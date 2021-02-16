Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested again in drug syndicate bust

Scott Miller, seen here at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, was arrested Tuesday and is alleged to have been running a drug syndicate. (AP/Hans Deryk)

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was arrested on Tuesday and charged with drug trafficking and directing a criminal syndicate, according to The Associated Press.

Miller, 45, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Sydney after police found methamphetamine concealed in eight candles last month, per the report. Another 47-year-old man, who has not been identified, was also arrested.

Miller, the police allege, was the director of a criminal syndicate and believe that others “are working under his instruction.” They were allegedly distributing drugs meant for the state of New South Wales.

“This was not a small operation,” detective John Watson said, via The Associated Press. “They were well organized and well financed.”

Police seized more than $1.5 million of meth in the candles. Officers also allegedly found one kilogram of heroin, cash, cell phones, documents and more, according to CNN.

“For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles but they weren’t laced with fragrance,” Watson said, via Nine News. “They were laced with death and misery.”

Miller won two Olympic medals at the 1996 games in Atlanta, taking silver in the 100m butterfly and bronze in the 4x100m medley relay. He was also arrested in 2008 after police found a pill press and tablet counter at a storage facility, and then again in 2013 on different drug charges.

More from Yahoo Sports: