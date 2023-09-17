Fiji shock Australia in biggest upset of 2023 Rugby World Cup – latest reaction

Fiji hung on to beat Australia for first time since 1954 - Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup Pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France.

Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.

Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break and a Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half.

Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.

06:44 PM BST

80 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

It’s wide, but that’s getting into semantics. Fiji have done it!

Their first victory over the Wallabies since 1954, and an historic moment in world rugby.

The final score in Bordeaux: Fiji 22 - 15 Australia.

06:41 PM BST

80 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

Penalty Fiji! It’s all over.

But there’s one more twist! Fiji go for the posts to avoid Australia getting the losing bonus point.

Fans the world over can hardly believe what they are witnessing.

06:40 PM BST

80 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

With the clock in the red, Australia will have one more chance. This is it!

Do or die for Australia. The hopes of a nation rest on Fiji.

06:39 PM BST

79 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

And it’s almost a try for Fiji! Nayacalevu leads from the front to bust in midfield and passes wide to the winger.

He streaks to the corner but is tracked down and throws into touch as he looks to offload.

Australia clear and Fiji have a lineout. 30 seconds to play.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu streaks through in midfield - AFP/Olivier Chassignole

06:37 PM BST

77 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

Australia knock-on at the lineout, and Fiji have another scrum.

The game is poised on a knife-edge. This is going to be a nail-biting few minutes...

06:35 PM BST

77 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

With the game entering its final five minutes, Fiji seem adamant not to call the mark.

Australia are intent on winning the kicking battle, while the forwards mull around in the middle of the field waiting for something to happen. What a bizarre passage of play.

Eventually it’s Australia who make the poor kick, and Fiji have a lineout around half-way.

06:33 PM BST

73 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

Fiji’s lineout is killing them here.

The ball is over-thrown this time. Australia move the ball down the line to Koroibete he flies into Droasese.

It looks like a no-arms tackle from Droasese, but Brace allows play to go on. Perhaps a let-off there for Fiji.

Fiji win another turnover penalty and win their lineout this time. They kick down to just short of the Wallabies 22.

06:31 PM BST

72 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

Turnover Fiji at a crucial moment.

This time is Radradra who steps up, getting himself into a perfect jackal position to win the penalty.

Fiji clear their lines up to halfway.

06:30 PM BST

70 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

Australia have exerted pressure on Fiji’s lineout all afternooon. They battle for it again just inside the Fijian half and win it back.

The Wallabies go to the skies again as they look to pile pressure back on Fiji.

They win it, and Australia burst up through the middle through Valentini.

06:28 PM BST

TRY AUSTRALIA! 69 min AUS 15 FIJ 22

There is still time for Australia. Replacement centre Lalakai Foketi makes an immediate impact winning a penalty turnover.

The Wallabies kick for the corner and set a driving maul.

They play under advantage and Vunivalu gets the ball at the back of the maul as it collapses.

The winger sees a gap open in front of him and dives over to score!

Ben Donaldson adds the extras to bring Australia within seven points.

06:24 PM BST

65 min AUS 8 FIJ 22

And it’s over! Lomani curves the ball through the uprights to extend Fiji’s lead to 14 points.

06:23 PM BST

64 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

After a Fiji linout, Australia are penalised, and Fiji crash up into midfield through Tuisova.

Australian replacement prop Jordan Uelese looks to fly out of the line to quash the next phase, but he flies into the hip of an oncoming Fiji attacker and looks to have copped a nasty head knock.

He goes off for an HIA, meanwhile Lamoni will have another crack at three points off the tee.

06:19 PM BST

62 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Another Fiji penalty, and the crowd errupts!

Who else but Tuisova. The veteran centre immediately atones for his error to win a crucial turnover at the breakdown.

They have not allowed Australia an inch in attack so far.

06:18 PM BST

59 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Fiji are ready and waiting though and attack the ball carrier as soon as he lands.

They then fight at the next breakdown to win another turnover penalty.

Raiwalui’s side arrived with a game plan in defence, and they have certainly delivered so far.

But Australia have a little bit of momentum here. Tuisova is penalised again for a seatbelt tackle, and Brace makes this point to the captain.

Australia kick to the corner.

06:16 PM BST

59 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

A potential momentum-shifter for Australia.

Fiji are penalised at the scrum for not driving straight, and the Wallabies kick upfield for a lineout on the opposition 22 which they look to drive.

06:15 PM BST

58 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Botia comes off. The veteran flanker has given it everything in this first hour.

