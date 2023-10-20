Australia vs Pakistan LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Usama Mir drops David Warner

Australia have had a far from ideal start to their Cricket World Cup campaign so far, but will want to put things right against Pakistan.

Pat Cummins’ side suffered heavy defeats against India and South Africa in their opening two matches, but recovered- to secure a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, which was also a bit too close for comfort.

Australia are the most successful side in the history of World Cups, but have been found out this time, lacking a threat with both batting and bowling.

Pakistan won their opening two matches comfortably but were resoundingly beaten by rivals India - they lost by seven wickets - and will want to fight back.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to field

Australia vs Pakistan

09:58

5.3

Hasan Ali to David Warner. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:58

5.2

Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mir.

Warner dropped on 10

09:57 , Sonia Twigg

That was an awful drop! There are just no excuses, he doesn’t even get his hands to that delivery.

Usama Mir has been drafted into the team for this match, Warner has skied that high and I don’t know how he hasn’t caught it.

Australia have a let off and Pakistan have missed a golden opportunity to get Warner out for just 10

Australia vs Pakistan

09:57

5.2

Wide Hasan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg gully for 2 runs, run save by Rizwan.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:57

5.2

Wide Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:56

5.1

Hasan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Shakeel.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:55

4.6

Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:53

4.5

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:52

4.4

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mir.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:52

4.3

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, dropped catch by Mir.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:51

4.2

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:50

4.1

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:50

3.6

FOUR! Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:49

3.5

Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:48

3.4

Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:47

3.3

Hasan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:47

3.2

Hasan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:46

3.1

SIX! Hasan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:45

2.6

Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:45

2.5

Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:44

2.4

Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:43

2.2

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:42

2.2

Wide Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:42

2.1

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:41

1.6

Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:40

1.5

Wide Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:39

1.4

Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:39

1.3

Hasan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:38

1.2

Hasan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:37

1.1

NEW BALL. Hasan Ali to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:36

0.6

Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:36

0.5

SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:35

0.4

APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:34

0.3

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

Pakistan use early review

09:33 , Sonia Twigg

Pakistan waste a review first ball of the innings with DRS showing Warner hit the ball before it crashed into the pad, and it might also have been high and missing leg.

Australia vs Pakistan

09:33

0.2

Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Team news as Pakistan win toss and choose to field

09:10 , Sonia Twigg

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis have kept their place in the Australia XI, while Cameron Green is the 12th man and Alex Carey has been left out.

Australia have stuck with the changes they made ahead of the Sri Lanka match, which remains their only win of the tournament so far.

While for Pakistan there is no place for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out with injury.

Australia XI: Marsh, Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Inglis, Maxwell, Stoinis, Starc, Cummins, Zampa, Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar, Rizwan, Shakeel, Iftikhar, Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rauf, Mir

Australia vs Pakistan

Thursday 19 October 2023 09:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Australia vs Pakistan

Thursday 19 October 2023 09:30

Follow live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

