Australia subbed on a dancing goalkeeper just before penalty kicks and he helped them win a trip to the World Cup

Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne celebrates a save against Peru. @FOXSoccer / Twitter

Australia subbed on goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne before penalty kicks in their World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Redmayne's peculiar penalty kick tactic involves dancing across the goal line as opposing players line up their shot.

On Peru's sixth penalty attempt, Redmayne made the save that sent Australia to the World Cup.

Australia secured one of the final spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday with a win over Peru in the qualifier.

After neither team could find the back of the net through 90 minutes of regular time and the added 30 minutes of extra time, Peru and Australia headed to a shootout with a berth to Qatar later this year on the line.

But just before the final minutes of extra time ticked away, Australia made a key substitution — swapping goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who had kept a clean sheet through 120 minutes of action, for presumed PK specialist Andrew Redmayne.

Subbing out keepers just before penalty kicks has led to both bold heroics and devastating defeat. Both outcomes were now in the gloves of Redmayne.

When the penalty kicks began, Redmayne's unique strategy was readily apparent: The man dances on the goal line.

Through five kicks, Redmayne's dancing was not successful, but a Peruvian miss off the post forced extra kicks that were do-or-die.

After the Aussies sent home their sixth kick, Redmayne danced once again on the line. This time, he came up with a key save for his country.

Viewed from straight ahead, Redmayne's save, and his dance moves, are twice as impressive.

Redmayne was more excited than anyone.

With the win, Australia takes the last spot in Group D of the World Cup, with matches set against France, Denmark, and Tunisia when the tournament kicks off this fall.