He will now watch anxiously from the bench hoping Fiji’s replacements can bring it home.

As fatigue starts to set in, this next 10 minutes could prove crucial.

06:13 PM BST

57 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Australia move the ball left, but there is no way through there.

They come back in-field and get the ball to Koroibete for what feels like his first carry of the game.

But if he had escaped notice until now, the winger makes a statement with a huge carry into Habosi.

The Wallabies continue to look dangerous, but the Fijians are relentless at the breakdown. This time it’s Tuisova who gets into the jackal position and wins his side a penalty. Fiji clear up to just short of their own ten-metre line and have a lineout.

06:10 PM BST

56 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Australia have some good ball onside the Fijian half. But Raiwalui’s men show no sign of tiring and blitz through on the counter-ruck to win the ball back.

If anything though, they move too quickly, and Semi Radradra spills the ball as he looks to pick it up.

Australia have a midfield scrum just inside the opposition scrum.

06:08 PM BST

55 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Fiji put a good-looking kick through to the right corner that causes Vunivalu to back pedal.

The winger looks to step the oncoming defence, but there’s too many Fijians to cover, and he is thrown into touch.

Sadly for Fiji, one of their players was in front of the kicker and did not retreat.

Australia win a penalty and kick up to the Fijian 22.

06:06 PM BST

53 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

The glimmers of an opportunity for Australia as they move it out to Vunivalu on the right wing.

The big winger puts boot to ball and is cut in half by the oncoming Fiji tackler as he does so, but he gets too much on it and the ball rolls dead.

Fiji scrum on halfway.

06:05 PM BST

51 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Fantastic strip in the tackle by Botia. Fiji have front-foot ball on the opposition 22.

They have numbers out left if they can get it there.

Tuisova tries the miss-pass, but the ball floats into touch.

Probably the wrong decision there, and the opportunity goes begging for Fiji.

06:02 PM BST

50 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Fiji have kick chased brilliantly all game, and this time proves no exception as they pile pressure on Nawaqanitawase.

Kick tennis ensues, with the ball eventually going out for an Australia lineout just inside their own half.

06:01 PM BST

49 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

And it goes wide! Early signs of nerves from the replacement scrum half as he pulls it away to the left.

It’s a huge amount of pressure to place on a player who has just come on, but those are the margins by which World Cup games can be won.

05:59 PM BST

48 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Fiji win a scrum penalty and kick for a lineout on the Australian 10.

Valatini is then penalised for off-side, and Fiji go for the posts again. The crowd is roaring Fiji on here.

Lomani has his firs shot of the game.

05:59 PM BST

46 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

There’s a sudden nerviness about the game. Fiji are beyond a try ahead, so Australia must chase the game.

A huge substitution for Fiji. Kuruvoli looked as if he was struggling with cramp at the last ruck and has now come off.

That’s a big call, with the scrum-half having nailed all his kicks so far.

They have an experienced replacement though in Lomani.

05:56 PM BST

45 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Almost trouble for Fiji.

As they look to exit, they are charged down, but Brace rules the Australian second row was offside.

Fiji clear upfield.

05:54 PM BST

FIJI TRY! 43 min AUS 8 FIJ 19

Fiji score from nothing!

Miscommunication from Australia as Carter Gordon backs out from his jump.

The ball lands in no-man’s land and pops up to Joshua Tuisova, and the cannonball races away to dive into the corner.

A huge score for Fiji! Better still for the Pacific Islanders, Kuruvoli hits the conversion. On his kicking debut, and on the biggest stage of all, the scrum-half is yet to miss.

Josua Tuisova! 🔥



Australia take their eye off the ball and Fiji pounce 🇫🇯#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/gAHYejCvye — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 17, 2023

05:51 PM BST

41 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

The second half is under way, and Fiji start just as they left off.

Botia, whose nickname is the demolition man, lives up to his moniker and crashes into midfield.

Fiji move it out to the left but force the offload. Australia scrum.

Wainiqolo has caught his ankle and limps off. On Comes Habosi to replace him. That’s one Toulon player off and one Racing 92 player on. Not a bad replacement to have.

05:45 PM BST

Have Fiji been hard done by?

Two key decisions have generated controversy at half-time.

With the Australia try, former Scotland captain John Barclay has said it shouldn’t have stood as Australia prevented the Fijian ball-carrier from placing the ball at the previous ruck.

The other contentious decision came when Fiji were playing under advantage and scrum-half Kuruvoli deliberately passed the ball into the back of an Australian player lying on the floor in an attempt to milk a penalty.

