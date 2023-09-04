Australia Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

After a tough start to the second Eddie Jones era, Australia head to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup hoping to emerge as contenders.

The Wallabies finished bottom of the Rugby Championship ladder in their first campaign since Jones returned after his sacking by England.

But the experienced head coach has significant tournament expertise, and would appear to have some of the raw materials required to forge a stronger side than Australia have been over the last half-a-decade.

Things will not be straightforward in a competitive pool but Australia are on the softer side of the draw.

Here is the World Cup schedule for Australia and their possible route to the final.

Australia pool fixtures:

Australia have been drawn in Pool C alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Saturday 9 September:Australia vs Georgia, Pool C (Paris, 5pm)

Sunday 17 September:Australia vs Fiji, Pool C (Saint-Etienne, 4.45pm)

Sunday 24 September: Wales vs Australia, Pool C (Lyon, 8pm)

Sunday 1 October: Australia vs Portugal, Pool C (Saint-Etienne, 4.45pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-Up Pool D) - Marseille, 4pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 3 (Winner Pool Dvs Runner-Up Pool C) - Marseille, 4pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm