They have to be vigilant, though. The break brought an immediate wicket on resumption in Ahmedabad.

OVER 14: PAK 90/0 (Shafique 43 Imam 40)

Shafique adds insult to injury after the dropped catch by carting Cummins bouncer over wide mid-on for a six. The ball hit the bottom of the foam Toblerones and, after several replays, the umpire is told to raise both arms by his mate in the TV booth.

Eralier in the over Smith made a very dangerous looking stop when his knee planted at short third, gouged out a divot and had us all thinking of Simon Jones. But he gets up. Lucky man.

OVER 13: PAK 81/0 (Shafique 36 Imam 39)

Zampa loses his length a bit. Don’t think it’s the dew yet, more his bad back and the lack of certainty it has engendered. Imam uses his feet when he overpitches to loft it over his head for a one-bounce four. Having found the boundary early, Pakistan earn the right to milk four singles.

OVER 12: PAK 73/0 (Shafique 34 Imam 33)

It’s catching. Or rather not catching. Sean Abbott, on as a sub, drops Shafique on the boundary and shells the chance over the rope for six. Shafique had taken on Cummins’ bouncer and pulled it in front of square. It was arrowing towards the substitute but his normally glue-like mitts turned to butter. The ball before Shafique had nailed an off-drive for four but Cummins had a plan and would have executed it perfectly but for that pesky kid.

Abbott shells a chance given by Shafique - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

OVER 11: PAK 61/0 (Shafique 23 Imam 32)

Cummins gives Zampa plenty of protection and he bowls well to his field, using the offside ring to prevent Shafique reaching the sweepers when he drives at leg-breaks.

Australia's best bowlers in ODIs in India

(#CWC2023 squad):



Zampa Wkts: 32 Ave: 31 Eco: 5.9 S/R: 32

Starc Wkts: 17 Ave: 37 Eco: 6.1 S/R: 36

Cummins Wkts: 25 Ave: 34 Eco: 5.2 S/R: 39

Hazlewood Wkts: 8 Ave: 38 Eco: 5.6 S/R: 41 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 20, 2023

OVER 10: PAK 59/0 (Shafique 22 Imam 31)

Hazlewood completes the first Powerplay with an over that costs him only four singles, three of them behind square on either side of the wicket, meaning he’s gone for only 10 off the last four.

Zampa is coming on for an early bowl. Perhaps Cummins will switch ends.

"Boundaries are flowing for Pakistan!" 🗣️ 🇵🇰



A solid start on a lightning outfield as Imam sends consecutive deliveries from Hazlewood to the fence! 4️⃣ ⚡ pic.twitter.com/b3ryxQV8K6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 20, 2023

OVER 9: PAK 55/0 (Shafique 20 Imam 29)

Imam takes on the back of a length delivery outside off that spits over the bat as he swipes at fresh air. Behind blue eyes, Cummins must be savouring that bounce. Imam punches a defensive to mid-off and trots a single and Shafique then takes on the short ball, cuffing a pull, not off the middle, for four.

OVER 8: PAK 48/0 (Shafique 16 Imam 27)

Another tight and testing over from Josh Hazlewood, tying the openers down to two singles, Shafique’s to mid-off and Imam’s worked through midwicket. The singles are important. I would think that obsessing with the rate this early would get them nowhere. But if they can get to a base camp of 180 for the loss of not many off 30 they might be able to summit.

OVER 7: PAK 46/0 (Shafique 15 Imam 26)

Cummins brings himself on. His first spells in all three games to date have been erratic but he’s right on the money here to left- and right-hander alike. His legs are pumping but he has to drop to the ground to avoid being decapitated when Shafique charges him and swings through the line to smite the ball for four. Opening the face to run a ball off the blade down to third man for a single, Shafique farms the strike.

OVER 6: PAK 40/0 (Shafique 10 Imam 25)

After some wildness from the opening five overs Hazlewood answers his captain’s prayers with a maiden, beating Shafique when he tried to cut and then again when he essayed a back-foot punch.

