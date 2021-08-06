Australia will not bow to Chinese demands to restart talks-foreign minister

Colin Packham
·1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department

By Colin Packham

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy in order to restart bilateral talks, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

"We've been advised by China that they will only engage in high-level dialogue if we meet certain conditions. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. We can't meet (their) conditions now," Payne said in a speech late on Thursday in Canberra.

Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called last year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Payne's speech.

Despite the bilateral tensions, China remains Australia's largest trading partner.

In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion ($110.1 billion) worth of goods to China, down 0.6% from the previous year, but exports have been supported by strong prices for iron ore, the largest single item in trade with China.

($1 = 1.3534 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • Mary Trump says Trump used his infamous 'it is what it is' dismissal when she brought up concerns about her father's burial

    Mary Trump said her family used the phrase, "it is what it is," "always with a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair."

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • Daily on Energy: John Kerry questions long-term future of natural gas

    THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION STANCE ON NATURAL GAS: Climate envoy John Kerry says natural gas is not “anything near a long-term solution” to help address climate change even while it can help replace coal in certain countries in the near-term.

  • Armour: 'You’re not an American' if you rooted against USWNT

    Nancy Armour takes issue with Americans who rooted against- and even celebrated their losses- the USWNT.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is permitted to blame his recall election on "Republicans and Trump supporters" in a formal appeal to voters, a California judge ruled Thursday.

  • Why Afghanistan matters to China as US withdraws from war-torn country

    China is strategically positioning itself in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the war-torn country, but Beijing’s moves do not come without risks, according to Michael Kugelman with the Washington-based think tank Wilson Centre. The deputy director for the centre’s Asia programme and its senior associate for South Asia said Beijing regards Washington policy in Afghanistan as a failure and has since pledged its support for the Taliban to play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. In an…

  • Biden's new evictions moratorium faces doubts on legality

    President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. The new eviction moratorium announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could run into opposition at the Supreme Court, where one justice in late June warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval. Landlords from Alabama whose bid to lift the earlier pause on evictions failed returned to federal court in Washington late Wednesday, asking for an order that would allow evictions to resume.

  • Sen. Graham says he urged Trump "to be aggressive" and tell people to "take the vaccine"

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who recently tested positive for COVID-19, told AP on Thursday that he's urged former President Trump "to be aggressive and say, 'Take the vaccine'" to increase vaccination rates.The big picture: Some Republicans have pushed Trump, who was vaccinated in January, to become more vocal in pushing his supporters to get the vaccine. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Alex Azar, who served as Health and Human Services secretary unde

  • Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Is a New Cause for Hypocritical Republicans

    This op-ed argues that Republican lawmakers are cynically trying to co-opt the #FreeBritney movement.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack off Oman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain will raise a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action. Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.

  • Top Republicans move to protect Trump from Capitol attack fallout

    Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b