Australia star Sam Kerr signs new deal with Chelsea

Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr has signed a new deal at the club (Adrian DENNIS)

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract keeping her at the club until 2026, the Women's Super League champions announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Australia captain, whose previous deal was about to expire, has scored 99 goals in 128 matches since arriving at the London club from Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

"It's really exciting and a very proud moment for me," Kerr told chelseafc.com. "Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me.

"I'm really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies."

Kerr, Australia's record goalscorer, has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups at Chelsea.

She is currently sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January, which has also ruled her out of the Olympics in Paris, which start next month.

Kerr has won the WSL Golden Boot twice and was runner-up to Spain's Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or awards last year.

Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green said: "We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club.

"Sam is a leader and one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers. She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season."

In March, Kerr pleased not guilty to a racially aggravated offence against a London police officer.

She is expected to face trial in February next year.