OVER 5: PAK 40/0 (Shafique 10 Imam 25)

Starc sprays his fifth wide so far past Shafique’s leg stump. The right-hander opens the face and dabs a single down to third man and then Imam is given one on his pads and whisks it away for four. Two more are clipped off his toes finer and then he nails a midwicket flick for four. Those Starc wides to the right-handed Shafique would have tested Imam’s outside edge and yet he serves up four in a row on the left-hander’s legs … which may have tested Shafique’s.

OVER 4: PAK 28/0 (Shafique 9 Imam 15)

Hazlewood is given the treatment for two back of a length deliveries, Imam pulling the first short-arm style for four and carving the second past point for another.

The bowler comes round the wicket and immediately looks more dangerous, nailing the perfect length and zipping one in to Imam’s pads then straightens one past the edge.

Imam ul-Haq gets weaving - R. SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images

OVER 3: PAK 20/0 (Shafique 9 Imam 7)

Starc hangs two outside Shafique’s off-stump and that don’t swing so he laces the first of them through cover and the second behind point for fours. This outfield is like glass, the ball races to the rope.

OVER 2: PAK 12/0 (Shafique 1 Imam 7)

Imam eases into another drive, opening the face this time, and smearing the ball past point for four. Notoriously vulnerable when hooking, Aaron Finch urges Hazlewood to slip in the surprise bouncer. He stays fairly full for now and Imam leaves and defends and wisely refuses to take on a square cut to the shortest ball as it was tempting but far too close to him.

OVER 1: PAK 8/0 (Shafique 1 Imam 3)

Mitchell Starc begins with two legside wides. And, after a first legitimate delivery, he sprays down another and then another. So this will be a 10-ball over … at least. Starc calls for a new right boot, one with longer sprigs.

That new boot helps him to find his radar? Cobblers. But the next two balls go across the right-hander and Shafique has a big swish at the second then deflects the next off an angled bat down to third man for a single. Blimey! Still two balls to go. We’ll be here all night.

Imam eases into a cover drive and the ball races towards the boundary. Labuschagne sprints after it and dives headlong to claw it back from the boundary and fire it in as they complete their third run.

They need roughly eight an over. Decent start!

Mitchell Starc has the new ball

Abdullah Shafique is fit enough to open after that finger injury.

Innings break: Pakistan need 368 to win

Well, that could have been so much worse. From the depths of dropping David Warner on 10 and then watching an opening partnership of sublime hitting reach 259 with 97 balls left, that was a good comeback from Pakistan but they are still under the cosh even if it is a very small, high-scoring ground.

Warner and Marsh were magnificent. I think Maxwell might bowl well on this at least until the dew comes Join us for the Pakistan chase after the players take a bite.

OVER 50: AUS 367/9 (Cummins 6 Zampa 1)

After bagging two in two, Shaheen sprays the hat-trick ball across Zampa and gives up a wide. Australia’s No11 slaps a low full toss for a single to point who misfields but they fail to take a second that was there all day long.

Cummins swings and inside-edges into his boot and is then utterly diddled by the slower ball that whistles through the gate and past leg stump. One ball to go and Cummins hoicks it off the inside edge for two. They check for the run out after Rizwan removes the bails but he was home.

Afridi finishes with 10-1-54-5

Shaheen completes his five-for - R. SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)

Wicket!

Hazlewood c Rizwan b Shaheen 0 Another golden duck, nicking off to the keeper. Shaheen has five-for and is ona hat-trick fr the secoond time in the match. FOW 363/9

Wicket!

Starc c Shakeel 2 Seems absurd to say Australia have thrown away the initiative here but from such a platform the incoming batsmen have not played the situation well. Starc withdraws his front leg and swipes the ball to long off. FOW 363/8

OVER 49: AUS 363/7 (Cummins 4 Starc 2)

Labuschagne and Cummins burgle a bye when Rizwan parries Rauf’s slower ball. Cummins hoicks a single past midwicket and Labuschagne then holes out. Haris Rauf now has three wickets and history tells us Pakistan win 80 per cent of games when he does!

