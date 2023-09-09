Eddie Jones and Australia beat Georgia to get Rugby World Cup off to winning start – latest reaction

Australia players celebrate after getting their first win under Eddie Jones in his second spell in charge of the Wallabies - AP/Christophe Ena

Eddie Jones this week promised us that Australia – perhaps, for the first time in living memory – had a pack of forwards that could dominate the world. If this demolition of Georgia is anything to go by, then the Wallabies coach, who is not exactly shy of a splash of embellishment, was within his rights to highlight such potential up front.

Australia finally recorded their first victory under Jones – in this tenure – but it will be the manner of this bonus-point win in the opening game of Pool C that will please him most. The Lelos, on the back of 2022 victories over Italy and Wales, had been billed as a potential banana skin for the Wallabies – especially in the tight exchanges, where the Georgian genetics excel. Not only did Australia avoid that banana skin, but up front - with the likes of Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton scrummaging in tandem – they themselves removed the banana from its peel, and macerated it into a smoothie.

It was by no means perfect, and it is tough to judge Australia comprehensively on this washout in the Parisian sunshine – Georgia, as much as we love them, were limited and lethargic, especially in the first half – but what the Wallabies possess is around five world-class individuals – even if cohesion and organisation were lacking. Jones, banishing some experienced regulars from the squad, is well aware of this and has hung his hat on it. Australia, with these genuine stars, in lieu of anything remotely harmonious on a collective level, could upset any apple cart on their day.

07:14 PM BST

07:07 PM BST

Australia win for the first time in 2023

The Wallabies bag the bonus point and are up and running.A solid performance from the Wallabies, although much sterner tests lie ahead in their pool, starting with Fiji next week.

As for Georgia, they didn’t really show their true potential today. That early Jordan Petaia try sucked the life out of them and they were on the backfoot after that and didn’t have much clinical edge to their play. Against Portugal, a team ranked 16th in the world, however, they should come out on top.

The only downer for Australia will be that injury to Ben White, who didn’t return to the pitch after his HIA. Hopefully’s he okay.

07:00 PM BST

Full time! Australia 35 - 15 Georgia

The Wallabies try to finish on a high by rushing forward from the restart. Carter Gordan sniffs the tryline but is tackled a metre or so short.. and Vunivalu knocks on as he swings out an arm to try and gather the ball.

Luke Pearce says that’s it.. Australia have ended a five-match losing streak and have finally won for the first time under Eddie Jones since the former England head coach took over in January.

06:58 PM BST

79 mins Try! Australia 35 - 15 Georgia

It’s a well-worked lineout and the Wallabies switch off. They’re briefly shoved back through the ball and it’s the replacement prop, Gigashvili who crashes over! He punches the air. The Lelos will enjoy that one and Abzhandadze converts. The score line probably doesn’t reflect how many chances they’ve had in this contest.

Beka Gigashvili celebrates scoring a late try for Georgia - Anne-Christine Poujoulat /AFP

06:54 PM BST

Ben Donaldson is the player of the match

No surprises there.

06:53 PM BST

75 mins Australia 35 - 8 Georgia

Georgia go on the attack again.. and quick hands find Tabutsadze.. who can’t find his outside man. Pretty sums up Georgia’s afternoon to be fair.

Nollie Waterman, speaking on ITV:

If I was Eddie Jones, I’d be incredibly happy with this Australian performance. They’ve turned up at the set-piece. From a performance perspective, this is exactly how they would have wanted to start their tournament, but they’ve got a big question mark looming over them against Fiji next week.”

06:50 PM BST

72 mins Australia 35 - 8 Georgia

Georgia have had bright passages of play in this second half, which has been a bit ragged, but just haven’t been abe to convert their chances. The Wallabies’ defence laterally narrows and they counter.. Akaki Tabutsadze looks like he’s in as he races down his right flank but Nawaqanitawase rushes across and makes a direct hit on the winger. That was a brilliant try saving tackle.

06:44 PM BST

67 mins Try! Australia 35 - 8 Georgia

Ben Donaldson is having a blinder! It’s two tries now for the full-back and that’s Australia’s bonus point secured.

