How Australia’s shameful legacy is still blighting Aboriginal futures

It is hoped ‘the Voice’ will give Aboriginal people greater input in policies will help tackle deep-rooted challenges - Rick Rycroft/AP

Pointing across Botany Bay’s calm waters, Ivan Simons hones in on a grassy verge just visible amid the trees. The spot marks a key moment for modern-day Australia: the arrival of Captain Cook, and Europe’s “first contact” with the continent’s Indigenous peoples.

“When I say where I grew up, people say ‘you were the ones that let Captain Cook in! You’re to blame!’ And we laugh,” says Mr Simon, standing atop the cliffs which formed the backdrop to his childhood in La Perouse, a coastal suburb home to Sydney’s only Aboriginal reserve.

“But in truth it’s been a struggle, generation to generation, to move past the legacy of first contact,” the 73-year-old adds. “Our history has been one of survival.”

In the 253 years since the British explorer first stepped foot on the continent, Indigenous people have been massacred, seen their children taken in a “stolen generation”, and resettled in tightly-controlled ‘missions’ and reserves where their culture and language was suppressed.

These assimilation policies only ended in the late 1960s – it was not until 1971 that Aboriginal Australians were even counted in the census. This legacy, said Mr Simon, is seen today in the inequalities still facing many Indigenous communities.

Ivan Simons at Botany Bay, the spot where Captain Cook arrived in Australia – and Europe’s ‘first contact’ with the continent’s Indigenous peoples - Sarah Newey

On average, Aboriginal people live eight years less than their non-Indigenous counterparts and are nine times more likely to be homeless. Incarceration rates remain 14 times greater.

In remote communities in the dusty Northern Territory, roads are unpaved, many houses are crumbling, and “third world” illnesses like rheumatic heart disease remain common. In inner city Sydney, gentrification is pricing some Indigenous people out of their neighbourhoods, while overcrowding and unemployment remain significant challenges.

How best to improve this situation has been thrust into an awkward national spotlight, as Australians head to the polls in a controversial referendum on a policy called ‘the Voice’ on October 14.

‘The Voice’ would be a permanent body that the government would have to consult on issues affecting the lives of Aboriginal people and the country’s other Indigenous group, Torres Strait Islanders. The panel would be advisory – without a veto or budgetary control – and, if passed, will mark the first mention of First Nations people in Australia’s constitution.

For supporters, the move is a “modest” but long overdue step towards addressing a colonial history more commonly ignored – known as ‘the Great Australian Silence’. They say that giving Aboriginal people greater input in policies will help tackle deep-rooted challenges.

Educational outcomes are worse in remote communities like Cobar – an eight-hour drive from La Perouse - Sarah Newey

But the No campaign, led by the conservative opposition, argues it will create extra bureaucracy, embed “racial privilege” into the constitution, and turn Indigenous people into victims. Another opposition group, ‘progressive No’, say the Voice would be a “powerless” advisory board that does not go nearly far enough.

While the referendum vote has been bitterly debated, few people here dispute that the status quo is failing. Some improvements have been made, and many Aboriginal people are thriving – but the national picture remains stark.

“Year after year, we have the Closing the Gap report, and year after year, it’s Groundhog Day. The gap is not closing,” says Dr Sophie Scamps, an independent MP and former GP, referring to a government report which tracks progress on 15 key indicators. In 2023, just four were on target. “Our Indigenous people are amongst the most disadvantaged people in this country.”

Some 500 miles west of Sydney in Cobar – a remote mining town nestled in the New South Wales outback, dominated by faded 19th century colonial architecture – education is the biggest challenge for the Aboriginal community, said local journalist Leonie Mccosker.

When the 42-year-old was at school in Cobar, where about 12 per cent of the 4,000 residents are Indigenous, racism was rife. “I found it hard at times … people would say, ‘you’re just going to end up barefoot and pregnant’,” said Ms Mccosker, a Ngiyampaa woman.

Local journalist Leonie Mccosker believes education is the biggest challenge for the Aboriginal community - Sarah Newey

While she thinks that situation has improved for her son, more broadly “the support for Indigenous students is not really available”.

Nationally, the attainment rate was 1.3 times higher for non-indigenous Australians in 2021. Meanwhile, only 68 per cent of Aboriginal people aged 20-24 completed Year 12, compared to 90 per cent of the non-indigenous population.

Educational outcomes are better in cities than in remote communities like Cobar – an eight-hour drive from La Perouse, through the luscious Blue Mountains and across the empty outback.

Only 29 per cent of ‘very remote’ and 50 per cent of ‘remote’ Aboriginal Year 9 students hit the national minimum standard for reading in 2021, compared to 74 per cent in major cities. These low rates have lifelong consequences.