Enter Starc who whisks his first ball to fine leg for a single and Shaheen stops four at short fine when Cummins flicks and they have to settle for a single.

Rauf finishes with 8-0-83-3 but three for 24 off his last four.

Wicket!

Labuschagne c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 8 Middles a pull straight down the midwicket sweeper’s throat. FOW 360/7

OVER 48: AUS 358/6 (Labuschagne 8 Cummins 2)

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have done well at the death for their team after such a torrid start. Their batsmen will still have an Alp to scale but nothing like the Everest Australia’s total once seemed to be heading towards. But the travails of every new batsman to time their strokes says that big, long partnerships are crucial. Labuschagne keeps swinging and missing.

Wicket!

Stoinis lbw b Shaheen 21 Plumb. Trying to get them up to 400 he targets the soft underbelly behind the keeper but doesn’t connect. FOW 354/6

AUS review

Stoinis lbw b Shaheen Shuffled square on to ramp and was hit on the front leg as he spun round. Looked dead.

OVER 47: AUS 354/5 (Stoinis 21 Labuschagne 8)

Labuschagne retreats to leg and swats a half-tracker through mid-off for four. It’s the only real damage off Haris’s seventh over as he continues his repair job on his figures. He has two for 20 off his last three after nought for 59 off the first four.

OVER 46: AUS 347/5 (Stoinis 20 Labuschagne 3)

After tying Labuschagne up for two dot balls and a single off his yorker, Shaheen calls up fine leg and third man into the circle, pushing back point, mid-off and mid-on, signalling a slower, full ball and Stoinis knows it. He walks down and slices it over backward point for four.

OVER 45: AUS 340/5 (Stoinis 15 Labuschagne 1)

Shane Watson points out that when Haris Rauf takes three wickets in an ODI, Pakistan win 80 per cent of their matches. Ramiz Raja grasps the sliver of hope, shouting, ‘Come on, Haris!’

Pace on at 90mph thwarts Stoinis’s attempts to free his arms. A wicket and only two runs off the over.

Wicket!

Inglis c Rizwan b Rauf 13 Pakistan get their man via DRS when Inglis went to scoop and scratched a nick through to the keeper. FOW 339/5

OVER 44: AUS 338/4 (Stoinis 14 Inglis 13)

Babar puffs out his cheeks when Inglis hangs back to flick four over midwicket, his second boundary off Hasan’s over following a cover drive off an attempted yorker that didn’t land.

OVER 43: AUS 330/4 (Stoinis 14 Inglis 5)

In a nice touch Shaheen Shah Afridi, who should have had Warner caught for 10, congratulates him for a magnificent innings with a pat on the helmet as he departs.

Josh Inglis is the third batsman to leapfrog Labuschagne in the order and gets off the mark by smearing a square drive for four, gorging on the width.

Wicket!

Warner c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 163 Six and out. Having cleared his front leg to swipe the previous ball over long on for six, Warner goes for the encore but Haris had taken the pace off and he is too early on the off-cutter, losing his bottom hand as he swung. Shadab. the squad’s best fielder on as a sub, takes the steepler. FOW 325/4

OVER 42: AUS 319/3 (Warner 157 Stoinis 14)

Hasan is taken for three singles and two twos, protecting the boundaries by trimming the wide line, forcing the batsmen to reach for the ball and lose their power.

Haris Rauf, who has 4-0-59-0, is coming back.

OVER 41: AUS 312/3 (Warner 153 Stoinis 11)

Usama continues for a ninth over and has another man back at the end of the Powerplay. He could have been allowed all 10 back and they wouldn’t have stopped Warner carting his opening half-volley over midwicket for six. After Warner works a pair of singles and Stoinis slaps a cut for one, Stoinis lamps a straight drive, primarily off the toe, for six.

David Warner celebrates his century in typical style - R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images

OVER 40: AUS 297/3 (Warner 145 Stoinis 4)

Fairly quiet return for Hasan Ali who yields three leg-byes a two for Stoinis punched off the back foot through cover and a single fiddled off the pads. A petulant shy at the stumps from Shaheen almost costs them buzzers but Shakeel saves his blushes.