As it happened, the ball bounced right back up into the scrum-half’s hands, and he ran straight through the defence before Brace blew up for an earlier infringement by Australia.

Under the laws, it seems clear that Fiji should have been allowed to play on under advantage.

Have your say in the comments below!

🗣️"That should be a penalty to #FIJ up the other end of the pitch"

05:33 PM BST

39 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

Fiji have one more tilt this half, again from the lineout.

Tuisova crashes up into midfield.

They move it right and Droasese dribbles one into the corner. There is just time for the Australian throw.

The Wallabies gather, and Nic White says that will do for half-time.

Fiji lead Australia 12-8. What a game so far!

05:31 PM BST

38 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

Crucial steal at the lineout for Australia.

Fiji through well to the back, but Nick Frost stepped up at a crucial moment to flap the ball back to his side.

Gordon clears but Fiji have another lineout inside the opposition 22.

Botia is at the back as the second rows come down but he knocks the ball forward. He hangs his head - the veteran flanker knows just how important these moments are in World Cup rugby.

05:29 PM BST

37 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

Australia disrupt at the lineout, but they are penalised at the ruck. The penalty count is racking up.

Fiji show intent and go for the corner with a couple of minutes left to play in this half. Can they come away with a try?

05:27 PM BST

35 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

Fiji hold the ball just inside their own half, and they are playing under advantage again for both a Valetini high tackle and an offside.

Australia must be careful with their penalty count.

Fiji knock it up-field for a lineout just inside the Australia 22.

05:25 PM BST

33 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

Carter Gordon knocks on, then Fiji kick downfield.

Petaia responds with an absolute rocket. Luckily for Fiji, it bounces just short of the 22, denying Australia an attacking lineout.

Fiji clear back up-field.

05:24 PM BST

31 min AUS 8 FIJ 12

But again the strike is clean!

Fiji’s World Cup hopes are being kept alive here by their scrum-half’s metronomic right boot.

Simione Kuruvoli keeps the scoreboard ticking over with his cultured right boot - AFP/Francis Bompard

05:23 PM BST

31 min AUS 8 FIJ 9

Great work at the driving maul from Fiji.

They get the ball marching forwards and Australia are penalised for collapsing.

Fiji opt for the posts again. This is Kuruvoli’s hardest one yet - on the 10-metre line and wide out to the left.

05:21 PM BST

30 min AUS 8 FIJ 9

Fiji penalty, and the screams of Fijian approval are guttural over the ref mic.

It’s Botia this time - once he’s on the ball the flanker is more or less immovable.

Levani Botia has been immense at the breakdown - AFP/Francis Bompard

05:20 PM BST

29 min AUS 8 FIJ 9

Australia have posession in midfield but are repelled by Fiji’s defence.

Again they take to the air - clearly they have decided to target that left flank of Fiji by throwing Nawaqanitawase to challenge.

There is a knock-on though, and Australia now have the ball on Fiji’s 22.

05:19 PM BST

27 min AUS 8 FIJ 9

He may lack experience, but Kuruvoli is kicking like a dream so far.

Fiji reclaim the lead.

05:17 PM BST

26 min AUS 8 FIJ 6

Just a penalty - good decision. Kuruvoli was falling into the challenge, and White catches him high with the arm and chest.

It’s clearly an accident, and the Australia scrum-half apologises for his clumsiness.

It does, however, give Fiji another chance to take the lead.

05:16 PM BST

26 min AUS 8 FIJ 6

Play is back under way and there’s an early opportunity for Fiji.

The TMO calls down too - they are reviewing a high tackle by Nic White. It’s all action here!

05:15 PM BST

24 min AUS 8 FIJ 6

There was some debate about a knock-on at the breakdown by Australia before White’s 50-22, but Brace decides he is happy with it.

05:13 PM BST

TRY AUSTRALIA! 23 min AUS 8 FIJ 6

Out of nowhere for Australia!

Nic White lands a perfect 50-22.

Quick-thinking from Nawaqanitawase who takes a quick lineout to Kerevi and the centre offloads back inside to the winger.

It’s been all Fiji so far, but the Pacific Islanders were caught napping, and Australia captialise.

The conversion goes wide.

Mark Nawaqanitawase dives for the line after a quick lineout - AFP/Olivier Chassignole

05:12 PM BST

23 min AUS 3 FIJ 6

Fiji have had the most of the posession so far.

They carry in midfield, using their heavy to bash forwards.

