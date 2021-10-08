Australia product Jeremy Crawshaw looks to become next great Gators punter

Name: Jeremy Crawshaw

Number: 26

Position: Punter

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 193 lbs

Hometown: Emu Plains, New South Wales, Australia

Previous School: ProKick Australia

Twitter: @jeremy_crawshaw

2020 statistics:

PUNTS AVG LNG YDS TB IN20 NET 2 49 50 98 0 1 49

Overview:

Originally from outside of Sydney, Australia, Crawshaw is the next in a long line of punters from the land down under that have broken through in college football in recent years. Discovered by ProKick Australia, Crawshaw was a two-star recruit rated as the No. 9 punter in the 2020 recruiting class.

Crawshaw early enrolled at Florida as a true freshman last season, but he found himself as the backup to redshirt senior Jacob Finn. The only action Crawshaw saw was in the Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma, when he had two boots for an average of 49 yards.

After the 2020 season, Finn announced that he was transferring to Virginia, clearing the way for Crawshaw to start in 2021 as a redshirt freshman.

He’s been Florida’s primary punter through the first five games, and he’s attempted 15 punts for an average of 45.3 yards so far in 2021. He has three touchbacks and six punts downed inside the 20 this season.

Crawshaw hasn’t been amazing, and it’s clear UF’s specialists have taken a step back since the days of the Townsend brothers and Evan McPherson. Still, Crawshaw is a talented punter who should be a solid starter for the next few seasons.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.