OVER 39: AUS 291/3 (Warner 144 Stoinis 2)

Smith needs a decent knock to prove his worth in the top four in the next match. When Head returns it will be a shootout between him and Labuschagne for the anchor role. After Usama takes his maiden World Cup wicket, Stoinis and Warner share three singles in a milking exercise and then the leg-spinner overpitches and Warner drills it to the bowler’s right for four.

Warner’s last 4 odis v Pak are crazy…

He has scored 130,179,107 and now 100*

Those opening stands have been 92,284,146 and now 214*#CWC23 #AusvPak #Warner@collinsadam @GeoffLemonSport pic.twitter.com/KkNHPEbQ8P — Thomas Miles (@TomCricket99) October 20, 2023

Wicket!

Smith c&b Usama 7 Loses his grip on a tepid drive and spoons a chance back to the formerly butter-fingered bowler who hangs on for the second time. Smith cannot believe it. FOW 284/3

OVER 38: AUS 284/2 (Warner 139 Smith 7)

Shaheen stays on for a third over in this spell and Warner spoons a drive high over mid off that plugs 5m in from the rope and buys them the time to run two. Pulling back his length but losing the line, Shaheen is pulled for four by the opener and then slapped in front of square for another. Shaheen gives his captain an earful at short extra for not stopping that.

OVER 37: AUS 274/2 (Warner 129 Smith 7)

Smith is showing that Warner needs to hang around. Despite the gargantuan total that looms on the horizon, it is hard to start an innings out there and Smith scratches around for a two and a single off Usama and Warner bunts a single back up the pitch.

OVER 36: AUS 269/2 (Warner 128 Smith 4)

Warner keeps out Shaheen’s hat-trick ball with a straight bat, clipping it for a single. Smith whisks one down to fine leg, Warner cuts for another single and Smith wears one on the legs when missing out on a pull and jogs a leg-bye.

OVER 35: AUS 264/2 (Warner 126 Smith 3)

Babar spills a routine slip catch when Smith plays down the wrong line and nicks off from Usama Mir’s leg-break. Pakistan’s fielding has been farcical.

OVER 34: AUS 259/2 (Warner 124 Smith 0)

Shaheen returns and Marsh greets him by smashing his length ball for a straight six and then flips another off his pads before he holes out round the corner, leaving the 282 made by Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 282 from 2011 unmolested as the record opening partnership in World Cup history.

Maxwell is promoted and snaps his Field Marshal’s baton in half with a crazy swipe at his first ball.

Shaheen is on a hat-trick next over.

Wicket!

Maxwell c Babar b Shaheen 0 Golden duck. Clears the front leg to aim for cow corner and slices it to mid-off. FOW 259/2

Glenn, you can take a bit more time than that! That’s a big blow for Australia; still plenty of power to come, but their most brutal hitter gone cheaply was not in the script.

Wicket!

Marsh c Usama b Shaheen 121 This time he holds on and takes a smart catch at short fine leg low down off a fine leg glance. Too much, too little, too late .... FOW 259/1

11:49 AM BST

OVER 33: AUS 245/0 (Warner 123 Marsh 109)

On come the drinks after two balls of the over because Abdullah Shafique in dropping Warner at deep midwicket of Usama appear to have hurt his hand. It was a harder chance than the one Usama shelled – mind you, a toddler tossing you an orange would have been harder than that one – but he should have held on diving to his right. Afterlife x 2 for Warner. This is preposterous.

After the intermission, Usama serves up another pie to Warner, a long hop and Warner heaves it over cow corner for six. He overcompensates with the next two, over-pitching and Warner harpoons him for successive fours through extra-cover. Rizwan cannot believe what he’s seeing and he spreads his arms wide in exasperation at his errant bowler.