Credit must go to the forwards, who did all the heavy lifting in the build up, before Nic White, who has been excellent since he came on, zips the ball out of a ruck to Gordon. The fly-half threads through a fine shift pass to Donaldson, who glides into acres of space and he slides over. That was really smart rugby from the Wallabies. Donaldson, who hasn’t looked like missing today, converts his own score.

06:40 PM BST

Speaking of heat..

Monsieur Richardson, whose report will be live later, is melting.

06:39 PM BST

62 mins Australia 28 - 8 Georgia

They’ve already bagged the bonus point but the Wallabies are in no mood to slow down. They flood forward again, working through the phases but Nawaqanitawase’s offload doesn’t go to plan and the ball bobbles out deep in Georgia’s 22. Australia have made 103 carries compared to Georgia’s 60. Pretty much sums up their dominance.

Koroibete has his head taped up and a few Georgian players look like they’re suffering from cramp. Must be pretty exhausting out there in that heat.

Aprasidzeatze, who is on for Lobzhanidze at scrum-half, snuffs out another attack. He chops Nawaqanitawase in half with a monstrous tackle.. the Aussie winger drops the ball but it goes backwards.

06:29 PM BST

56 mins Australia 28 - 8 Georgia

Donaldson, who has been immaculate in his first game at 15, makes no mistake from the tee.

06:28 PM BST

55 mins Try! Australia 26 - 8 Georgia

Oh Georgia, what have you done? Niniashvili comes out of nowhere and sprints through the middle of the pitch, making about 25 metres, before he’s stopped by Foketi. He’s looking for support around him but there’s nobody there.. and in the rush of the moment he pops the ball up to the Aussie prop Tupou.

Tupou turns and finds Donaldson on his shoulder... and the zippy fullback is away! He goes on a stunning run, arcing towards the wing and he’s too quick for any of the Georgian backs to catch him. He finishes neatly under the posts for a fine solo try.

Just when it looked like Georgia were turning the screw, Australia pounce.

From hero to zero....



06:24 PM BST

50 mins Australia 21 - 8 Georgia

Right, back to the action. Georgia have a spring in their step now after that Ivanishvili try. They set

Angus Bell, who has done a fine afternoon’s work in Australia’s front row, makes way for Blake Schoupp. He then gives a penalty away which Luka Matkava hacks into the Wallabies’ 22. Miriani Modebadze also comes back from his sin-bin for Georgia...who set up a scrum in Australian territory but can’t make anything of it. They’re just lacking that touch in the final third.

06:15 PM BST

46 mins - Try Georgia! Australia 21 - 8 Georgia

Georgia are trying to break the gain line but aren’t having much luck. They’re still down to 14 but have worked their way into a decent position and tease out a penalty from Australia. They opt for the touchline and try to set up a maul.. they have another penalty after the Wallabies come in at the side. Pearce signals to play on and Matkava spins an absolute peach of a pass out wide to their flanker Ivanishvili, who barges over! Just what Georgia needed. The Wallabies will be dissapointed with conceding against 14 men on the pitch.

Matkava can’t slice open the posts for the extras.

06:10 PM BST

43 mins Australia 21 - 3 Georgia

Niniashvili acrobatically decides to palm the ball back into play to avoid an Australian lineout deep in the corner.. it’s all started from an astute Nic White kick which seemed to take a slight deflection. That was sublime stuff from the Lyon winger.

06:08 PM BST

41 mins Australia 21 - 3 Georgia

We’ve back underway. Australia are forty minutes away from their first win under Eddie Jones.. and their first this year.

05:56 PM BST

Half time - Australia 21 - 3 Georgia

The Wallabies can’t finish with a flourish and that’s it. A much improved first-half from Eddie Jones’ outfit. Thought the Georgians would have put up a bit more of a fight. Petaia, Nawaqanitawase, Tupou and Bell have all been standouts for Australia, while Donaldson looks like he’s been operating at fullback his entire career.



