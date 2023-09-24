Australia head coach Eddie Jones interviewed for Japan job two weeks before start of World Cup

Eddie Jones still has four years left on his contract with the Wallabies - Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Eddie Jones held a secret meeting at the end of last month with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about becoming the national side’s next head coach, despite having four years left on his contract with the Wallabies.

The news, broken by the Sydney Morning Herald hours before Australia’s must-win World Cup pool match against Wales in Lyon, threatens to derail the Wallabies’ campaign entirely with the side having already lost to Fiji at this World Cup for the first time in 69 years.

According to the Herald, Jones conducted a Zoom interview with Japan officials on Aug 25, two days before Australia’s warm-up fixture in Paris against France – which they lost 41-17 – and just two weeks before the opening match of the World Cup.

Jones has previously dismissed reports linking him with Japan, describing them as “b------- and gossip”, but will undoubtedly be questioned about the reports following Sunday’s game in Lyon.

The report adds that Jones was open to holding a second interview with Japan officials in France to discuss the role, with the JRFU ready to offer “a competitive remuneration package” according to a briefing document seen by the Herald. Jones is understood to be one of the final three candidates for the role to succeed Jamie Joseph, with a JRFU spokesperson adding that the new head coach had not been decided yet.

Jones previously enjoyed great success with Japan in 2015, defeating South Africa in Brighton but missing out on the knockout stages, before joining England in 2016.

Having been rehired by Rugby Australia after he was sacked by England last December, Jones signed a long-term contract running through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup on a reported salary of $750,000 AUS (£395,000).

Jones was appointed by Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan, replacing Dave Rennie, to spark a revival in the Wallabies’ fortunes ahead of the British and Irish Lions series in 2025 and the World Cup on home soil two years later. But Australia have so far only won one of their eight matches under Jones, against Georgia at the start of the World Cup, with Jones jettisoning a number of veteran players and opting to pick a younger side for the tournament, with the Wallabies now at risk of missing out on the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said in a statement: “I take people at their word and Eddie’s said there’s nothing in it. So, as far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of the story and everyone’s focus is on this weekend’s crucial game against Wales.”

‘It’s good to have options by the sounds of it’

Jason Ryles, Australia’s assistant coach who also worked with Jones when he was in charge of England, addressed the speculation following the Wallabies’ captain’s run on Saturday.

“I see his vision beyond the World Cup and it’s one of those things where he hasn’t said anything to us obviously,” Ryles said. “Basically, watch this space. There is a big job ahead for the next four years with the Wallabies, which he’s started already. He’s got some pretty good foundations down.

“To walk away from that would be a bit of a surprise because there is a lot of green shoots for the future. I’m not too sure what he’ll do to be honest with you. It’s good to have options by the sounds of it.”