Abdullah Shafique lets Warner off the hook again - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images

OVER 32: AUS 226/0 (Warner 105 Marsh 108)

Haris Rauf, who has gone for more than 15 RPO from his first three comes back, and Marsh continues the Flashman treatment, swinging through his length ball to pump a six into orbit over long on. It’s like they are toying with one of the three fastest bowlers in international cricket right now. Marsh milks him from a single and then Warner withdraws his back foot and smears a drive through cover for four.

OVER 31: AUS 214/0 (Warner 100 Marsh 101)

It’s Warner first with his fourth successive ODI century against Pakistan and 21st overall, patting a single down through long on. Marsh raises his in more spectacular style, creaming Nawaz through cover for four. Warner’s took 85 balls, Marsh’s an even 100. Fantastic partnership.

If one or both of these two ever get out, Australia are already at the stage where they don’t need both the middle order accumulators, Smith and Labuschagne, to bat No 3 and 4. They will be looking to get the likes of Maxwell or Stoinis as they hunt 400.



𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗦! 💯 💯



A 21st in ODI cricket for David Warner 😤

A birthday ton for Mitchell Marsh 🎁



SCENES in Bengaluru! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5wDqn6vguW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 20, 2023

OVER 30: AUS 208/0 (Warner 99 Marsh 96)

Marsh spies that mid-off and mid-on are up and walks down to Hasan and launches him over mid-off for six. He didn’t even middle it but with the quality and depth of the willow and his immense forearm power it didn’t matter. Nip and tuck now in the race for the first century ... but they can only exchange singles off the next two balls and then Marsh farms the strike to put himself in pole with a press-drive through cover.

OVER 29: AUS 199/0 (Warner 98 Marsh 88)

Warner drops to one knee for Nawaz’s drag down and fetches it, collaring a pull for four all along the ground. Three away from his hundred the crowd rises only for his drive down the ground to be cut off by long on and kept down to a single.

OVER 28: AUS 192/0 (Warner 93 Marsh 86)

Marsh, who has been reined in by spin, like Gulliver and the Lilliputians, made to look oddly ungainly like a grown man galumphing around a Wendy House, welcomes the return of pace on by pulling Hasan Ali’s first ball, predictably back of a length, for six over midwicket. Hasan recovers the situation with four dot balls and at this stage seven off the over seems like a minor victory for a Pakistan seamer.

OVER 27: AUS 185/0 (Warner 93 Marsh 79)

Warner chops a cut deftly for two then uses his feet to Nawaz and, with a flick of the wrists, whips four through midwicket. Warner’s single sliced to point makes this Australia’s record opening partnership at a World Cup, beating Brad Haddin’s 183 with Shane Watson against Canada in 2011.

Babar is bringing Hasan back ... this could be the moment Australia launch their second wave.

OVER 26: AUS 176/0 (Warner 86 Marsh 77)

Australia run an overthrow, doubling the return form a leg-bye when Rizwan can’t gather a shy from third man. Marsh earns another single with a stab through point.

Warner has hit six sixes so far - Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

OVER 25: AUS 171/0 (Warner 84 Marsh 76)

Marsh is still ticking as Nawaz ties him up with five dot balls. Much tighter line and finally some consistency.

OVER 24: AUS 171/0 (Warner 84 Marsh 76)

Marsh wants to hit out and is restraining himself by metaphorically biting his fist to resist the temptation. David Warner is also helping, reminding him not to throw it all away and that two singles off the over are OK for now. But the beans are jumping.

Babar misses a run-out chance by missing the ball as he went down one-handed to scoop it up at cover point. It has been one mistake after another in this terrible performance.

OVER 23: AUS 169/0 (Warner 83 Marsh 75)

After such a solid start and Pakistan’s spinners turning the screw at least compared with the prior carnage, all Australia have to do is wait for the error and Nawz obliges with a drag down after three dot balls and Warner carts him into the long pasture at coin de la vache for six. Again that’s a long, long hit, 83m.

Pakistan might back themselves to make 350 like they did against Sri Lanka. The way these two are batting, it could be 400.