Tuisova makes 10-plus metres all by himself.

05:11 PM BST

21 min AUS 3 FIJ 6

Australia are penalised for taking the space at the ruck, and Fiji have another chance to go for the posts.

There’s none of the fijian pot-shots of old. They are here to play test match rugby at the highest level.

Kuruvoli makes no mistake to doubles his international tally, and Fiji take the lead.

05:07 PM BST

18 min AUS 3 FIJ 3

Now it’s Australia’s turn to attack as they ship it out to the left.

Kerevi with another strong carry as he goes through Tela.

Nic White looks to roll a box kick into the corner, but it goes just the wrong side of the corner flag.

Fiji scrum.

05:06 PM BST

17 min AUS 3 FIJ 3

Valetini knocks on in the tackle. Fiji scrum outside their 22.

05:05 PM BST

16 min AUS 3 FIJ 3

Fijian get the ball out and again they ship it down the line with a couple of miss-passes.

Radradra flies down the wing but is smashed by Kerevi.

In the mini-game of Fijian grudge matches, Kerevi won that round.

Australia win a penalty at the breakdown.

05:03 PM BST

15 min AUS 3 FIJ 3

Mawi looked like he had the nudge on Slipper there as the Australian tight head hinges at the hips.

Brace rules it a re-set though.

05:02 PM BST

13 min AUS 3 FIJ 3

Good work at the lineout maul from Australia. You can hear Nic White screaming to his forwards to keep the drive on.

Australia look to exploit the blindside, but Mawi lets Carter Gordon know there is no room there.

A huge hit from the Fijian prop. Gordon certainly felt that!

The fly-half knocks on and Fiji have a scrum on their 22 out to the right.

Some of the collisions in the first half have been truly frightening - AFP/Francis Bompard

04:59 PM BST

10 min AUS 3 FIJ 3

Kuruvoli kicks for goal from 40m out but directly in front.

It has the legs and the accuracy, and Fiji level things up. That’s his first ever kick in international rugby. Not a bad way to open his account.

04:58 PM BST

9 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

After a rest, Fiji get good ball and are told to use it.

They go wide straightaway and go inside the Australian 10.

Arnold flies up out the line and puts in a big shot, but Australia are penalised at the breakdown.

04:56 PM BST

7 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

A steady first scrum from both sides.

Now it’s Australia’s turn to attack, and they take to the skies looking to use the height advantage of Nawaqanitawase. The ball comes forward off the winger and Fiji have a scrum.

His duel with Radradra on the wing will be a fascinating contest today.

04:54 PM BST

5 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

Fiji ship it from coast to coast as if they are playing Sevens.

There’s already been some monstrous impacts and were only a few of minutes in.

Fiji are making progress with their carrying, forcing Australia to defend out wide.

But the ball goes forwards, and Australia have a scrum just outside their 22.

04:52 PM BST

5 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

Fiji go off the top and test the Australian defence for the firs time.

The weather is perfect today, so expect plenty of running rugby from these two blockbuster sides.

04:51 PM BST

4 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

Fiji kick deep off the re-start before clearing touch touch just short of half-way through young fly-half Carter Gordon.

04:50 PM BST

3 min AUS 3 FIJ 0

It’s an easy kick for Donaldson from straight in front, and he makes no mistake.

Australia are off the mark.

04:50 PM BST

3 min AUS 0 FIJ 0

Good lineout ball from Australia.

They drive in-field and play inder penalty advantage for another high tackle.

Andrew Brace warns Nayacalevu. Fiji must be carefule here.

Australia go for the posts.

04:49 PM BST

1 min AUS 0 FIJ 0

Early penalty for Australia after a Fiji seatbelt tackle on Petaia.

Donaldson nudges downfield for a lineout just inside the Fiji 22.

04:48 PM BST

1 min AUS 0 FIJ 0

And we’re off!

Ben Donaldson gets us under way. Fiji gather and box kick to halfway.

04:45 PM BST

Kick off moments away

The challenge has been laid down by Fiji. Kick-off is imminent!

04:45 PM BST

The teams are out

The teams are out, the anthems are done, and now it’s time for the Fijian Cibi led by captain Nayacalevu.

Semi Radradra performs the Cibi - EPA/Yoan Valat

04:44 PM BST

Australia's not-so-secret Fijian weapons

The Wallabies are well set to face Fiji, with seven Fijians if their own in Eddie Jones’s squad.

At this tournament, there is a sense that Fiji are tired of being rugby’s favourite underdog and are here to go toe-to-toe with the very best.

