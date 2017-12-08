Australia to get right-hand drive Camaros

It took more than four decades before Ford finally started officially selling its iconic Mustang muscle car in major markets around the world outside its native America, including those where they drive on the left hand side of the road. Well, the Chevrolet Camaro is the next model of the genre to take a step into the world of official right-hand drive, but so far, only in Australia it seems.

With the much lamented death of the Holden Commodore still fresh in the minds and hearts of antipodean performance car enthusiasts, they can now enjoy a consolation prize in the form of the latest Chevy Camaro in right-hand drive. Unfortunately, other markets outside North America don't seem to be getting as lucky as Australia as the Camaro will be landing down under in a slightly convoluted way.

Holden's HSV division has announced it will be importing the muscle car from America in its 2SS form, along with the heavy-duty version of Chevy's Silverado full-size pickup truck. Once they arrive they'll then be converted to right-hand drive, but unlike the Holden version of the Chevrolet Commodore, the Silverado and Camaro will keep their Chevrolet branding.

Although pricing hasn't been announced yet, Australians chomping at the bit to get their hands on a right-hand drive Camaro might have to save up, as they will be high-specification models costing quite a lot of money. The models imported will be the SS trim with the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 engine, so there will be no affordable four-cylinder or V-6 options for buyers to go for.

It's expected the conversion process to right-hand drive will begin in July of next year, with the finished cars going on sale shortly afterwards. Unlike the Mustang then, they are not coming off the US production line in right-hand drive. This means Camaro fans in places like the UK and South Africa will have to keep waiting for a right-hand drive Camaro, or look into a costly import from Australia, of course.