OVER 22: AUS 162/0 (Warner 77 Marsh 74)

Iftikhar is taken for four singles, pasted down the ground or flicked through midwicket with the angle by the right-handed Marsh.

OVER 21: AUS 158/0 (Warner 75 Marsh 72)

After more tidy work from Nawaz and a good diving stop by the haunted Usama keeps them down to three off the first five balls, Marsh, now also resplendent in canary cap, spots that the left-arm spinner has given the final ball some rare flight. So he strides out and bullies it over mid-on for six.

Australia's improvement batting in the first 10 overs in #CWC2023:



Game 1: v Ind 43-1 (0.8º Ave swing/5% Edged)

Game 2: v RSA 50-3 (0.9º/10%)

Game 3: v Sri 64-2 (1.1º/8%)

Game 4: v Pak 82-0 (1.0º/4.5%) — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 20, 2023

OVER 20: AUS 149/0 (Warner 74 Marsh 64)

Iftikhar continues. The off-spinner switches to over the wicket for Marsh, rattling through an over of little flight that is right on the money, stopping the onslaught by extracting skid and bounce. Have Pakistan at last found some respite?

OVER 19: AUS 148/0 (Warner 73 Marsh 64)

Tight start from Nawaz, the left-arm spinner, offering some consistency of pace and trajectory to give the batsmen no chance of getting under the ball. They milk four singles in front of square.

OVER 18: AUS 144/0 (Warner 71 Marsh 62)

Iftikhar hits the brakes by getting one to spit up off a good length and beat Warner’s attempt to dab it down to third man. He is batting in a cap now, the green helmet replaced by the ODI cap. ‘Canary yellow? Canary yellow? That’s Australian gold my friend and don’t you forget it...’ Just the wide.

OVER 17: AUS 143/0 (Warner 71 Marsh 62)

Usama continues and Warner uses his feet to flog him into the long pasture at cow corner for six. Australia have hit eight today and most of them have flown miles. Warner does have a fiddle at a legside wide and might have been strangled had his bat moved a couple of centimetres further to leg.

OVER 16: AUS 134/0 (Warner 64 Marsh 61)

Iftikhar replaces Rauf and Marsh waits for the mistake, hammering a short ball baked in shortcrust pastry for four through cover. A glimmer for Pakistan when there’s a minor mix-up while running but that’s about all the hope they’ve had since Usama dropped that goober.

OVER 15: AUS 128/0 (Warner 61 Marsh 56)

Marsh drills an off drive for a single to bring up his half-century off 40 balls and then, when Warner works a single into square leg, Marsh hits the roof again, gorging when Usama goes too full and launching it back over the bowler’s head so high that it hits the fascia of the bronze roof.

Time for a drink. Though amphetamine sulphate may be more appropriate for Pakistan who need a livener.

OVER 14: AUS 119/0 (Warner 61 Marsh 49)

Rauf starts his third over with a slower ball and Warner times the pants off his legside flick, getting under the ball to scoop it for another huge six. Rauf responds with a bouncer that was all show and effort but trampettes so high over the left-hander that the umpire spreads his arms to stand like a scarecrow and put another sundry in the book. After tapping and flicking a couple of singles, Marsh moves to 49 by bookending the over with another six, rocking on to a back of a length delivery and thrashing it over midwicket. No foot movement, juts weight transference.

Mitchell Marsh hits out - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images

OVER 13: AUS 103/0 (Warner 54 Marsh 42)

Two big turning deliveries from Usman, slowing down and giving the ball some flight, give Warner pause for thought but the leg-spinner cannot turn the screw and serves up a full toss next that Warner collars through midwicket for four to bring up his fifty off 39 balls.

OVER 12: AUS 96/0 (Warner 48 Marsh 41)

Pakistan seem resigned to chasing 350+ but, with their top four, not without confidence. Haris Rauf switches ends and sticks with pace on which works when he gets his line and length right at 92mph, yielding singles only, but not when he hangs one outside off, back of a length and Marsh slaps a cut stroke for four. When he tries the slower ball, Warner waits for it and fiddles it fine off his pads for two. Australia are over the hills and far away now. Pakistan need wickets.