“Successfully progressing through and transitioning from school is important to improve social mobility and intergenerational outcomes,” the 2023 Closing the Gap report said. “Education has a strong association with employability and income, health, and control over one’s life.”

Remote communities all over Australia live with dusty, unpaved roads and crumbling houses - Sarah Newey

Health is another major issue in this remote town, said Elaine Olhsen, who had to travel eight hours to Sydney last year for a triple bypass. This is a challenge that affects everyone in Cobar, where there is a little specialist care. But Ms Olhsen – a 74-year-old Ngiyampaa elder, who grew up on a mission 150 miles south – thinks the community would benefit from a specific Aboriginal health service.

Dr Glenn Harrison, Australia’s first Indigenous emergency physician, agrees. He said many of the stark inequalities in health nationwide stem from a lack of understanding of Aboriginal culture among doctors; an uneasiness of hospitals among Indigenous people, who associate them with death; and the sheer distances involved to reach some communities.

This feeds into a stark statistic: life expectancy for Aboriginal men is 71.6, and 75.6 for women – a 8.6 and 7.8 year gap with non indigenous Australians, respectively.

Conditions including lung cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease are all major problems – and while improvements are being made, they’re not enough to ‘close the gap’.

In parts of the country, rheumatic heart disease also persists – a potentially deadly condition that predominantly affects children and teenagers. As of December 2021, it was a condition affecting almost 10,000 people.

“That’s a third world disease, but it’s endemic in some of the northern parts of Australia,” says Dr Harrison. “That’s because of overcrowding and poor access to clean and safe water and hygiene services, which is a terrible situation to have in a country that’s rich and has great health services as Australia’s.”

Elaine Olhsen had to travel eight hours to Sydney last year for a triple bypass - Sarah Newey

Suicide is another major killer. In 2022, rates stood at 27.1 per 100,000 Aboriginal people, up from 25 per 100,000 in 2021, and more than double the national figure.

Prof Pat Dudgeon, director of the Centre of Best Practice in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention, lost her brother and several other members of her extended family to suicide.

She said it’s “heartbreaking” to see rates jump again, explaining there are various factors at play – from racism to a lack of “meaningful employment” and “poor housing”. “Suicide is perceived as an individual failing, it isn’t. It’s a societal one,” she added.

Although she fears it will take a while to reverse the recent increase in suicides, Prof Dudgeon is optimistic that, with or without the Voice, there is a growing recognition that these issues cannot be tackled without listening to Aboriginal people.

Some previous attempts to reverse negative trends have been heavy-handed – with events in Alice Springs, a dusty, remote town in the heart of Northern Territory where around 20 per cent of people are Aboriginal, perhaps the most infamous example.

In 2007, in a policy known as “the intervention”, the local army was deployed, limits on alcohol purchases introduced, and racial discrimination laws and property rights suspended.

Cobar, a remote mining town nestled in the New South Wales outback, dominated by faded 19th century colonial architecture - Sarah Newey

This “emergency response” aimed to tackle disproportionately high rates of domestic violence, crime, and allegations of child abuse, mostly in camps dotted around the desert town which were set up by Aboriginal people displaced from their traditional lands.

The approach, which also saw welfare budgets squeezed, was criticised by the UN in 2017, which urged that “policies be made with communities – rather than to communities”.

“The intervention tore down all the progress we’d made building leadership in that community,” says Tom Slockee, chair of the Searms Community Housing Aboriginal Corporation.

“There’s always been this view that other people know what’s best, how to fix our situation and improve our lives… Aboriginal people have been kept out of the decision-making process.”

Back in La Perouse – affectionately known as “Lar Per” by locals – elders say that building strong Aboriginal organisations and working in cooperation with the local government has been critical to improving life here.

Ivan Simons with Ronald Prince, an Aboriginal cultural engagement officer at La Perouse museum - Sarah Newey

The community – where ex-England rugby coach Eddie Jones went to school – is now thriving, said Mr Simon, former chair of the local Aboriginal Land Council.

“We’re a positive example of working with the local council, and being listened to and trusted by the local council,” said Mr Simon, flagging initiatives from a strong sports club that keeps children busy, to an Aboriginal-run organisation offering elderly care and lifts to medical appointments.

“The impact of that dispossession – taking land away, taking families away, taking culture away, taking language away – it is still huge,” added Ronald Prince, an Aboriginal cultural engagement officer at La Perouse museum, which chart’s the challenges and successes of the community since Captain Cook first landed across the bay.

“But we’re still surviving, we’re still thriving. We’re maintaining our cultural practices and sharing our stories,” he said. “I think Lar Per is an example of what can be achieved.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.