Jordan Petaia opened the scoring for Australia - Anne Christine/AFP

Georgian winger Akaki Tabutsadze tries to launch an attack - Franck Fife/AFP

05:54 PM BST

40 mins - Australia 21- 3 Georgia

The Wallabies are looking to finish with a flourish as they patiently build the phases again, testing Georgia’s discipline once more. This time, it’s too much for the Lelos. Kerevi goes on a leg-busting run - he’s been everywhere in this match - and drags about three white shirts with him. He’s finally hauled to the ground near the touchline, five metres out, and Australia look to recycle quickly, but winger Modebadze practically ambushes Nic White. The ball is clearly still in the ruck and it’s an absolutely atrocious penalty to give away. Luke Pearce goes to his pocket almost instantly and the winger is going to the bin for 10 minutes.

Former England winger Nolli Waterman, speaking on ITV:

“That is a terrible penalty and card to take. In extra time at the end of the first half - no need. Bizarre.”

05:49 PM BST

38 mins - Australia 21- 3 Georgia

The stoppage for McDermott’s injury has sapped a bit of momentum from Australia. They look to create another attack but Koroibete is penalised for sealing off a ruck just as he darts through the midfield. Luke Pearce has refereed this game to perfection so far.

05:46 PM BST

35 mins - Australia 21- 3 Georgia

Australia get ready to launch another attack but McDermott passes it straight into the arms of Mikautadze and Georgia spark into life. They work it really well down the short side, Matkava bursts down the left flank.. the crowd are clearly rooting for the underdog.. and the fly-half plays a one-two with Modebadze.. before the attack breaks down.

We have another break in play because McDermott, who has been fizzing around, is injured in all the commotion. Ouch - that doesn’t look good. The scrumhalf doesn’t get low on one of the big Georgian tacklers and his head is in the wrong place. He’s treated on the floor and goes off, presumably for a HIA. Good to see him walking. Nic White comes onto the pitch.

Tate McDermott is tackled high - Anne Christine Poujoulat/AFP

05:38 PM BST

30 mins - Australia 21- 3 Georgia

We’ve had a bit of a lengthy TMO rewiew after Lobzhanidze caught McDermott high. The Georgian scrum-half looks like he could be in trouble here but Luke Pearce doesn’t dig into his pocket. Australia, though, have a penalty right in front of the posts. Donaldson makes no mistake to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Georgia have given away so many cheap penalties in this first half. The Wallabies have looked sharp, but in fairness their lead has founded on Georgia’s indiscipline.

First time in two years, Australia have got over the 20-point mark inside a first half.

05:35 PM BST

The Stade de France is sizzling

Anthem performances significantly improved from last night. Someone’s had a word...

Regarding the sweat levels, however, I can confirm: zero improvement.



05:33 PM BST

26 mins - Australia 18- 3 Georgia

Georgia go on the attack! Lobzhanidze, their scrumhalf, loops a fine pass out wide to Tapladze, who pops it up to winger Modebadze. He eyes up the acres of green space in front of him and sends a chip over Nawaqanitawase. The pair engage in a footrace and for a fleeting moment it looks like Georgia are in.. until Donaldson sweeps across out of nowhere over the dead ball line and deals with danger.

05:30 PM BST

23 mins - Australia 18- 3 Georgia

Right, we’ve had a quick water break, which the Georgian players will be very grateful for. They’ve been chasing shadows so far in this one. Play gets underway again and both teams engage in a bit of kick tennis and it’s Georgia who come out on top - sort off. They boot it outfield and Nawaqanitawase thinks about taking a quick throw-in, but no.

Donaldson has been note perfect at fullback. He sends one long down the field - the Aussies are certainly winning the kick battle - but Georgia deal with it effectively.

05:24 PM BST

21 mins - Australia 18- 3 Georgia

Donaldson nudges another through the sticks and Australia are looking in control.

05:23 PM BST

20 mins - Australia 15- 3 Georgia

Carter Gordon hoists a spiral cross-field kick across to Nawaqanitawase, who outjumps his marker and cleanly catches. The Wallabies look like they’re in again, as the ball pops up to Petaia. These two guys have been ball-wreckers for the Wallabies in this impressive opening quarter.