OVER 11: AUS 88/0 (Warner 45 Marsh 36)

Usama Mir, who dropped Warner on 10, has some amends to make when he comes on for his first spell of the tournament. He starts fairly confidently and gives it some air and a rip but all Warner has to do is wait for the four-ball that is in every leggie’s kitbag and, when the drag down comes, he pans it for four behind point.

Usama spills a sitter - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

OVER 10: AUS 82/0 (Warner 40 Marsh 35)

This is a proper Powerplay hiding now. Warner swivels on to Iftikhar’s drag down and carts him over midwicket for six then taps a single down to long off.

Marsh gives himself room to target cover but the ball is pushed wider so he reaches over to smack it through cover point for four. The next ball is just as wide but shorter so Marsh chops it off the back foot for another.

OVER 9: AUS 67/0 (Warner 33 Marsh 27)

Double change ... but Haris Rauf starts with a wide loosener and Warner throws his hands and slashes the ball over gully for four. The next ball is full and Warner steps across, drops to one knee and flicks a 90mph over his shoulder square for six, the ball bouncing off the fascia of the roof. Warner dabs for a single down to third man and Marsh slams an on-drive past the beleaguered quick for four. Birthday boy Marsh punches the next ball off the back foot behind point for four and then square drives the last ball off the front foot for another. Twenty-four off the over.

No wheels left on Pakistan’s wagon.

OVER 8: AUS 43/0 (Warner 22 Marsh 15)

Pakistan turn to the off-spin of Iftikhar who starts with a wide, angled across Warner from round the wicket. But after a drag down that Warner thumps for four, Iftikhar finds his line and gives them nothing to hit.

OVER 7: AUS 37/0 (Warner 17 Marsh 15)

Shaheen is bowling defensively and keeping it dry but Ramiz Raja points out that as the strike bowler he needs to be pitching it up and swinging it, give Marsh a couple of outswingers and then try to diddle him with an inswinger. But he stays back of a length, opts for variations of pace to try to gull Marsh rather than swing and it earns him a maiden and Marsh a sore finger when he defends a quicker one that spits up and hits him on the bottom hand.

OVER 6: AUS 37/0 (Warner 17 Marsh 15)

Now Hasan loses control of the swing and sprays a wide down the legside and then hoops another towards the slips. Warner is now having the time of his second life and cleaves a cut for four then skelps two off his pads.

Portrait of a goober:

Pakistani bowlers receive criticism, but what can they do if such easy catches are dropped on a regular basis #AUSvPAK #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/UYGkpUiZnu — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 20, 2023

OVER 5: AUS 27/0 (Warner 11 Marsh 14)

Usama Mir drops an absolute dolly at mid-on off Shaheen who is absolutely spewing about it, and justifiably so. Warner takes on the short ball and cloths it. It’s the kind of catch a six-year-old would take but Usama misjudges it completely and his hands split at chest level when under the skyer and he barely lays palm on it. A total cuckoo. Shaheen stares at the ground, folded in two, as if someone has punched him in the solar plexus.

To compound his agony Marsh, after Warner takes a single to midwicket, carves a square cut high over point for four.

OVER 4: AUS 22/0 (Warner 10 Marsh 10)

Warner shuffles across and flips Hasan, bowling from round the wicket, for six over long leg with a pick up shot, using the angle. The left-hander beams broadly when he completes a tight single to cover. It may be a last hurrah in international cricket for one of cricket’s great gamechangers and he is going to rage against the dying of the light by having the time of his life. Marsh chews up three dot balls but his patience is rewarded when Hasan errs too wide and he throws his hands at it, clattering it over point for four.

OVER 3: AUS 11/0 (Warner 3 Marsh 6)

Shaheen’s length is fine – just back of good – but his line keeps slipping. Australia add a wide to their total and then Warner punches a single off the back foot to mid-off.

Shaheen tightens up to the right-handed Marsh and racks up four dot balls, Marsh pushing crisply but the infield keeps him on strike.

