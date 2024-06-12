Australia fly-half Gordon defects to rugby league

Carter Gordon made his Australia debut against South Africa in 2023 [Getty Images]

Australia fly-half Carter Gordon has dealt a blow to the Wallabies by announcing he will join rugby league club the Gold Coast Titans next year.

Gordon's decision comes before new coach Joe Schmidt announces his first Wallabies squad since taking over from Eddie Jones, with two home Tests against Wales and another with Georgia in July.

The 23-year-old has been capped eight times and was seen as a long-term prospect, but will switch to the 13-man game after his debt-laden Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels was shut down.

"I'm excited with the direction that rugby league is taking and the positive feeling around the game," said Gordon, in a statement released by the Titans.

"I feel like I had to take this opportunity now. I'm under no illusions and understand that this will be a massive challenge."

Gordon was part of Jones' squad for their disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign with experienced fly-half Quade Cooper omitted.

He was a replacement in the 40-6 record defeat inflicted by Wales in Lyon as Australia failed to get out of their group for the first time.

Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is also moving to rugby league next year after signing with the Sydney Roosters.