Australia have a penalty and call for a scrum. They get another penalty as Georgia stray offside... as Australia’s captain Will Skelton is held up over the line - no it’s the prop Tupou who’s put his hands up and says he knocked it on in the build up. We’ll come back for the penalty.. Australia are going for the uprights again.

05:20 PM BST

14 mins - Australia 15- 3 Georgia

Australia are going through the gears now and win a penalty after the restart. Up steps Donaldson again, who makes no mistake from the tee. Georgia haven’t got going yet..

05:14 PM BST

9 mins - Try! Australia 12- 3 Georgia

Nawaqanitawase has been such a livewire for Australia in this match so far. Kerevi storms into the danger zone with a rampaging run. He twists and turns through a sea of white shirts before offloading to Petaia, who in turn slips it out the back, one-handed to Nawaqanitawase, who is outside him, and the young winger glides over. This time Donaldson nudges over the conversion. This has been a sizzling start for the Wallabies.

05:09 PM BST

5 mins - Australia 5 - 3 Georgia

Carter Gordon has gone flying into Georgia’s scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze, who successfully charged down the former’s clearance kick from the restart. Gordon is quick to react but he does it completely the wrong way - by taking Lobzhanidze out in the air. Luke Pearce, the man in the middle today, blows instantly and Georgia have a free hit in front of the posts. Matkava slides the ball through the uprights.

05:07 PM BST

2 mins - Try! Australia 5- 0 Georgia

It’s a dream start for the Wallabies! Jordan Petaia opens Australia’s account at the Rugby World Cup with a well-worked team try after flooding Georgia’s 22. It all started through a delightful 50-22 attacking kick from winger Nawaqanitawase and from there they went through the motions, recycling the ball quickly across the field to Petaia, who rode a collision to break over the try line.

A fast start for #AUS! ⚡️



05:03 PM BST

KICK OFF

Ben Donaldson, new to the fullback role for Australia, gets us underway.

05:02 PM BST

The anthems have been sung

Both renditions are accompanied by an accapella-esque chorus backing track, which is becoming quite a feature of this World Cup, although I’m not sure it’s made for TV viewing as the players seem to be belting out their words a few seconds too late.

04:57 PM BST

The teams are walking out

..into a sweltering Stade de France. Kick-off is coming up.

04:55 PM BST

Big day for Carter Gordon

Carter Gordon only made his Wallabies debut two months ago and he’s the only specialist fly-half in Australia’s squad after Eddie Jones chose to leave out veteran fly-half Quade Cooper. It will be fascinating to see how the young man goes out there today.

04:42 PM BST

Our bonhomme Charles Richardson is in position

Baking Stade de France. Just under 30 minutes until kick-off. This group from Sydney ready for a first win over Eddie Jones.



04:37 PM BST

Just under 20 mins until KO

It’s a special day for Australia’s tighthead prop, Taniela Tupou, who will run out for his 50th cap.

Taniela Tupou - World Rugby /Adam Pretty

04:34 PM BST

Atmosphere building outside the Stade de France

Fans arrive outside the Stade de France ahead of Australia v Georgia - Adam Davy/PA

Australia and Georgia have only ever met once before - also at a World Cup - PA/PA

04:22 PM BST

A key battle..

..will be Ben Donaldson v Davit Niniashvili. In previous years, Georgia’s forward pack were the main building blocks of their squad, but now their backs are writing the headlines. One of them is Lyon flyer Niniashvili.

In truth, both sets of back threes are very much worth keeping an eye on, although the mercury in Paris this evening is set to tip 36 degrees at 6pm, so we might see fatigue playing a part. Donaldson’s selection over Andrew Kellaway at full-back is a curious one, but he will likely be deployed as a secondary goal kicker alongside fly-half Carter Gordon.

04:09 PM BST

Jones says his evolving Australia side are like an ‘F1 car’

The Australia head coach previously compared his side to a Datsun 180B in July.

“We are ready to go, mate. We’re like an F1 car now, a fast one at the start of the grid. There’s been a really good progression. We went through a period where we had to almost de-structure the team to get ourselves in the position where we think we can win the World Cup. This is the first step against Georgia, a very important game.”