There is still a mountain to climb though. If Fiji win today, it will be the first time they’ve beaten the wallabies since 1954.

For their part, Australia boast seven players of Fijian heritage in their match-day squad in Koroibete, Kerevi,Vunivalu, Fines-Leleiwasa, back-row Rob Valetini and wing Nawaqanitawase. It remains to be seen which Fijians come out tops!

For more on Australia’s Fijian influx, check out Ben Coles’s piece here.

04:41 PM BST

The mood in Saint Etienne

It’s a cracking ground here in Saint Etienne and while outside it felt like every supporters was wearing a Wallabies shirt, the spread looks a bit more even inside the ground.

French fans just like last week will be firmly behind Fiji. It’s hot but not humid like Fiji’s opener last Sunday against Wales, which hopefully means fewer handling errors. This should be a ripper (have I said that right?)

04:35 PM BST

Fiji fired up

Fiji will come into this game with the bit between their teeth have come within a whisker of derailing Wales’ World Cup ambitions in their opening game last week.

If it wasn’t for some lenient refereeing of Wales’ red-zone defence and a Fiji knock-on in the dying moments as the try line beckoned, it could have been a very different story.

Indeed, centre Waisea Nayacalevu’s reaction said everything as he huffed and puffed like Mr Wolf in his post-match interview.

Fiji aren’t short of firepower today as they bring the human wrecking ball Joshua Tuisova into the midfield alongside captain Waisea Nayacalevu. Semi Radradra, a physical specimen in his own right, moves to the wing.

“We did our review and got out of it what we need to do better against the Wallabies,” Simon Raiwalui told reporters in Bordeaux after naming his team on Friday.

“I think Eddie (Jones) will have them firing for the match and we’re looking forward to a great occasion, two teams who like to play rugby, play with ball carriers and strike weapons so it should be a good match.”

Nayacalevu, who scored another of Fiji’s tries against the Welsh, added: “It’s a do-or-die game this week for us, so that’s our mentality this week.

“We take Australia seriously and we’ve prepared well this week for the game on Sunday.”

04:17 PM BST

The XVs

Australia

15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 1-Angus Bell, 2-Dave Porecki, 3-James Slipper, 4-Nick Frost, 5-Richie Arnold, 6-Tom Hooper, 7-Fraser McReight, 8-Rob Valetini

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

Fiji

15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Teti Tela, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 1-Eroni Mawi, 2-Sam Matavesi, 3-Luke Tagi, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7-Levani Botia, 8-Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Vilimoni Botitu, 23-Vinaya Habosi

04:08 PM BST

A vital Pool C clash

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of this afternoon’s Pool C clash between Australia and Fiji in Saint-Etienne.

And there is late team news to report! Will Skelton, Australia’s captain who was going to be given “until kick-off” to prove his fitness after a calf strain, is out for the Wallabies, as part of a double injury hammerblow. Taniela Tupou, Australia’s rampaging tighthead who has been scrummaging so successfully in front of Skelton, is also out, with a hamstring injury. Given how destructive that duo had been, their loss is a significant blow to the Wallabies’ chances of overcoming a Fijian side that must win this afternoon to stand a realistic chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Richie Arnold of Toulouse comes in for Skelton in the second row while James Slipper, traditionally a loosehead, fills the void left by Tupou on the tighthead. David Porecki at hooker will captain the side and Matt Philip comes onto the bench in place of Arnold.

Australia’s line-out coach Dan Palmer insisted on Friday that there were no mind games at play with the Skelton selection.

“We [gave] Will as much time as possible to get ready for the game. We [gave him] until the last minute to be ready.

“There’s no mind games, we just [gave] him as long as possible. He’s an important part of our team and we were prepared to do that.

“We are confident that MP [Matt Philip] can step up and do a job for us, he’s a world-class lock.”

Fiji, meanwhile, have been bolstered by the return of world-class duo Levani Botia and Josua Tuisova to the flank and centre respectively, after the pair came on in the second half in the loss to Wales last Sunday. Tuisova’s return pushes Semi Radradra, almost the hero in Bordeaux, out to the wing.

Of that decision, Graham Dewes, Fiji’s assistant coach, said: “We want to give Josua a go, he’s a big power-runner. We see Australia as a team that has a lot of power runners as well, so we want to bring some of our biggest power runners on right from the start this weekend.”

We’ll bring you those confirmed teams next.

Big Will Skelton is seen touch side wearing a boot - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

