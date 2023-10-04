From Australia to Tallahassee, FSU punter Alex Mastromanno is making a difference

Punters don't often get the credit they deserve for impacting college football games from fans.

Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno changed the game for the Seminoles in the overtime victory over Clemson two weeks ago in Death Valley with a few kicks.

With 7:03 left in a tied ballgame, the redshirt junior from Melbourne, Australia booted a ball from the FSU 9-yard line to the Clemson 34 for a punt of 59 yards. The Tigers returned the ball to its own 44 and the ensuing drive ended in a missed go-ahead field goal.

“That was huge. I thought Alex did a great job for us," FSU specials teams coordinator John Papuchis said at Monday's weekly press conference. "He was able to flip the field over a couple of times, especially that punt that was late in the game and we were in our own end-zone, I thought he hit a great ball there."

The punter from Brighton Grammar in Melbourne will help No. 5 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) as it takes on Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0) in its ACC home opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Field.

In the third quarter, Mastromanno also added a 52-yard boot that was fair caught at the Clemson 52, a 57-yard punt to the Clemson 14, and a 51-yard punt to the Clemson 3 in the fourth.

While many believe punters have a difficult time with pressure when backed up in their own end for a punt, Mastromanno said he actually enjoys those.

“I love it because I’ve got a full field punting,” Mastromanno said with a smile. “So I can kick it a bit further and not have to worry about it.”

The second of the two big third-quarter punts preceded the sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown by Kalen DeLoach to tie the game at 24.

"If he doesn’t, he’s going to set up a pretty short field position for them," Papuchis said. "Our coverage was really good and I think our guys recognize that. As a matter of fact, Alex was our special teams player of the game among our own team last week and it really came down to how he operated and how he was able to affect the field position in the game.”

Improvement from 2022 from Mastromanno

Mastromanno, the first player to commit to head coach Mike Norvell at FSU, averaged 41.8 yards on 34 punts last season, with a long of 53. He had five punts of at least 50 yards last season.

Against Clemson, he had four punts of 50-plus yards, alone and has seven for the season through the first four games. Currently, he is averaging 47.2 yards per boot and has landed five punts inside the 20.

Mastromanno is tied for seventh in the nation with his average and the current clip would break the school record held by Shawn Powell of 47 yards in 2011.

"Yeah, it's been a good start," Mastromanno said. "I guess I am pretty happy. We'll take it week by week, but so far so good."

Australian Rules Football origin

Australian punters in college football is nothing new. According to a Washington Post article in September, a total of 69 Power Five schools have punters from "Down Under."

An Australian punter has won the Ray Guy Award - given to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate punter - seven of the last 10 seasons. Mastromanno is on the watch list for this season.

Like many of the Australians, Mastromanno began his kicking career playing Australian Rules Football, when he was three or four years old.

In the AFL, kicking is a primary method of advancing the ball. Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks, Mitch Wishnowsky of the San Francisco 49ers and Lou Hedley of the New Orleans Saints are three NFL punters with Australian origins.

"I'm pretty close with a lot of boys," Mastromanno said of the Australian punters he knows across college football. "Obviously one of my best mates Louie, just went to the Sains, which is pretty cool. I keep in close contact with him and he's doing really well.

"A few other boys in the ACC who are playing. So we got a cool little group going."

Nathan Chapman was a former Australian rules football player and appeared in three preseason games in 2004 as a Green Bay Packer. In 2007, he started the ProKick Academy to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the College/NFL level in the United States.

Of the 69 punters with jobs in college, 33 trained at ProKick, including Mastromanno.

"Australian football is the sport we grow up playing," he said. "You guys probably started throwing a baseball or a football at the age of five. We start just kicking the ball. We're able to translate that into the American game, come over here, do our job and really thrive."

In the AFL, punts are executed similarly to the punting style in American and Canadian football. The most popular style is the "drop punt," where the ball is held vertically, then dropped and kicked before it hits the ground, helping get a backward spin on the ball. The style is akin to a pooch punt or quick kick in American football.

There are also the "torpedo" and "checkside" punt styles, which are a little less common. The torpedo is closer to a traditional spiral which can be used to boot a punt from deep in a team’s own territory. The banana kick, where the ball is angled across the foot and it helicopters through the air and curves away from punt returners, making it difficult to field and potentially return.

The different variances bring a different style than most American players are used to fielding punts.

"I guess the thing that the Australian player brings to the table is just multiplicity in how you punt, the rolled punts both ways, now you see more and more guys kicking with the left and right foot," Papuchis said. "So it does add an element to your strategy when it comes to punt, and it also adds a little bit of a challenge to your punt return as well.”

Adding to the Florida Gators rivalry with Florida State

Another Australian punter Mastromanno is well-acquainted with is Jeremy Crawshaw, the punter for the rival Florida Gators.

While Mastromanno shares a mutual respect with Crawshaw, he also enjoys the rivalry aspect, over an important holiday.

"I get to see him every Thanksgiving when we go down there so it'll be good to see him same later in the year when we beat them," Mastromanno said with a chuckle.