04:00 PM BST

Winless Wallabies

Australia are still chasing their first win of 2023, having lost all five games under Eddie Jones since he returned as head coach, including a 41-17 defeat by France in their final warm-up game last month. In fact, this is the first time they have started a Rugby World Cup without a win in the same calendar year.

03:57 PM BST

Head to head

This will be only the second ever meeting between these two sides, who met at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the pool stages, with the Wallabies coming out on top 27-8. They went on to lose their subsequent quarter-final against...England.

If Georgia, who have never progressed beyond the pool stages since their World Cup debut in 2003, can seal a momentous win today, they will have one eye on the knockouts.

Wales, Fiji and Portugal are the other two nations in Pool C, with the two top-ranked sides in the pool progressing to the quarter-final.

03:50 PM BST

Here's how both teams line up

Australia 15 Ben Donaldson; 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott; 1 Angus Bell, 2 David Porecki, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Richard Arnold, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements 16 Matt Faessler, 17 Blake Schoupp, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Robert Leota, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Nic White, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 Suli Vunivalu.

Eddie Jones makes three changes to the side that were beaten 41-17 by France in their final warm-up game at the Stade de France a fortnight ago, with regular starting centre Samu Kerevi, who was an injury doubt for the game, returning to the side for Lalakai Foketi. Ben Donaldson and wing Marika Koroibete also come into the back three while Australia’s pack remains unchanged, with 22-stone lock Will Skelton continuing as captain.

Georgia 15 Davit Niniashvili; 14 Akaki Tabutsadze, 13 Demur Tapladze, 12 Merab Sharikadze, 11 Miriani Modebadze, 10 Luka Matkava, 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1 Nika Abuladze, 2 Shalva Mamukashvili, 3 Guram Papidze, 4 Nodar Cheishvili, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 6 Tornike Jalagonia, 7 Luka Ivanishvili, 8 Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements 16 Tengizi Zamtaradze, 17 Guram Gogichashvili, 18 Beka Gigashvili, 19 Lasha Jaiani, 20 Giorgi Tsutskiridze, 21 Gela Aprasidze, 22 Tedo Abzhandadze, 23 Giorgi Kveseladze.

Head coach Levan Maisashvili has named nine players in his match-day 23 from the last time they played the Wallabies at RWC 2019. Twelve players in the match-day 23 play their club rugby in France, while captain Merab Sharikadze is one of only nine Georgians to play 90 or more tests, 42 of them leading his country.

Referee Luke Pearce (RFU)

03:41 PM BST

Good afternoon

.. and welcome to live coverage of Australia v Georgia at the Rugby World Cup.

The ninth and 11th-ranked sides in the world kick off Pool C as the action returns to Stade de France less than 24 hours after the tournament opener between France and New Zealand.

Georgia, who sit two places below Australia in the world rankings, will fancy their chances against a youthful Wallabies outfit who are, frankly, desperate to find some form.

Eddie Jones’ Australia head into their tournament opener off the back of a five-match losing streak. You read that right. Jones returned for a second stint as the Wallabies’ head coach in January this year and while he has talked up his side’s potential, they are yet to fire on the pitch.

Having controversially left out stars Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper, former England head coach Jones has backed his side - which is the youngest squad at the World Cup with an average age of 26.5 years - to come out firing.

“It is 20 years since Australia has picked a young team like this,” said Jones. “It shows a changing of the guard. This is a new team that want to take Australian rugby forward. We want to play a game that enthuses people in Australia to want to follow the Wallabies again.

“We have dropped down the rankings in national sports teams. We want to be a team that everybody in Australia admires and respects and can’t wait to see us play, and this group of young men have the opportunity to do that.”

Georgia will be buoyed after their historic 13-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff last autumn and while getting out of their pool remains a long shot, they are no longer considered minnows on the world stage, having harboured long-term ambitions to play in the Six Nations.

The Lelos achieved a 50-point victory over Romania in the warm-ups and will back themselves against an Australian side low on confidence.