Mitchell Marsh hits Shaheen for six - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

OVER 2: AUS 9/0 (Warner 2 Marsh 6)

Hasan Ali takes the other new ball. Rauf is quicker but Hasan swings it and veers one so far away from Marsh, who shapes to cut, that the umpire calls wide. Marsh takes a big stride and tries to swing for the bleachers again with a straight bat and the ball shapes past the edge. Good start from Hasan.

OVER 1: AUS 7/0 (Warner 1 Marsh 6)

Shaheen hits Warner high on the front leg with his first ball, a nip-backer, and somehow persuades his captain to review even through square leg shouted that there were two noises and it was far too high in any case. Having burned that, he hoops the next ball away from the left-hander who leaves it alone. The next ball is tighter and Warner tries to leave it late but the ball makes contact with the bottom of the blade as he withdraws it and they run a single to third man.

Marsh is now on strike and Shaheen has another go at a hysterical appeal, facing the umpire, arms and legs pumping as he beseeches for a caught behind when the right-hander plays and misses. Neither of the two slips nor Rizwan join in with him.

Marsh adds to his frustration by pumping the next ball over mid-off for six with a clean swing of the Gray Nicolls.

NOT OUT

Thick inside edge, he was two steps down and it hit him on the thighpad. That apart, though ...

🇵🇰 REVIEW WASTED FIRST BALL!



Shaheen wanted Warner LBW but it's a poor one! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/D1h045BFRP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 20, 2023

PAK review

Warner lbw b Shaheen Far too high and he hit it anyway. Crazy use of DRS

09:27 AM BST

The teams are out

And the anthems have been lustily sung. Cries of ‘Pakistan zindabad!’ greet the end of the Pakistan anthem. This great ground is about a tenth full, if that, though, as we’ve seen so far, many ticketholders come two hours in or after work.

Team news

Australia are unchanged, Pakistan bring in Usama Mir, the tall leg-spinner, for Shadab Khan:

Australia David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan have won the toss

And have put Australia in to bat. There’s always a problem with dew at Bengaluru so bowling first makes perfect sense.

Preview: Striving for balance

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan from Bangalore, the first 2023 World Cup match from Karnataka where England will play Sri Lanka next Thursday. It’s been a contrasting week for the two sides. The wheels came off for Pakistan in their heavy defeat by India last Saturday. Their stellar batting, after a promising start, collapsed like a concertina and their bowling with Shadab Khan dismally out of form and Shaheen Shah Afridi having nowhere to hide when the ball stops swinging was taken apart by India’s heavy hitters.

They are still in the top four after by virtue of their resounding victories over Netherlands and Sri Lanka but they do not, at this stage, seem to have the firepower in the absence of Naseem Shah, to do much damage on featherbed pitches such as the one here at the Chinnaswamy unless the ball swings, One can’t help feeling hat the switch to two balls in 50-over cricket has killed the are of reverse swing and without a degraded ball, Pakistan’s brilliance has been neutered.

Australia are buoyant by comparison after demolishing Sri Lanka following marmalisations at the hands of India and South Africa. Mitchell Marsh made a score, Adam Zampa, who had seemed to be rivalling Mrs Miggins for pie purveyance, suddenly clicked, liberated from the pain of lumbago, and began to look more like his old self. Pay Cummins, after a shonky start with the ball on the back of tonkings at the hands of India and South Africa, was much better in his second spell but the balance of the attack, in fact the entire XI, still seems wrong.

They appear to be waiting for Travis Head’s imminent return to sort everything but he has not batted for ages and I’m sure picking Cameron Green and asking him to bat in the top four instead of either Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne would equip them with a more dynamic option higher up until he comes back. I wouldn’t mind them shoving Marcus Stoinis up either but I fear they are leaving Glenn Maxwell with far much to do to accelerate with their Test Nos 3 and 4 at 4 and 3 in this line-up. Victory today would take them above England and the mutual schadenfreude orgy will kick off again before tomorrow’s match between the defending champions and South Africa.